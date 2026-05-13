With all the discussion around A.I. and its impact in various places, I figured a high level picture of where it’s at today is helpful. This post does not discuss A.I. for images & video — that will be a future post.

The other thing to keep in mind reading this — A.I. is here, it’s a game changer, and companies are using it. But it also takes time for companies to figure out how to incorporate it effectively.

A.I. at work (and play)

Incorporating A.I.

It is easy, reading any given week of technology coverage, to come away with two contradictory impressions: that artificial intelligence will soon do everything, and that artificial intelligence cannot quite do anything reliably. Neither is true, and the gap between them is where the interesting work is happening.

For people trying to decide where AI might actually be useful — in a business, a research group, a clinic, a classroom — what matters is the narrower and more boring question: which specific jobs does the current generation of systems perform well enough to be worth deploying, and under what conditions?

Here are the categories below are the ones where AI is quietly doing real work in the background of ordinary professional life.

Writing software

Of the visible domains, software development is probably the one where the change has been most concrete. Surveys of developers in 2025 and early 2026 consistently report that the large majority of professional programmers now use AI coding tools regularly, and industry analyses estimate that a substantial fraction of code in active codebases is now written with significant AI assistance.

A study in February 2026 found that developers, using late-2025 agentic tools, showed an estimated speedup of around 18 percent, though with a wide confidence interval. The lesson is that AI coding tools clearly help for many tasks — but that the size of the help depends heavily on the kind of work, the developer’s familiarity with the code, and the maturity of the tooling. The largest gains seem to come on greenfield work, boilerplate, unfamiliar libraries, and tests; the smallest, or even negative gains, come on deep changes to systems an engineer already knows intimately.

Speaking personally from my use of A.I. in programming, I think it close to doubles productivity. And help deliver a better and more solid product. It’s like having a mid-level developer at your side.

This pattern — large but uneven productivity effects — recurs in almost every category that follows.

Answering customer questions

Customer support is the area where AI has been deployed at the largest scale, partly because the work is well-defined and partly because the cost savings are easy to measure. Modern systems do not merely respond with canned answers; the better-designed ones retrieve information from knowledge bases, look up account data through APIs, and execute multi-step resolutions like refunds or appointment changes.

Salesforce reported that its Agentforce platform achieved an 84 percent autonomous resolution rate across more than 380,000 conversations, with only about 2 percent of cases requiring human escalation. Freshworks’s customer data shows that AI agents in retail and travel are deflecting more than half of incoming queries in some deployments.

The important caveat is that deflection — the customer going away — is not the same as resolution. Industry analysts increasingly emphasize that a chatbot which frustrates users into giving up looks excellent on deflection metrics and terrible on retention.

The systems that do well are those wired into actual back-end systems and measured on whether the underlying problem was fixed. The pattern is consistent: AI is genuinely good at the routine and the well-bounded, and it remains useful but more limited when the question requires judgment, empathy, or knowledge that lives outside the system.

Reading and reviewing documents

Consultants, lawyers, accountants, compliance officers, and procurement specialists all spend large portions of their working lives reading documents looking for specific things. This is exactly the kind of work that current language models do well: extracting clauses, summarizing positions, flagging anomalies, comparing one contract against a template.

In legal practice, dedicated contract-review platforms such as Kira and Spellbook claim — and in some cases independently demonstrate — substantial reductions in review time, with Kira reporting up to 50 percent time savings and accuracy rates above 90 percent on its extraction tasks.

One important nuance has emerged in production use: general-purpose chatbots are not safe for legal work without specialized tooling. A Stanford study cited by legal technology vendors found that generic large language models produced incorrect legal information at high rates, which is part of why the legal AI market has converged on systems combining language models with curated playbooks, retrieval from verified sources, and human review.

The same pattern — domain-specific systems built on top of general models — is reshaping financial document work, regulatory filings, due diligence, and any task that consists of reading large quantities of structured prose carefully.

Detecting fraud and anomalies

Financial institutions have used machine learning for fraud detection for more than a decade, but the systems have become considerably better at handling the volume and subtlety of modern transactions. HSBC, which screens roughly 900 million transactions per month for signs of financial crime, reported that its AI system co-developed with Google reduced false positives by about 60 percent while detecting two to four times more financial crime. Mastercard’s Decision Intelligence platform produces a risk score for each transaction in under 50 milliseconds by scanning roughly a trillion data points.

These systems are not glamorous, and they rarely produce the kind of demonstration that goes viral on social media. But this category — find the unusual pattern in a torrent of data — is one of AI’s oldest and steadiest contributions, and it now extends well beyond finance: insurance claims auditing, anti-money-laundering investigations, cybersecurity threat detection, and quality control on manufacturing lines all rely on broadly similar techniques.

Helping doctors read medical images

The single largest category of FDA-authorized AI medical devices is radiology, by a wide margin. As of late 2025, the FDA had authorized more than 1,000 AI-enabled radiology devices, representing roughly three-quarters of all medical AI clearances since the agency began tracking them. These systems assist radiologists with tasks such as flagging potential malignancies on mammograms and lung scans, prioritizing urgent cases like strokes for immediate review, segmenting tumors on MRI, and detecting fractures on plain X-rays.

Independent reader studies on fracture detection, for example, have found that AI assistance improves radiologists’ sensitivity by six to eight percentage points without loss of specificity. The professional consensus, both in the regulatory literature and in clinical practice, is that AI is best understood as an “autopilot” — useful for taking specific, well-defined burdens off the clinician, but still requiring human oversight, particularly because evidence of broad clinical generalizability remains uneven.

