To continue on my blog the other day about toleration, there’s a book that should be required reading for everyone involved in politics in this country.

Here’s a key point from this book — we’re not only going to disagree with people from other regions but we’re not going to understand where they’re coming from.

When Hurricane Helene tore through Appalachia there were many who lived there who wanted no help from the federal government. And many others who had to be talked into accepting help. For those of us from New England or the West Coast this made absolutely no sense. But to the people in Appalachia it did.

We need to learn how to speak to the people of each culture in terms of their background. We need to understand their priorities and cultural hot spots. We don’t need to agree with them, but we need to understand them.

And from that we can hopefully understand why lectures from the Democratic left, which is mostly people from the Yankeedom and Left Coast culture, comes across like fingernails on a chalkboard to the rest of the country. Just the way it is presented is foreign. And most of the ideas, especially the social ideas, are not policies people in these other cultures are going to embrace.

With such different cultures we’re not going to agree on a lot. But we can tolerate the differences from each other. And in that toleration, over time, we can have some ideas slowly spread into other cultures. Although no guarantee which ideas will spread where.

I think I’m a bit more comfortable with this because I grew up in Hawaii where it is a mix of cultures with no clear majority. We had no choice but to tolerate each other because we live side by side. Does it work great? No. But it works ok. And a lot of politics is finding a solution that works ok for most everyone.

The toleration and acceptance of ok is powerful.