Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Darcy Schoenig Interview

Talking about Victor Marx in particular and Republicans in Colorado in general.
David Thielen's avatar
David Thielen

There are a number of Republicans in Colorado that, while I will disagree with them here and there, I think they bring good ideas and policies. In many cases their ideas compromised with ours, can lead to better laws than just using the input of us Democrats.

First we talked about Victor Marx. I’ll leave it to all of you to draw your own conclusions but I think Darcy raises some very good points about him. Fundamental to that, it’s not clear he has any idea what he would do as governor.

We then talked about what Republicans can do to get us back to being a purple state. Darcy brought up a lot of good points on how to do it. But she wasn’t very optimistic about the Republicans accomplishing it.

My personal opinion is too many Republican electeds prefer preaching to the choir rather than reaching out to those not in their congregation.

Anyways, it’s a really good interview.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David thielen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture