Generated by Claude.

Renewable energy advocates often speak in sweeping terms: gigawatts of capacity, terawatt-hours of potential, enough solar to power a million homes. Those numbers are real, but they can obscure the physical and financial scale of what it actually takes to provide dependable electricity—the kind that keeps hospitals running, lights on during a January blizzard, and industrial motors turning at 2 a.m. This post attempts something more grounded: a detailed, engineering-level look at what it would cost to deliver one continuous gigawatt (1 GW) of electricity to Colorado’s grid, reliably, around the clock, for 95% of the year, using only wind, solar, and batteries—and without any federal subsidies, grants, loans, or tax credits.

One gigawatt is not a trivial amount. It is roughly the output of a large nuclear reactor, enough electricity to power approximately 700,000 to 800,000 average American homes. Colorado’s total electricity demand in 2024 was approximately 20 GW of installed capacity, so 1 GW represents a meaningful slice of the state’s power supply. What follows is not a policy argument for or against renewables—it is an honest accounting. The numbers, whether they impress or alarm you, come from government agencies, national laboratories, and peer-reviewed research.

Miles and miles of solar and wind

The Core Problem: Intermittency

The fundamental challenge with wind and solar power is not cost—costs have fallen dramatically over the past fifteen years. The challenge is intermittency: the sun does not shine at night, and the wind does not blow on demand. A coal plant or a gas turbine can be told to produce power and it will. A solar farm cannot.

This means that designing a solar-and-wind system to deliver 1 GW continuously requires far more than 1 GW of installed generating capacity. You need enough generation to cover the hours when output is low, plus enough battery storage to bridge the gaps when generation has stopped entirely.

Capacity Factors: The Heart of the Math

The ratio of actual power produced to maximum possible power is called the capacity factor. A plant with a 50% capacity factor produces half of what it theoretically could over the course of a year.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2024 Colorado’s wind fleet had an average annual capacity factor of approximately 38%, while solar came in at 24% on an annual basis. These are the average figures for all of Colorado’s existing fleet. New, optimally sited projects in high-quality wind corridors on Colorado’s eastern plains can do somewhat better—good wind sites can reach 40–45%—but solar’s winter performance drops significantly from its annual average.

Here is why winter matters so much for this exercise. We are designing the system to meet a 1 GW demand on the worst day of the year: the winter solstice, around December 21. On that day, Denver receives approximately 9 hours and 21 minutes of daylight. But raw daylight hours overstate what a solar panel actually captures. On a clear December day in Colorado, the sun is low in the sky, reducing the angle of incidence and thus the energy collected per panel. A winter capacity factor for Colorado solar—accounting for shorter days, lower sun angles, and the increased likelihood of cloud cover and snow—is realistically closer to 10–14% for a fixed-tilt system and perhaps 15–18% for a single-axis tracking system, compared to the 24% annual average.

Wind is more seasonally consistent in Colorado, and in fact tends to be somewhat stronger in winter on the eastern plains. However, Colorado experiences prolonged wind lulls—sometimes lasting 3 to 5 days—and the system must also cope with violent winter storms like the December 2025 event that produced gusts exceeding 100 mph along the Front Range, which forced Xcel Energy to shut down distribution lines entirely as a wildfire precaution. During such events, wind turbines must be feathered (blades pitched to stop rotation) to prevent structural damage; they produce nothing.

The bottom line: to guarantee 1 GW of output on the winter solstice, and to cover periods of both solar blackout (night, storms) and wind lull simultaneously, the system needs to be vastly overbuilt relative to its 1 GW delivery target.

Step One: How Much Generation Capacity Do We Actually Need?

Let’s work through the math carefully.

The target: 1,000 MW (1 GW) of continuous output, 24 hours per day.

Energy needed per day: 1,000 MW × 24 hours = 24,000 MWh per day

We will design a split system: 1,500 MW of wind and 1,500 MW of solar, for a total installed generating capacity of 3,000 MW. This 3:1 ratio of installed capacity to delivered output is the practical minimum for a system designed around winter-solstice reliability. Here is why:

Solar contribution on the winter solstice:

On December 21, with approximately 9.5 usable solar hours but a low-sun winter capacity factor of roughly 15% (annualized over the full 24-hour day), 1,500 MW of solar produces:

1,500 MW × 0.15 capacity factor = 225 MW average over 24 hours

Or about 5,400 MWh per day

But those 5,400 MWh are concentrated in roughly 6–8 peak hours; the remaining 16–18 hours produce little or nothing. At night and during storms, solar produces zero.

