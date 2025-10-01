Liberal and Loving It

Demand is unstable. We get a cold snap; we have a big game on TV. It is somewhat predictable, but not completely. The way we deal with unpredictable demand is to have highly predictable supply. Dispatchable resources. You can't have unpredictable supply meeting unpredictable demand.

If you look at the statistics for hydropower, and its development, you see something interesting. Only something like 14% of the total resource was ever developed. Why? Because the value of the remaining resources didn't justify the cost.

How is wind and solar any different? The first wind is developed on vacant land, near power lines. The next are a little further away, and so on. Each step out the value of the wind decreases. Same with solar.

Look at the roof of the Nevada giga factory - notice something? It is not completely covered with solar panels. It's only about half covered. because at some point it's just not worth having all that variable power.

"Maintaining the infrastructure to deliver fuel in real-time adds further expenses." It's worse than that. Gas producers want a steady market - they want to know, years in advance, exactly how much gas you intend to buy. In fact, they will give you a substantial discount on the gas if you order.

But wind and solar means your gas will be bought on the spot market, at a much higher price. Wind and solar make the price or the nat gas plant much higher.

