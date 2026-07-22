Interview with Governor Jared Polis

In an interview there’s always the trade-off of limited time vs getting into a subject in sufficient depth. The alternative is a 3 hour interview that does cover three topics exhaustively… and only 3 people watch.

I think we hit each in reasonable depth. And I had to remind myself that he’s the Governor and therefore is reasonably educated on a breadth of topics but does not have the time to be deeply knowledgeable on most. There’s only 24 hours in a day.

With that said, I think this is a good picture of Jared’s policies, approach, etc. on these subjects.