Wind contribution in winter:

Colorado’s eastern plains, where most wind development occurs, have a winter capacity factor of approximately 35–40%. Using 38%:

1,500 MW × 0.38 capacity factor = 570 MW average over 24 hours

Or about 13,680 MWh per day

Combined, on a typical winter day, the 3,000 MW of generation produces about 19,080 MWh per day—somewhat short of the 24,000 MWh target. The shortfall (roughly 4,920 MWh) must come from batteries charged on better days.

During favorable seasons (spring and fall), the combined system can produce well above 24,000 MWh/day, charging batteries for use during deficit periods.

Step Two: The Battery Storage Requirement

The battery system must do two separate jobs:

Job 1: Cover nightly solar gaps. Every night, solar produces nothing. Wind typically continues producing, but if wind is providing only its average 570 MW, there is still a shortfall of 430 MW from the 1,000 MW target. Over a 14-hour winter night, that deficit is approximately 6,020 MWh. Round up to 6,500 MWh to account for battery inefficiency (lithium-ion systems have a round-trip efficiency of roughly 85%).

Job 2: Cover a multi-day wind-and-solar lull. Colorado blizzards can knock out solar for 2–3 days while simultaneously dropping wind output. The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management notes that blizzards in Colorado can last “several days.” A responsible design must cover a 3-day simultaneous wind-and-solar disruption—what German grid engineers call a Dunkelflaute (dark wind lull).

During a 3-day event with near-zero generation from both sources, the battery system must supply:

1,000 MW × 72 hours = 72,000 MWh

Accounting for 85% round-trip efficiency and a standard depth-of-discharge limit of 80% (to protect battery life), the required nameplate capacity is:

72,000 MWh ÷ 0.85 ÷ 0.80 = approximately 105,900 MWh, which we will round to ~106 GWh of nameplate battery capacity

This is the dominant cost driver of the entire system. It is an enormous number—roughly 10 times Colorado’s current total installed battery storage capacity—but it is what physics and Colorado’s weather demand from a system with no other backup.

A note on realism: Some may argue that a 3-day simultaneous blackout from both wind and solar is extremely rare. That is true. But we are designing for 95% annual reliability—meaning we accept approximately 18 days per year where we cannot fully meet demand—which means our storage must cover the realistic worst-case, not the average case. Three days of simultaneous low output from wind and solar does occur in Colorado winters, and a grid that cannot handle it fails its mandate.

PART I: THE SOLAR FARM

How Many Solar Panels?

The benchmark utility-scale solar panel in 2024 is a 530-watt bifacial crystalline silicon module, per the Department of Energy’s NREL Solar Cost Benchmark. To deliver 1,500 MW (1,500,000 kW = 1,500,000,000 watts) of DC nameplate capacity:

Number of panels: 1,500,000,000 W ÷ 530 W = 2,830,189 panels

Rounding up to account for system losses (wiring, inverters, soiling, degradation), a practical number is approximately 3 million solar panels.

Cost of the Solar Farm

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Utility-Scale Solar 2024 Edition reports that installed utility-scale PV costs fell to $1.43/WAC (or approximately $1.08/WDC) for projects completed in 2023, continuing a long-term downward trend.

However, the problem stipulates no federal subsidies or tax credits. In 2024 and 2025, utility-scale solar projects were heavily dependent on the Investment Tax Credit (ITC)—worth 30% or more of project costs. Without it, developers must finance the full installed cost. NREL’s IRENA data and domestic benchmark suggest a realistic unsubsidized, all-in installed cost for a large Colorado project in 2025 of approximately $1.50–$1.80/WAC, reflecting higher financing costs and the removal of federal incentive treatment.

Using $1.65/WAC as a reasonable midpoint, and noting that the 1,500 MWDC array corresponds to roughly 1,120 MWAC (at an inverter loading ratio of 1.34 per NREL’s 2024 ATB):

Solar farm cost: 1,120,000 kWAC × $1,650/kWAC = approximately $1.85 billion

Land Required for the Solar Farm

NREL’s empirical analysis of U.S. utility-scale PV plants found a median total land-use requirement of approximately 7–10 acres per MWAC for single-axis tracking systems, which are now standard for large projects. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) similarly cites 5–7 acres per MW for direct panel area, with total project footprint larger.

Using 7.5 acres per MWAC for a tracking system:

Land required: 1,120 MWAC × 7.5 acres/MW = 8,400 acres (approximately 13 square miles)

That is an area roughly the size of the city of Boulder, Colorado.

