After yesterday’s post listing out numerous areas where the state government is failing us, I figured let’s be fair and list the successes. So I asked ChatGPT to identify the successful departments & programs.

I asked for state successes, not Polis Administration successes. I figured it was the same thing. But interestingly, the first area identified was elections. And the second the SoS business system. That’s the Secretary of State, not the Governor.

So go Jena Griswold.

State Government Successes

The key variables are not ideology. They are execution. If you want to identify where Colorado state government is genuinely well run, the important questions are whether a service is easy to use, whether it produces measurable results, whether the state can show the work publicly, whether the funding model is stable, and whether the program still functions under stress instead of only in press releases. Another variable matters too: whether the state’s success is real administrative competence, or just the natural advantage of being a relatively wealthy, educated, fast-growing state.

There are three main explanations for Colorado’s stronger areas. One is partisan policy preference: Colorado is good at the things this governing coalition likes. Another is that Colorado benefits from favorable demographics and a strong tax base, so even mediocre management can look decent. The third, and I think the best explanation, is more practical: Colorado tends to perform well where it has built systems that are digital first, transparent, measurable, and insulated from yearly political drama. That is why elections, business filings, digital identity and DMV access, state parks funding, and evidence-based budget work stand out more than many other functions. The common thread is not ideology. It is boring competence.

My first-pass weakness check is this: a post like this can turn into cheerleading, or it can confuse popularity with competence. High park visitation, for example, does not automatically prove good management. A widely used app does not prove every digital service works perfectly. And Colorado has weak spots even inside some of these better-run areas. So the right way to do this is to stay narrow and stick to places where there is solid evidence of execution: audited election verification, broad online filing infrastructure, high digital adoption, stable revenue mechanisms, and formal evidence-based decision processes. With that caveat, here is the refined blog entry.

Colorado Government Isn’t Failing Everywhere. Here’s Where It’s Actually Working.

If you want to fix state government, start by being honest about what Colorado already does well. Some parts of the machine are clearly broken. But some parts are run with real competence, and pretending otherwise just makes reform dumber.

If you spend enough time around politics, you start hearing that state government is either a disaster or a triumph. Usually from the same people, depending on which agency they are talking about that day.

The truth is less emotional and more useful.

Colorado state government is not uniformly well run. But it is also not a mess from top to bottom. There are specific parts of state government that are clearly better implemented than others. And what is striking is that these success stories tend to have the same traits: they are transparent, measurable, digital where appropriate, and built to survive beyond one news cycle.

Here are the parts of Colorado government that, by the evidence, are doing a real job well.

1. Elections administration

Colorado’s elections operation is one of the clearest examples of serious administrative competence. After the 2025 coordinated election, the Secretary of State announced that the statewide bipartisan risk-limiting audit confirmed ballots were counted accurately and that voting equipment worked as intended. More important than one cycle, Colorado has conducted these audits in every election since 2017, and the state says the audits have never found a discrepancy caused by voting systems failing to work as intended. Verified Voting and the Colorado County Clerks Association both describe risk-limiting audits as a best-practice model, and Colorado was the first state to carry out a statewide version. (Colorado Secretary of State)

That matters. Not because it ends every political fight. It does not. It matters because this is what competent government looks like: paper ballots, statistical verification, county-state coordination, and public confidence based on process instead of vibes.

2. The Secretary of State’s business system

Colorado also deserves credit for something less glamorous but very important: making it relatively easy to create and maintain a business entity. The Department of State notes that filings are submitted electronically and disseminated through its website, and the fee schedule shows a system designed around routine online transactions rather than forcing people into offices or paperwork mazes. Certificates of good standing and certificates of fact are free online. Forming an LLC or corporation online is $50. Dissolving one is $10. (Colorado Secretary of State)

That is not a small thing. A lot of government failure is just friction. Colorado has reduced some of that friction in one of the places where it matters most: letting people start, manage, and document businesses without stupid overhead.

3. Digital service delivery, especially myColorado and DMV access

Colorado has also gotten better than most states at turning government services into something people can actually use from a phone. The Governor’s Office of Information Technology said in 2024 that more than 1.5 million Coloradans were using the myColorado app, with about 480,000 monthly users. The app’s current site says it has now been downloaded by more than 1.8 million Coloradans and connects users to Digital ID, vehicle services, benefits access, job listings, and more than 20 additional online DMV services. (oit.colorado.gov)

And this is not only an app story. The DMV’s DMV2GO program won awards for customer convenience by bringing pop-up and mobile driver-license offices into communities, including rural areas that do not have easy access to standard DMV offices. That is government doing the obvious thing that too many governments fail to do: meet people where they are instead of making everyone drive to a central office and wait. (co.colorado.gov)

4. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the state parks funding model

Colorado’s parks system is another area where the state has shown real operational ability. State park visitation rose from 18.5 million to 19.2 million in fiscal year 2024-25, according to CPW’s financial report. At the same time, the Keep Colorado Wild Pass has given Colorado a more durable funding stream: DNR reports that the pass, launched in 2023, grants access to all 43 state parks at a reduced price and had raised about $100 million through May 31, 2025.

That does not mean every park problem is solved. But it does mean the state built something rare: a popular public service with a financing mechanism that is understandable, scalable, and tied to real use. In government, stable money plus visible public value is half the battle.

5. Evidence-based budgeting and program evaluation

One of the quieter Colorado success stories is that parts of state government are getting more serious about measuring results before throwing more money around. The Governor’s office describes the Colorado Lab as a government-research partnership that works with state officials to evaluate policies, improve existing programs, and pilot new interventions before scaling them. The Colorado Lab also quotes Joint Budget Committee staff saying its work has helped advance evidence-based decision-making and “smart state investments.”

This is not flashy. It is more important than flashy. States waste money when they treat budgeting as ideology plus lobbying. Colorado is at least building some machinery for asking the right question first: what actually works?

That does not mean Colorado government is broadly excellent. It is not. But these examples show something worth noticing. When Colorado focuses on clear process, public transparency, digital usability, and measurable outcomes, it can run things well. The lesson is not that state government is wonderful. The lesson is that competence is possible, and we already know what it looks like.

Colorado should stop pretending every agency deserves praise. But it should also stop ignoring the places that have actually earned it. Those places are the template. Not the exception.