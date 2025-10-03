Amazing how relevant these remain

I considered a picture that was more diverse. And a listing that was more up to date. But this kept calling me. Why? Because the secret of American is not only what we are, but it is what we strive to be. We constantly want to be that shining city on a hill. We know we’re falling short, but we acknowledge that as we keep working for it.

These freedoms remain incomplete goals even today. But we’re closer. We’re getting there. So the pictures would look different today. A more diverse set of people. A more diverse definition of each freedom. But fundamentally - the same goals.

Economy

The biggest issue is the economy. And how that plays out for everyone in terms of inflation, a recession, & jobs. I think the large winds that will buffet us here is the increased deficit and reduced federal spending will increase inflation some and put us in to a hard recession.

The economy is presently doing well in large part due to the gigantic expenditures on data centers and their concomitant need for power for A.I. This is a weak reed on which to grow the economy and will soon reset similar to the telecom recession in 2000.

Here’s what we can do at the state level to minimize the impact here. First, housing. And key to apartments rents, housing prices, homelessness, etc. is that if there’s 5 families looking for a place to live and only 4 available units, housing gets expensive. But if there’s 5 families looking and 6 available units, prices go down.

The software RealPage enables landlords to collude to increase rents. Outlawing collusion via RealPage will significantly reduce rents. Pass bills like Colorado HB23-1255 & HB25-1093 that have made a good start to allow more housing. We need to improve on these. And continue to force cities to enable sufficient housing. Figure out how to further reduce the time, costs, & uncertainty in the permitting process. The trick is not to have giant government bureaucracies to create affordable units, etc. - it’s to build more. The market can match the needs if we enable it. Figure out how to equalize construction loans for local builders so that the national builders no longer have a crushing advantage over local builders. National builders are looking for profit building anywhere. Local builders are looking for profit building here.

There is also quite a bit we can do to reduce inflation here. The economy has so many economic termites that we can easily reduce costs in numerous places. And this doesn’t just help families, it also helps companies who can then sell their products for less (and stay in blue states).

Build out our power system with Natural Gas for now. Stop on solar, wind, and electrify everything until we can do so without causing our electrical bills to double or more. Replace Pharmacy Benefit Managers with a state system. This will reduce the costs of medications, increase the choices, and help individual pharmacies stay in business. Eliminate subsidies for EVs, rooftop solar, etc. Yes green energy is a good thing but these subsidies rob from the poor to subsidize the rich. Who’s buying EVs and putting solar on their roof? It’s well off people like me, not the middle class or poor who pay for these subsidies. Put in a major effort to utilize A.I. throughout the economy, especially in education & healthcare where costs historically climb faster than inflation. Enforce the Robinson-Patman act. This will give local small businesses a more level playing field against Walmart, Amazon, etc. Robust competition reduces prices and increases jobs. Work with each state Attorney General to figure out what we can do to fight monopolies with each state’s anti-trust law. This will likely be a combination of lawsuits and improving state level anti-trust law.

Build Effectively/YIMBY

One of the largest problems we Democrats face is we can’t build anything. This is a combination of much of our Democratic leadership thinks the job is done when the bill is passed. No! That’s the end of the beginning. Success is a completed efficiently & effectively operating system/building/etc.

Second, we embrace unending hearings, lawsuits, etc. trying to ensure every voice is heard and we have achieved the optimum design. This is horribly wasteful in the time delays, the additional costs, etc. And then end result? People are still unhappy.

We need to give everyone one chance to suggest improvements, make a decision, and then go. People want results.

Third, we need to staff the government appropriately. This includes reducing the use of consultants & contractors and instead have full time staff focused on long term success for the state. This will move things through faster and likely cheaper.

Jobs

I think the economy will reduce jobs some, but the bigger negative impact on jobs will come from A.I. We are already seeing a significant drop in entry level white collar jobs across multiple industries due to A.I. This will push its way up to higher level jobs in the near future.

