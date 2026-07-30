Darcy Schoenig Interview

There are a number of Republicans in Colorado that, while I will disagree with them here and there, I think they bring good ideas and policies. In many cases their ideas compromised with ours, can lead to better laws than just using the input of us Democrats.

First we talked about Victor Marx. I’ll leave it to all of you to draw your own conclusions but I think Darcy raises some very good points about him. Fundamental to that, it’s not clear he has any idea what he would do as governor.

We then talked about what Republicans can do to get us back to being a purple state. Darcy brought up a lot of good points on how to do it. But she wasn’t very optimistic about the Republicans accomplishing it.

My personal opinion is too many Republican electeds prefer preaching to the choir rather than reaching out to those not in their congregation.

Anyways, it’s a really good interview.