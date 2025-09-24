Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

rj123456
5h

Every conservative critique of Dems building efforts seem to blame DEI mandates and the everything bagel. You have to hand it to the HF and MI who take the trouble to add up the numbers.

But has any one analyzed the speed and efficiency of infrastructure construction during the reigns of Bush the Younger and Trump 45? Any noticeable gains over Obama and Biden?

Has anyone calculated how much the brood of parasite "free market" contractors siphoned off during the GWOT?

