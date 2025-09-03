Jeff Bridges Interview

I think this is my favorite interview to date. His first time he ran for office was in the incredibly contentious world of High School politics. From the little he shared it sounds like it was one hell of a fight.

And then we went into enough different areas that he brought up learning C++ in High School. There was enough of a technical discussion that I think he has the nerd vote all wrapped up.

Then into what he can use the treasurer’s office for. He’s got some really good ideas and he understand this stuff inside-out. This could make the state’s investments both more profitable and also loan money where it helps Colorado, not Wall St.

Well worth listening to.