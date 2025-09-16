Liberal and Loving It
Stagflation's Biting Colorado's Ass – Here's How States Can Punch Back
Ditch the Excuses: Affordable Living Starts at Home, Not in D.C.'s Gridlock
15 hrs ago
•
David Thielen
1
Sacrificing the Rate Payers on the Alter of Renewables
Let's ram it through before anyone wakes up to what is happening
Sep 15
•
David Thielen
14
10
A 10% Cut That Could Kill Rural Colorado
Medicaid isn’t welfare—it’s how we keep providers’ doors open. Take it away, and we lose them.
Sep 12
•
David Thielen
1
2
The Charlie Kirk Assassination Was an Attack on Our Democracy
Resorting to violence degrades our democracy
Sep 11
•
David Thielen
3
1
Did RFK just take away your cancer treatment?
mRNA promised to help turn cancer from a death sentence into a manageable condition.
Published on Noahpinion
•
Sep 9
If Democrats Can’t Debate, Democrats Can’t Win
When liberal spaces silence tough conversations, they do the GOP’s work for them
Sep 5
•
David Thielen
2
1
Colorado's AI Legislation Won't Work
Great idea, but not possible
Sep 4
•
David Thielen
3
Jeff Bridges Interview
Jeff is running for Treasurer
Sep 3
•
David Thielen
36:55
Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for you
Addressing Trump's most effective political ad
Sep 2
•
David Thielen
3
15
August 2025
All the President’s ‘Butt Snorkelers’
An emperor president surrounded by a sycophantic cabinet is a dangerous thing.
Published on The Bulwark
•
Aug 29
Forcing ICE to Show Names and Faces
We can't stop ICE from rounding up all brown people. But we may be able to force them to identify their agents
Aug 27
•
David Thielen
Run for Governor?
If something isn't effective, then it's time to try another approach
Aug 26
•
David Thielen
2
4