And there’s a lot coming in medicine. One example is a lot of doctors and PAs are using an A.I. tool as their scribe. Which automates the most dreary part of their job.

Accelerating scientific discovery

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded in part to Demis Hassabis and John Jumper of Google DeepMind for AlphaFold, the AI system that predicts the three-dimensional structure of proteins from their amino acid sequences. Five years after the original AlphaFold 2 release, DeepMind reports that the system has been used by more than two million researchers across 190 countries. The successor, AlphaFold 3, extends the same approach to protein interactions with DNA, RNA, and small-molecule drugs — a capability central to drug discovery.

The pattern is not confined to biology. A 2024 paper by Aidan Toner-Rodgers at MIT, studying the randomized rollout of an AI materials-discovery tool to more than 1,000 scientists at a large industrial R&D lab, found that AI-assisted researchers discovered 44 percent more materials, leading to a 39 percent increase in patent filings and a 17 percent increase in downstream product innovation. The compounds had more novel chemical structures and led to more radical inventions, though the gains were strikingly uneven across the productivity distribution. Similar tools are now used to design battery materials, catalysts, and pharmaceuticals.

A related category — AI as a research assistant rather than as a discoverer — is also worth noting. Google’s “AI co-scientist” and similar systems help researchers generate and evaluate hypotheses, write empirical software, and synthesize the literature. These tools are not replacing scientists; they are compressing the time between question and experiment.

And a giant thing to keep in mind — a lot of discoveries now require understanding an immense amount of information, often across multiple areas of knowledge. This is where A.I. can far exceed what an individual can do.

Translating language in real time

Until recently, simultaneous interpretation was either expensive (a human interpreter in a booth) or unreliable (machine translation of a static transcript). The current generation of speech systems has changed both. Enterprise platforms from KUDO, Wordly, Interprefy, and others now provide live translated audio and captions for meetings and events across more than eighty languages, with attendees joining from their phones or laptops and selecting their preferred language. Underlying APIs, such as Soniox’s, advertise low-latency transcription and translation in over sixty languages, with the ability to handle mixed-language conversations and multiple speakers in the same audio stream.

Speaking personally, using this on my cell phone has been incredibly helpful a couple of times overseas. An Uber driver in Poland loved it when I used it with him.

The accuracy is not yet equivalent to a skilled human interpreter on subtle or high-stakes material, but for the much larger class of routine meetings, training sessions, and conferences where the alternative was no translation at all, the practical effect has been substantial.

Tutoring and personalized instruction

Education is a domain where the evidence is genuinely mixed and worth being careful about. Decades of research, going back to Benjamin Bloom’s classic “2 sigma” finding, have established that one-to-one tutoring produces large learning gains relative to standard classroom instruction. The promise of AI tutors has been to deliver something like that effect at scale.

A recent randomized controlled trial conducted in UK classrooms using Google’s LearnLM system on the Eedi mathematics platform found that AI-supported tutoring can safely and effectively support students, although the authors are explicit that the field still needs more evidence to make confident claims about magnitude. Other peer-reviewed work on AI tutors integrated with spaced repetition and retrieval practice has found grade improvements on the order of fifteen percentile points for engaged users.

The honest summary is that AI is useful for the parts of teaching that are well captured by patient explanation, individualized problem generation, and feedback on student work, and that it is not, by current evidence, a replacement for skilled human teaching, particularly in the parts of education that depend on motivation, mentorship, and social context.

Coordinating multi-step business processes

A newer and less mature category, but the one that most enterprise software vendors are now focused on, is what is loosely called “agentic AI”: systems that not only answer questions but take multi-step actions across other software systems. Gartner predicts that 40 percent of enterprise applications will include task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from less than 5 percent at the start of 2025. The State of AI Agents 2026 report similarly finds that a majority of surveyed organizations have deployed multi-step agent workflows, with use cases concentrated in IT operations, finance reconciliation, employee service, onboarding, and back-office processing.

Gartner has also been candid that the failure rate is high: it expects more than 40 percent of agentic AI projects to be scrapped by 2027, mostly because organizations underestimate the integration, security, and governance work required to make such systems reliable. The pattern, again, is that the technology works best in constrained, well-governed domains where the cost of an error is bounded and a human can be kept in the loop on consequential actions.

A pattern across the categories

Across every domain above, the picture is recognizably similar.

AI works reliably on tasks that are well-defined, that operate on text or structured data, and where the cost of error is manageable or where a human reviews consequential decisions. It works particularly well when paired with retrieval from a trusted source and when the system is built specifically for the domain rather than asked to operate as a general-purpose oracle.

It does not work as well on tasks that require deep tacit knowledge, sustained common sense, or judgments embedded in human relationships. And in nearly every controlled study available, the gains are large but uneven — concentrated among certain users, certain tasks, and certain workflows, with surprisingly little benefit elsewhere.

The right way to think about deploying AI today, then, is not to ask whether it can do a job in the abstract. It is to ask whether the specific task is the kind of task — well-bounded, data-rich, tolerant of supervision — where current systems consistently earn their keep. The list of such tasks is large, growing, and economically significant. It is also more specific than the headlines suggest, which is, on balance, good news for anyone trying to use these tools well.

Equally important, how are the people using A.I. approaching it. It took me 4 months to make significant use of A.I. when programming. It took me 6 months to effectively use A.I. to help me with my energy blogging. And during those learning curves I was asking others a lot of questions and measuring the accuracy of what the A.I. generated.

It’s not “ok, use A.I.” With even the best A.I. tools a user will get results proportional to how effective they are using it.