I wrote a book about my experience founding and growing Windward Studios. I finally got it set to free on most of the eBook sites (still fighting with Amazon on price and Google on publishing).

If you, or anyone you know, is a manager of a high-tech startup — this is a really helpful book. Does it answer everything? Absolutely not! But it does provide a lot of useful guidance.

I Don’t Know What I’m Doing

My goal is to help people avoid the mistakes I made. So they can make different mistakes of their own. But with all that, hopefully do much better.

Book Description