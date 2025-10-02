Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hunter's avatar
Hunter
9h

You say wind has replaced coal, but it really hasn’t. Wind+SCGT has replaced coal, with only a minimal reduction of CO2, given the constant start/stop you accurately describe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Thielen and others
New Thinks's avatar
New Thinks
6h

You are right over target.

There is some predictability to the wind - upstream of the wind farms are sensors that give you some idea a gust is moving through. And we can often feather the blades so some of the turbines go offline. But it is a highly imperfect process.

"That’s likely 2 SCGTs they then need to spin up." hah ha, very funny - they are already spun up half the time and burning gas. They have to be because they can't respond fast enough.

In Germany they keep this spinning reserve, but don't count it toward electricity "emissions" because, hey, the electricity was never generated or used. Yes, the Germans lie a lot to appease the greens. Not all emissions get counted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David thielen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture