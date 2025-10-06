The Green transition is necessary, but the Democrats’ insane, tone-deaf messaging on renewables will cost us the election and, worse, stall the climate movement.

My bet is that soaring electricity prices will be a huge issue in the ‘26 midterms and a giant, existential issue in ‘28. And right now, we Democrats are setting ourselves up to take the lion’s share of the blame. If we continue down this path, running on supporting accelerants to increasing utility bills, we will lose — plain and simple.

Electric prices are already a major issue in the U.K.

The irony is that the true causes of rising power costs are complex. Our Transmission & Distribution (T&D) systems are arguably 50% past their end of life and desperately need replacement and upgrades. Electrical demand is shooting up after remaining nearly constant for over a decade. Utilities are also facing expensive, non-negotiable mandates to mitigate against wires causing fires and to harden infrastructure against both physical attacks and catastrophic superstorms.

But those necessary, systemic costs will not be what voters hear about. The single most visible cost driver, the one the Republicans will relentlessly focus on, is the addition of renewables. Solar, wind, and batteries are an incredibly expensive way to deliver power. They are, by definition, intermittent and provide no strong inertia, making the total system more expensive and less reliable.

Presently, the blame is fairly allocated: Americans largely point the finger at rising energy demand, their local utility, state government, extreme weather, and the oil and gas industry for electricity inflation, before finally blaming a national political party. But this balanced view will vanish the moment the issue goes front and center in the election cycle.

We are already seeing the Republican playbook in action. You have Governor Mike Braun (R) in Indiana publicly pressing investor-owned companies like Duke Energy and NiSource to lower utility rates, declaring, “We can’t take it anymore”. He has directed his ratepayer advocate to evaluate utility profits and push investors to “bear more of the cost of doing business”.

Meanwhile, in Colorado, we have a Democratic administration proposing a renewable energy plan that is projected to increase ratepayers’ electric bills by a staggering 100% to 200%, effectively doubling or tripling them. On top of the increases due to T&D, etc. This kind of cost burden will be brutal for the poor, devastating for energy-heavy businesses and farms, and add to the affordability crisis for everyone except the rich.

And then there’s the utterly stupid, endlessly repeated Democratic line:

“Cheap is clean and clean is cheap.”

No. Just… no.

The power renewables produce might be cheap, yes, but that’s not the total cost. The backup power required for when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing is incredibly expensive. That total, system-wide cost is what ultimately sets the electric bill. Running on a platform of aggressively supporting renewables now, as our constituents are getting hammered by increasing utility bills, is a losing proposition that will ensure we don’t regain control of Washington.

We have no advantage in losing elections over this issue. If we want to move forward on climate, we need to get back control of Washington and find a way to hide these costs — perhaps as the Biden Administration did by tucking the subsidies and the high cost of renewables backup into the general budget. Otherwise, we’re just ensuring we’ll be out of power.

And that is of no value to anyone (except the renewable fanatics who demand Democrats run on this, even if it loses the election).