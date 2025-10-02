“If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell” ― Carl Sandburg

The following is in response to my podcast with Will Toor as well as the data to validate some upcoming blog posts. There are a lot of “facts” being spewed out by numerous people, both directly to me and in various research papers I’ve read.

So… let’s go to the facts. In this blog I’ll always try to work from the facts.

Lets start with total electricity consumption in Colorado 2000 - 2024. This graph is a great testament to our society’s success in reducing electricity usage while not retarding our increased material wellbeing. Colorado’s population grew ~ 50% during this time. Yet electricity usage moved up less.

It’s interesting that the variance has increased. The low times are Spring & Fall. The peaks are Winter & Summer. The Summer makes sense - air conditioning. But Winter we use gas for heat so not sure what is up there. Although I have my suspicions.

Net generation for all fuels, monthly, Colorado

Next we have the power generated from wind energy. There was a small effort 2005 - 2007 and then in 2008 it really took off. You can see there are major fluctuations month by month. But the monthly intermittency is not the big problem with wind, it’s the minute by minute intermittency that’s the big issue.

Net generation : wind : Colorado : all sectors : monthly

And here is everything put together (I didn’t include hydro or biomass as it’s so small)

Net generation, Colorado, electric power, monthly

As you can see, Wind (and a little solar) have replaced coal. That’s an incredibly good thing, not just for CO2 reductions but also for eliminating all the other crap coal spews into the air.

Gas has stayed constant both for its previous use and now as the backup for wind (and a little solar).

Finally let’s look at the wind vs. natural gas generation. This is not for Colorado, this is for the PSCo balancing authority which is about 85% of Colorado’s electricity usage. This is the district of the old Public Service Company of Colorado and is now the Colorado part of Xcel.

PSCO electricity generation

You will note that the gas generation is basically a mirror of the wind generation. In addition note that the wind generation is irregular over the span of days. It’s 4.5GW at times, and then 0 at times. This makes spinning gas up/down a constant effort. The balancing authorities manage this fine, but this is why they need SCGTs instead of CCGTs for the backup.

Here’s just the wind for the most recent 36 hours, showing it by the hour (and minute by minute would be even more jagged)

It’s not just that it climbs for 6 hours then drops for 6 hours, but then it climbs again most of the way, then a sudden drop, then climbs back up. The grid operators have no idea what the wind generation is going to do hour by hour.

And remember, they don’t have to keep the grid balanced hourly, they have to keep it balanced every bloody nanosecond. Not fun when it has a sudden drop from 1.4GW to 7.5MW. That’s likely 2 SCGTs they then need to spin up. And then over the next 3 hours shut one of those down, then the other, then a third.