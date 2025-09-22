Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

New Thinks
6h

I agree but have a different solution - arrest everyone breaking the law including public nuisance laws.

Hear me out.

One problem with housing and treatment etc. is we make it all voluntary. The drug addict says no to treatment, and we toss them right back on the street. The schizophrenic, get this, forgets to take his meds. Oh well. But if you arrest someone and convict them, then you have the ability to curtail their right to refuse treatment. You can force them into treatment as a condition of parole.

I think we should be arresting these people and forcing them into the help they need. Cutting them loose is absolutely the cruelest thing I can imagine. Bad for everyone - the public, the cops, and the people.

I remember one time, early, I found a body lying in the street. I stopped, covered the person with a blanket and called the cops. The cops and paramedic showed up, and they just sighed. Apparently, the individual in question had done this many times before, just to get a free meal at the hospital. They had carried him off the pavement a dozen times, only to get called to pick him up a week or month later.

About a month later, same guy, tried the same trick again and was killed by a truck who didn't see him. At the same spot I found him. Because we didn't detain him, or curtail his rights, nothing changed, and a life was lost. And the driver who killed him was horribly traumatized (a friend of mine actually witnessed it, and he was pretty messed up afterwards.)

Frank Jablonski
8h

Thank you.

