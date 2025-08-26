Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
New Thinks's avatar
New Thinks
Aug 26

You got me excited that you might run.

Anyhow, hopefully you can gain the governor's ear.

The goal of the democrats should be making life more affordable. That helps the poor more than a 100 government programs. Too many Dem policies seem to be hard in pursuit of more ethereal objectives and goals - not necessarily bad, out of context, but all forcing costs higher on the poorest in society.

Climate change is a worthy goal, but you can't solve the problem by doubling the price of energy. Just practically speaking, people won't tolerate it, and you will fail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Thielen
John McKiernan's avatar
John McKiernan
Aug 27

A generation ago, some affluent donors, innovative tech folks, political strategists, and leaders of progressive groups got together and charted a new path for the Colorado Democratic Party [see the book for a couple of outsiders describing the process: The Blueprint: How the Democrats Won Colorado (and Why Republicans Everywhere Should Care)]. I wonder if you could spark interest in a new effort.

We are finding out just how the limitations on government revenue will not only continue to constrain state government, but will actually block sustaining the lean government TABOR has required. State government certainly cannot take on new initiatives, locking us into narrow ranges for programs. And as you have observed in the realm of energy, there really isn't a way to effectively plan for what is coming in the not-so-distant future. I'd suspect the same is true for employment threatened by the uses of AI, the distinct possibility of a substantial reduction in the federal commitment to health care, for any new scourge like the pine beetle or avian flu , the decline in state revenues when oil and natural gas diminish like coal has, or the multiple ravages coming from climate change.

While Shad Marib and the Democrats have begun to evolve, with a renewed focus on downballot races throughout the state and modified approaches to unified campaigns. I'm not certain they are planning for a likely future with a registration of 20% Democrats, 17% Republicans, and 60% Unaffiliated. And Gov. Polis and the current Democratic legislature have not shown an approach to consistently maintain a competition of ideas followed by broad commitment to "the best" outcome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Thielen
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David thielen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture