The Polis Administration is proposing an energy plan that is inefficient, expensive, and unreliable, and it’s going to hit you where it hurts: your wallet.

I was an enthusiastic supporter of Jared Polis when he ran for Governor, and I voted for him both times. While I never expected to agree with him on everything, I always thought he would look at things logically and follow the numbers, given what a smart guy he is.

But on energy, logic seems to have left the building, and it appears he has “drunk the Kool-Aid on renewables”. The proposed legislation from the Polis Administration will guide our state’s energy policy for the next 15 years, and if it passes, it is projected to increase ratepayers’ electric bills by 100% to 200%, effectively doubling or tripling them.

This will be brutal for the poor and any business that is energy-heavy, including most farms. It will also add to inflation and the affordability crisis for everyone except the rich and companies with low power needs.

Night time - turn on the power

Here’s the infuriating part: We both want the same thing—reduced carbon emissions. But the approach they’ve chosen is “inefficient, ineffective, horribly expensive, and not all that green”.

All of us on the left get righteously indignant at the destruction of our research and public health by the Trump Administration, and we should. But the Polis Administration is doing the same for our state’s electrical needs, and frankly, I expect better of them.

So, what’s in this bill and how does it hurt? Let me count the ways.

The stated goals are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electric power sector by 95% by 2035 and 100% by 2040, while promoting a reliable and affordable system and creating jobs. The overall purpose is to achieve the state’s broader climate goals and address the disproportionate burden of climate change on communities of color.

They also are in favor of motherhood, apple pie, and puppies.

How does it hurt? Let me count the ways

It’s prohibitively expensive. The update of transmission and distribution (T&D) lines alone is going to increase our bills by 1.5% or more per year. A lot of the T&D is hitting its end of life right now, and the “electrify everything” initiative is increasing the load, requiring upgrades. Additionally, more work is needed to make existing lines safe to avoid future events like the Marshall fires. Furthermore, solar, wind, and batteries were “cheap” because of “gigantic federal subsidies” under the Biden Administration that were estimated in the trillions, but “those are now gone”.

It’s inherently unreliable. Wind and solar are intermittent sources and require a backup. As you get over 35% intermittent sources, this starts to require “lots and lots and lots” of batteries. The recent power outage across Spain and Portugal was due to over-reliance on intermittent sources. While a solution to this problem might be figured out eventually, “we’re not there yet”. In fact, this is “a very difficult problem”.

The Environmental Impact Is Huge. To get 1GW of solar 24 hours a day in Texas (assuming no overcast days) requires 9 million solar panels and 3,500 batteries. Keep in mind that Colorado’s peak usage is 20 GW. The mining, refining, and manufacturing of minerals for these units has a “gigantic environmental impact”. The plan also means new transmission lines all over the place, not just “across a few more scenic vistas,” but “a lot of scenic vistas”. “Environmentalist heads are going to explode when they demand more renewable energy but no new transmission lines”.

The “Off-Ramp” is a Farce. The bill includes an “off-ramp” if the proposed changes will violate reliability standards or exceed a retail increase of 1.5% per year. This provision is a “dead letter” because the changes will reduce reliability and lead to rate increases over 1.5%/year. This means, if the bill passes, they will make the changes, reduce reliability, jack up rates and then go “oops, my bad”.

There are two very good things in the bill. First, data centers will be charged for all costs to provide for their demand. And second, Xcel can dedicate some money for new advanced technologies.

A message to our legislators

Look, I am fully in support of “electrify everything”. I am also fully in support of green energy (nuclear for baseload, solar + batteries for summer peak, and hydro/gas for the rest). But I don’t want to impoverish our poor or drive industries out of our state so Jared Polis can feel good about getting to 100% ASAP.

We need to move forward on this in a way that does not break the bank. Because if you take this approach, electric bills are going to be a major issue in the ‘28 election. The Democratic Party brand will take a giant hit on this issue because it will be the Democratic legislators and the Polis Administration ramming this down the throats of the rate payers.

Instead, come up with your own bill that includes the following:

The requirement that data centers pay their own way.

Allowing Xcel to spend a bit on new possibilities.

Building gas plants for additional need right now.

Evaluating if you should keep the coal plants open a bit longer or replace them with gas.

Watching what’s coming with nuclear (both AP-1000 and SMRs), geothermal, and carbon capture.

And when you’re talking with members of the Polis Administration, including the PUC, keep in mind that you’re talking with “true believers”. They may bring up good points at times, but “mostly they are working from beliefs, not facts”. Don’t get too upset about it; we all have things we support from belief, not facts. Even me.