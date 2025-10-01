The push for renewable energy, primarily wind, solar, and wave power, is understandable. However, a complete transition to these sources faces a fundamental hurdle: intermittency. These sources don't provide a constant, reliable power supply like traditional power plants. This isn't a minor inconvenience; it's an impossible challenge to maintaining a stable electrical grid.

The core problem is that power generation is unpredictable. Solar power vanishes at night and is reduced on cloudy days. Wind speeds fluctuate constantly. Even wave power isn't perfectly consistent. These fluctuations, combined with seasonal variations and the potential for extended periods of low wind and sun, create massive instability.

To address these issues, proponents often suggest using batteries to store excess energy for later use. While this sounds promising, the cost of battery storage is prohibitively high. Lithium-ion batteries, the most common type, cost $300 to $500 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of capacity. Providing just four hours of backup power for the entire U.S. would cost hundreds of billions of dollars. Additionally, batteries degrade over time, requiring costly replacements. Without breakthroughs in technology, relying on batteries to stabilize a renewables-heavy grid is unrealistic.

Hydropower offers a more consistent alternative, but its expansion faces significant hurdles. Most viable dam sites are already in use, and new projects face environmental concerns, geographic limitations, and community opposition. As a result, hydropower cannot fill the gap left by scaling up wave, wind and solar alone.

Natural gas turbines are often proposed as backup for prolonged outages or low renewable output. While gas plants can ramp up quickly, they come with hidden costs. Building a gas-fired plant costs around $1,000 per kilowatt, and maintaining the infrastructure to deliver fuel in real-time adds further expenses. Moreover, relying on gas undermines efforts to decarbonize the grid.

Advocates argue that renewables can meet global energy needs if deployed at scale. However, scaling renewables requires unaffordable investments in transmission lines, storage, and backup systems.

In conclusion, renewables intermittency and associated costs make them a disaster as the primary solution. Wishful thinking and an assumption of future technology won’t solve this problem. If we continue with increasing the use of renewables we will be sacrificing reliability and affordability.

A balanced approach, with nuclear for baseload power, along with wind/solar/wave/gas where appropriate, offers a pragmatic path forward.