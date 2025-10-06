Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

12h

"Our Transmission & Distribution (T&D) systems are arguably 50% past their end of life and desperately need replacement and upgrades."

This is, not surprisingly, a lie you have been told. Transmission needs to be periodically upgraded AND HAS BEEN. We have been doing routine upgrades and maintenance of transmission assets for decades - the system we have today isn't the system that was installed 50 years ago. Hence it isn't past it's design life.

The problem is the cheap and reliable system we installed isn't sufficient to handle wind and solar. It is not designed to manage current flowing in two directions. That is what is making it "out of date" Wind and solar advocates don't want to admit that the cost for this expensive system refurbishment is due to wind and solar, so they trot out things like saying it is "old" and in desperate need of replacement. We do need to replace it, but only if we incorporate a lot of wind and solar. Otherwise, we could get by with a much lower cost.

"Utilities are also facing expensive, non-negotiable mandates to mitigate against wires causing fires and to harden infrastructure against both physical attacks and catastrophic superstorms." Yep.

"They are, by definition, intermittent and provide no strong inertia, making the total system more expensive and less reliable." So, we spend money to make transmission more robust, but the underlying system is becoming more fragile. Well done guys, top notch work. We would replace every transmission line west of the Mississippi, and if the system is based around wind and solar we'll have more power outages. That is also why people are angry.

