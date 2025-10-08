More and more recently I’ve found that ideas I’ve had for a blog entry - I’ve already written. There’s no point in boring everyone by being repetitious.

I also have avoided posting about the topic du-jour because who needs a 10,000th post about the latest Trump issue. Plus that plays into his game of staying inside everyone’s OODA loop.

What Now?

I’ve been starting to dive into A.I. for images and videos. I’m going to spend the next 2 - 3 months on this. I’ll post anything good I create here. Here’s my first effort:

Politics

I’m not donating or working on behalf of any candidate, the party, or any liberal interest groups until the Democratic Party gets its head out if its ass. Right now the Democratic Party has worse polling numbers than Trump or the Republican Party.

No amount of messaging can overcome ideas voters either don’t give a rip for or are opposed to. No point in donating until Democratic Leaders tell all the liberal interest groups to STFU.