Reduce & streamline regulation wherever possible. It can take over 5 years to get approval to build HVAC lines. While that’s great on the jobs front for lawyers, it sucks on the jobs front for construction workers. Provide inexpensive reliable water & power. Yeah, easier said than done. But this is in our control and providing this will help existing companies and attract outside companies to states that accomplish this. And that means more jobs. Outlaw non-competes. California has never allowed them and that’s arguably a large part of the reason Silicon Valley has worked so well. While predicting even the medium term impact of A.I. is a fool’s game, we need to find actions that should help. For starters, shoot for students to graduate High School understanding how to make good use of A.I. in their jobs.

Public Safety

We’re at a record low for serious crime and our police departments, in Colorado at least, are by and large well run. That’s the good news. But we do have three big problems here.

Homelessness, drug use, etc. in our public spaces has lead to a coarseness in our public life. This needs to be addressed primarily at the city level but we need to look at what the state can do to help, including everything from funding effective mental health programs to potentially institutionalizing some individuals. We throw every public problem on the police. That sets them up for failure. We need to look at what needs to be brought to the public safety issue to assist the police. Again, this will mostly be handled at the city level but the state can help figure out best practices. We need to work with the police departments to figure out how to get the public to differentiate between ICE and our police. We do not want the negative view of ICE being applied to local police, sheriffs, & state patrol.

Less from Washington

One of the big changes occurring in our politics at present is that the federal government is providing significantly less to the states. The Trump Administration has stated their intent to end FEMA and the Department of Education. They are cutting back Medicaid & Obamacare funding significantly.

This is permanent. If/when the Democrats get back in office the deficit will be such a large problem that any tax increases will go first to deficit reduction and second to defense to address China. There won’t be anything left to ramp back up any payments to the states.

In each state we need to decide what to do on this. It’s not hunker down for 2 years and it will be resumed, it’s what to do with the permanent reduction in federal funds, with quite possibly more reductions to come.

And to provide a clear example, if healthcare spending from Washington means a 20% reduction in payments to hospitals, that means in the metro areas for every 10 hospitals we will soon have 8. But in rural areas it means where they have one hospital they will soon have zero. Same thing for schools.

This will be seriously harmful in urban and suburban areas. It will be devastating in our rural areas. Medicaid payments don’t go to poor people, they go to providers & hospitals (for the poor people).

What we do here needs to be decided by the voters. Where do we balance between increased taxes vs. reducing what we provide in medical care and educational opportunities in the state. This is a giant question.

I think part of the answer should be a progressive income tax. The One Big Ugly Bill Act significantly reduce taxes on the rich. Only fair that we address it by increasing taxes on the rich. And yes, that means my taxes will go up - that’s the price for living in a rich civilized society.

Healthcare

The giant question here is do we backfill the federal cuts. I don’t want to live in a world where we have horrifically overloaded emergency rooms and substantial unnecessary deaths.

With that said, there are other things we can do:

Work with providers to see what the state can do to help them effectively use A.I. There are significant economies coming from that. Tighten the cases where children can not be vaccinated. When we lose herd immunity that drives up healthcare costs for all of us. For no good reason. Plus parents stupidity should not impact their children’s health. Enforce Robinson-Patman so that local practices are not at a disadvantage to national medical practices and hospital chains. Create a state level PBM so that local pharmacies are not at a disadvantage to the national ones. This will also lower drug prices. We need to evaluate what we have done on behavioral health. To double down on what works and give up on what’s ineffective. And at the same time determine what all we should be doing in this area. Serious issues we need to make sure are covered. Smaller issues, that’s on the individual to cover. Work with the insurance companies and providers to reduce the bureaucracy. Requiring doctors to spend hours a week to get all the various approvals does no one any good aside from the insurance company stockholders.

Education

First off I want to say I think that public schools are key to our democracy. I support charter and private schools but strive to make our public schools so good that the alternatives are rarely used.

