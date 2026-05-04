Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Les Price's avatar
Les Price
2d

Excellent article and analysis. Leaving out measures to provide inertia means that that the solar/wind/battery approach is even worse.

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Andy Peterson's avatar
Andy Peterson
3d

Thanks for this well researched and sobering analysis. Another intangible consideration is local opposition to changing land usage. Granted that wind’s land impact is technically compatible with continued agricultural use, but eastern Colorado landowners are not necessarily on board with the mission.

Wind turbines represent a dramatic resculpturing of the plains landscape, and acceptance of a turbine’s beauty is usually proportional to one’s distance from it.

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