We’re offering revolution when people are begging for stability. No wonder they’re tuning us out.

Our Constitution purposely makes change hard

When I ran a software company, I learned a hard truth fast: even in a business built on innovation, most employees hated change. Not because they were lazy—they knew it was necessary. But it scared them. They wanted to do their job well, get paid fairly, and watch their kids do a little better than they did. They didn’t want to reinvent themselves every 18 months.

That’s America.

We’re not a right-wing country. We’re a don’t-rock-the-boat country. People aren’t nostalgic for the past’s injustices—they’re nostalgic for predictability. For a world where your skills had value, your job lasted, and hard work meant something. That world is vanishing, and people are terrified.

Coal miners don’t want to become web designers. Mid-career programmers don’t want to become AI prompt janitors. And voters don’t want a utopian overhaul—they want to know they won’t be left behind.

Yet Democrats keep handing them a lecture when they’re screaming for help. Our message has three fatal flaws:

We obsess over changes that matter deeply to staffers and coastal elites—but barely register with most voters. Pronoun debates, defund slogans, futuristic green utopias: none of it answers “Will I have a job in five years?” We refuse to take on the real power brokers. Wall Street. Pharma. Big Tech. We tinker around the edges while letting the engine of inequality keep running. We’ve confused equity with fairness. Helping marginalized groups is morally right—but when the message becomes “we’re fixing the system for them,” the exhausted middle hears “not for you.”

People aren’t rejecting progress. They’re rejecting being told their fears don’t matter unless they fit a certain identity. They want a fair shot—not a sermon.

Trump lied to them. He promised he’d bring back the past. He couldn’t—and didn’t. But at least he pretended to care about their loss.

We don’t even do that.

Now isn’t the time for grand visions of a shiny new world. It’s the time to say: We see you. We’ll protect your livelihood. We’ll make sure the future doesn’t leave you behind. That’s not conservatism—that’s common sense. And it’s the only message that will win.