I also think that our public school are, by far, the most impactful effort of the state long term. If we don’t do a stellar job educating our kids then long term a state is screwed.

So… things we should do:

Figure out a better way to measure schools. Teaching to the test has lead to a lot of improvements, but also at a cost where all fields not tested get short shrift. Keep working on more effective ways to teach. There will some interesting possibilities coming from A.I. where we need to figure out which ones help. Help students figure out what they want to do post high school and teach to that goal. College is not the answer for everyone. Reduce the administrative overhead and put that savings into the salaries of the teachers, aides, etc. Many administrations are so focused on insuring there is never the possibility of error they stifle any possibility of finding new effective approaches.

Social Media

This is a giant problem for our kids. It’s not just us adults saying so, a lot of kids say the same. It’s as though we were in the school handing out free cigarettes and beer every day.

We need to figure out what to do about this for children. This needs to be worked out primarily by the parents, teachers, and students in the schools. Have them work together at the district level, and then combine those at the state level.

And what comes from that could well be some state-wide standards along with additional suggestions based on the specific preferences for that part of the state.

These restrictions will likely not be just for school time. But the schools in the form of the parents/teachers/students are the ones that can best come up with what makes sense in school and out of school, for children.

We don’t let them drink alcohol until they’re 21. It’s sensible & proper that we restrict their social media use through high school graduation.

Retaining Our Democracy

The single most important action we can take on this is to keep our election system in every state striving to be the gold standard for accessibility, security, and accuracy. Elections are the responsibility of the states and we must retain that.

God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. — Reinhold Niebuhr

Second, while it would feel emotionally wonderful to tear into the Trump Administration for all the horrible things they are doing, that is not effective. First off, fighting everything means we’re not effective against anything. Second, some issues won’t break our democracy while others will. We need to focus on the critical issues.

Third, and this sucks big time, where we can we need to work with the Trump Administration. And for some other issues, we need to put those aside until we get a Democratic majority.

The Rest

Immigration - First, we cooperate when ICE is working to apprehend a felon. Second, we need to determine if we can pass a law requiring ICE to wear uniforms, no face coverings, and badges. Third, we protect our citizens by requiring that ICE show a warrant for the specific individuals they are arresting. We must not accept rounding up of all brown people by unidentified individuals.

The Environment - While not perfect, the environment and the laws protecting it are quite good. Our primary focus on the environment should be to mitigate global warming. So delaying a new solar farm and the transmission lines to it as people verify no habitats are destroyed is nuts. During that delay 100s of species are being driven to extinction. We need to understand trade-offs.

Transgender - We need to discuss and decide what we want to do in the details for transgender citizens. As a society we rightly said separate but equal is wrong on racial issues. But on gender issues we do embrace separate but equal where appropriate from bathrooms to Oscars for both best actor and best actress. We need to talk it through dispassionately and decide where separate but equal is appropriate.

FEMA - There’s an outside chance that there’s a giant disaster in a red state and Trump is forced to keep FEMA. But the odds are not good. So we have to prepare to handle disasters at the state level without FEMA. And build up a regional response system with groups of states facing the same issues.

One click unsubscribe - This is a little thing but it is also so easy to do, so visible to everyone, and eliminates a constant irritation for most everyone. Pass a state level one click unsubscribe law.

If at first you don’t succeed

One of the brilliant parts of The New Deal is they would try numerous different programs. And those that didn’t work, they would end them and try something else. The trick was try quickly, fail quickly.

One thing Trump has been very successful at is having the Federal Government try quickly & change quickly. We must do the same thing, but in our case, for good. Not extra-legally, not stupidly, but thoughtfully and competently.

The road to success is littered with failures. The trick is to strive constantly to improve how each state delivers to its citizens. And to understand that in that process they will have failures.

This is a very different mindset for the government. But with the speed of change we’re facing, from society, from technology, from the Republican party - moving slow guarantees failure, and only failure.