PART II: THE WIND FARM

How Many Wind Turbines?

The representative utility-scale land-based wind turbine in 2024, per NREL’s Annual Technology Baseline, is a 3–4 MW machine with a rotor diameter of approximately 130–150 meters and a hub height of 90–110 meters. Colorado’s eastern plains favor turbines in the 3.3 MW class; we will use 3.5 MW as a round planning figure.

To achieve 1,500 MW of installed wind capacity:

Number of turbines: 1,500 MW ÷ 3.5 MW/turbine = approximately 429 turbines

We will use 430 turbines for planning purposes.

Cost of the Wind Farm

IRENA’s Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2024 reports a global weighted average installed cost for onshore wind of $1,041/kW in 2024, with U.S. and European costs trending higher due to permitting, labor, and supply-chain factors. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Cost of Wind Energy Review: 2024 Edition and EIA construction cost data show U.S. onshore wind projects in the range of $1,400–$1,600/kW for large projects.

Without the federal Production Tax Credit (PTC), which historically reduced the effective cost to developers by $26–$29/MWh for the first ten years of operation, wind projects must recover their full capital cost from market revenues. This makes the effective unsubsidized cost higher.

Using a conservative $1,500/kW for fully installed, unsubsidized U.S. onshore wind:

Wind farm cost: 1,500,000 kW × $1,500/kW = $2.25 billion

Land Required for the Wind Farm

Wind turbines have a small physical footprint but require substantial spacing to avoid wake interference. NREL research found that the direct land impact (foundations, roads, substations) averages about 0.75 acres per MW of rated capacity, while the total land area enclosed by the wind farm boundary—much of which can remain in agricultural use—averages roughly 30–80 acres per MW depending on terrain and turbine size.

For planning purposes:

Direct disturbance (turbine pads, access roads, substations): 0.75 acres/MW × 1,500 MW = 1,125 acres

Total wind farm boundary (using 50 acres/MW as a midpoint): 50 acres/MW × 1,500 MW = 75,000 acres (approximately 117 square miles)

The key point is that within those 117 square miles, the vast majority of the land—perhaps 95%—can continue to be used for farming or ranching. Wind farms and wheat fields coexist across Colorado’s eastern plains today.

PART III: THE BATTERY STORAGE SYSTEM

How Many Battery Units?

The standard utility-scale battery today is a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) system delivered in containerized units. A commonly deployed unit is Tesla’s Megapack 2XL or the Fluence Gridstack, each providing approximately 3–4 MWh per container. We will use 3.5 MWh per containerized unit as our planning figure.

We need 106,000 MWh (106 GWh) of nameplate capacity.

Number of battery units: 106,000 MWh ÷ 3.5 MWh/unit = approximately 30,300 battery containers

Cost of the Battery System

Battery storage costs have fallen dramatically. Bloomberg NEF’s most recent survey (late 2025) found global average 4-hour duration battery system prices of approximately $110/kWh for global average, but $219/kWh in the U.S. market—a significant gap driven by domestic labor costs, tariffs on Chinese components, and grid interconnection costs. The December 2025 Ember analysis placed all-in costs for utility-scale systems outside China at approximately $125/kWh.

For a U.S. project in 2025–2026, with no federal ITC for storage (as stipulated), a realistic all-in installed cost is approximately $250–$300/kWh, reflecting domestic content requirements, installation labor, permitting, and grid interconnection. This aligns with the “real-world” range of $150–$350/kWh cited by industry analysts for fully installed U.S. systems.

Using $275/kWh as a central estimate:

Battery system cost: 106,000,000 kWh × $275/kWh = $29.15 billion

This number is not a typo. Battery storage at the scale needed for multi-day backup is extraordinarily expensive—and it represents the largest single cost in this entire system. This is the financial expression of the intermittency problem.

Land Required for the Battery System

Utility-scale LFP battery containers are relatively compact. A standard 40-foot container holding 3–4 MWh occupies approximately 320 square feet of footprint, with spacing for maintenance, fire safety clearances, electrical infrastructure, and access roads typically bringing the effective ratio to approximately 6–8 square feet per kWh of installed capacity.

Using 7 sq ft/kWh:

Battery footprint: 106,000,000 kWh × 7 sq ft/kWh = 742,000,000 sq ft ÷ 43,560 sq ft/acre = approximately 17,040 acres (about 26.6 square miles)

In practice, battery sites would likely be distributed across multiple locations near generation sites and load centers rather than concentrated in one spot, but this gives a sense of the physical scale.

