Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

Home
Podcast
Notes
Xcel JTS
Older Interviews
Archive
About
Stagflation's Biting Colorado's Ass – Here's How States Can Punch Back
Ditch the Excuses: Affordable Living Starts at Home, Not in D.C.'s Gridlock
  
David Thielen
Sacrificing the Rate Payers on the Alter of Renewables
Let's ram it through before anyone wakes up to what is happening
  
David Thielen
10
A 10% Cut That Could Kill Rural Colorado
Medicaid isn’t welfare—it’s how we keep providers’ doors open. Take it away, and we lose them.
  
David Thielen
2
The Charlie Kirk Assassination Was an Attack on Our Democracy
Resorting to violence degrades our democracy
  
David Thielen
1
Did RFK just take away your cancer treatment?
mRNA promised to help turn cancer from a death sentence into a manageable condition.
Published on Noahpinion  
If Democrats Can’t Debate, Democrats Can’t Win
When liberal spaces silence tough conversations, they do the GOP’s work for them
  
David Thielen
1
Colorado's AI Legislation Won't Work
Great idea, but not possible
  
David Thielen
Jeff Bridges Interview
Jeff is running for Treasurer
  
David Thielen
36:55
Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for you
Addressing Trump's most effective political ad
  
David Thielen
15

August 2025

© 2025 David thielen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture