Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Interview with Governor Jared Polis

Decision making, Energy Policy, Tina Peters, & the tie-breaker question
David Thielen's avatar
David Thielen

In an interview there’s always the trade-off of limited time vs getting into a subject in sufficient depth. The alternative is a 3 hour interview that does cover three topics exhaustively… and only 3 people watch.

I think we hit each in reasonable depth. And I had to remind myself that he’s the Governor and therefore is reasonably educated on a breadth of topics but does not have the time to be deeply knowledgeable on most. There’s only 24 hours in a day.

With that said, I think this is a good picture of Jared’s policies, approach, etc. on these subjects.

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