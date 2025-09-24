Donald Trump is one of the least popular presidents in history. And yet, we Democrats have managed to be even less popular.

Why? But we support popular policies. We are better for the middle and lower class. We are better for the economy. Why can’t people see that?

Because we’re not!

I’ve written a lot about how our priorities are not the priorities of most voters. And that’s a lot of the problem. But another large part of the problem is we’re totally ineffective.

Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Boondoggle

Thanks to the so-called Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), signed by Biden in November 2021, $1.6 billion was allocated to build a companion bridge and reconfigure the existing one. But construction on the new span wasn’t scheduled to begin for another year—and wasn’t projected to finish for another 11 years. In fact, by the time Biden left office, ground had still not been broken. — Judge Glock / City Journal

We Democrats Have this horrible tendency to think the work is done when the law is passed. Or at most when funding is passed. There is no attention paid to actually starting the work, much less passing it.

We had the same thing with Obamacare where the first 18 months were spent determining who would build the application. For the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the single most visible item was the Brent Spence Bridge. Biden and Senator McConnell were both at a press event there. And yet, this #1 visible effort was not started 2 years later. The Biden Administration, over the course of 2 years, did not start work.

Environmental lawsuits and debates over how to spend the funds “equitably” had delayed the project, seemingly indefinitely. Progressive demands required the spending to include bicycle paths, stormwater diversion projects, a diversity and inclusion outreach committee, participation goals for minority-owned businesses, contributions to a bat-conservation fund, a salvage and relocation effort for local mussels, peregrine falcon inspections to ensure that none was nearby at the start of construction, facade improvements in Covington’s Lewisburg historic district, refurbishment of original lettering on a historic freight building—and so on. — Judge Glock / City Journal

Voters want a new bridge. If you do some of these things also with no delay to the bridge - fine. But the key issue to the voters is build the fucking bridge now. Holding up the bridge while all these other issues are debated shows two giant problems:

One - that the Democratic party has its priorities all fucked up.

Two - that the Democratic party can’t build squat.

Building basic infrastructure, like bridges, is a fundamental part of governing. Voters don’t measure Democrats on passing the law, they measure Democrats on building the roads & bridges.

The Biden administration embedded racial equity mandates in nearly every major infrastructure initiative, from the port infrastructure program to the passenger ferry grant. These requirements came on top of environmental justice rules, Buy America mandates, hiring preferences, and project labor agreements—all of which have delayed or indefinitely stalled some projects. — David Ditch / Heritage Foundation

Look, all of those extras are good things. The problem is, they slow down actual construction to a crawl. And they use up a lot of the money that would otherwise go to roads & bridges. And the end result is nothing gets built.

Focus, Focus, Focus

If we try to solve all the problems of the world with each infrastructure project, all we do is create lots of jobs for people writing studies about how to include each element on the everything bagel. It is a recipe for failure.

And this problem does not just exist at the federal level. It’s epidemic at the state and local level - primarily with those that are managed by Democrats. Instead of focusing on building every project is instead an open invitation for every interest group to layer on their requirements.

And that leaves the voters with a clear conclusion - Democrats can’t build anything. And that is also viewed as a large part of Democrats can’t govern effectively. And that Democrat priorities are not the priorities of most voters.

Democrats need to make three fundamental changes:

One - The job isn’t done until the project is complete.

Two - The goal is to break ground the day after funding is passed.

Three - The “everything” components - handle that with distinct legislation. Don’t pile it on efforts to build needed infrastructure, systems, etc.

And to the people who say all these things are needed. That we need to address racism, environmental concerns, etc. Yes we do. But not at the expense of accomplishing nothing. And not at the expense of helping Republicans win elections.