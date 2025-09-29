My Book Is Now Free
Extremely valuable for any manager at a start-up
I wrote a book about my experience founding and growing Windward Studios. I finally got it set to free on most of the eBook sites (still fighting with Amazon on price and Google on publishing).
If you, or anyone you know, is a manager of a high-tech startup — this is a really helpful book. Does it answer everything? Absolutely not! But it does provide a lot of useful guidance.
My goal is to help people avoid the mistakes I made. So they can make different mistakes of their own. But with all that, hopefully do much better.
Book Description
What does it take to be a great CEO? At one time or another, every person in management has asked this question as they climb the corporate ladder. They look at the ones who have come before them, wondering what thoughts are cultivated in the corner office – but the truth is, there is no way to train for the role of CEO. There is a life raft, though, that can help you anticipate what comes next.
David Thielen, former founder and CEO of Windward Studios, uses his unique perspective on what is involved when you are a CEO – which is radically different from any other management job you may have held in the past. ‘I Don’t Know What I Am Doing!’ is Thielen’s journey, navigating challenges and opportunities he encountered while growing Windward. Each page is thoughtfully written, including brutal honesty about his mistakes while growing the company- which is rarely included in books about business.
Most CEOs accumulate experience over years of trial and error – leaving new CEOs to be thrown to the sharks with no preparation until now. Thielen’s book was written with the “if I knew then what I know now” attitude and that making mistakes is normal – even when your future looks bleak. When he assumed the CEO role, he didn’t know what he was doing, and now that he has become successful – he’s sharing the insight he gained with others as a roadmap to building their own successes as a CEO.
David Thielen
David Thielen is a transformational CEO with over two decades of experience devising and delivering comprehensive strategies in growth-oriented environments that drive business development, streamline daily operations, and promote company values. He is the former CEO and founder of Windward Studios, which he built and grew from the ground up with no funding. Windward Studios became one of the largest document generator applications prior to its acquisition in 2021. Thielen wrote ‘I Don’t Know What I Am Doing!’ to pay it forward – showing how brutally hard it is to be a CEO and offering his unique insight to make the journey a little bit easier.