PART IV: TRANSMISSION LINES

Solar and wind resources in Colorado are concentrated in different areas from the state’s population and load centers. The best solar sites are in the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado and the eastern plains. The best wind sites are on the northeastern plains—roughly 78–92% of Colorado’s wind deployment, per NREL modeling, occurs in the northeastern part of the state. Denver, Colorado Springs, and other major load centers sit along the Front Range.

A conservative planning assumption is that generation sites average 100 miles from the nearest transmission interconnection point, with some projects closer and others farther. New 345-kV AC transmission lines—the workhorse of U.S. regional grids—cost between $1.5 million and $4 million per mile, depending on terrain, permitting complexity, and right-of-way acquisition. A round figure for Colorado’s plains environment (relatively flat, but with permitting costs) is approximately $2.5 million per mile.

For our 3,000 MW of combined generation capacity, we need multiple transmission circuits. A single 345-kV line can carry approximately 400–600 MW, so we need approximately 6–8 circuits. Assuming 4 transmission corridors averaging 100 miles each, plus substations and interconnection upgrades:

Transmission lines: 4 corridors × 100 miles × $2.5M/mile = $1.0 billion

Substations and interconnection upgrades: estimated $500 million

Total transmission: approximately $1.5 billion

This is a conservative estimate. Major transmission projects often face cost overruns, and right-of-way acquisition in Colorado can be contentious. The per-mile cost of HVDC lines, which are more efficient for distances over 300 miles, ranges from $1.17 million to $8.62 million per mile according to EIA review of recent proposals. For our in-state distances, AC lines are sufficient and lower-cost.

The Complete Picture: A Summary Table

Note: These are overnight capital costs (the cost to build everything today) before financing. A real project financed over 20–25 years at commercial interest rates would have a total lifecycle cost substantially higher. Operations and maintenance—estimated at $24/kWAC-year for solar and $40–$55/kW-year for wind—would add further annual costs. Land leases, insurance, and grid operating reserves add still more.

What Does It Cost to Run This System Every Year?

Several readers have asked about the ongoing operating costs — the annual bill once the system is built. The original analysis focused on capital costs (what it costs to construct everything), but a complete picture requires looking at operations and maintenance (O&M) as well. The numbers are sobering in their own right.

O&M figures for each component come from NREL’s 2024 Annual Technology Baseline (ATB), the same source used for the capital cost estimates above.23

Solar Farm: ~$26.9 Million per Year

NREL’s 2024 ATB benchmarks fixed O&M for utility-scale solar at $24 per kWAC per year. This covers panel cleaning, inverter servicing, tracker maintenance, vegetation management, site security, insurance, and asset management. For our 1,120 MWAC solar farm:

1,120,000 kWAC × $24/kWAC-yr = $26.9 million/year

Wind Farm: ~$64.5 Million per Year

Land-based wind O&M runs approximately $43/kW per year at the midpoint of NREL’s reported range of $39–$55/kW/year.24 This covers scheduled turbine maintenance, gearbox and blade inspections, unscheduled repairs, balance-of-plant costs, land lease payments to ranchers and farmers, insurance, and administration. For 1,500 MW of wind:

1,500,000 kW × $43/kW-yr = $64.5 million/year

Battery Storage: ~$728.75 Million per Year

Here is where the numbers become uncomfortable again. NREL’s 2024 ATB estimates battery fixed O&M at 2.5% of capital cost per year.25 This figure is not primarily about labor or routine maintenance — it is dominated by battery augmentation: the partial replacement of degraded cells needed to keep a large lithium-ion system operating at its rated capacity over a 15-year lifetime. Lithium-ion batteries lose roughly 2–3% of usable capacity per year through cycling; without ongoing cell replacement, the 106 GWh system would shrink to perhaps 70–75 GWh within a decade, eroding the storm-coverage reserve that the system was designed to provide.

At 2.5% of the $29.15 billion battery capital cost:

$29,150,000,000 × 2.5% = $728.75 million/year

Transmission O&M: ~$18.75 Million per Year

High-voltage transmission lines and substations typically require O&M spending of roughly 1–1.5% of capital cost per year, covering right-of-way vegetation clearing, line inspection, substation equipment servicing, and component replacement. At 1.25% of the $1.5 billion transmission investment:

$1,500,000,000 × 1.25% = $18.75 million/year

Annual OPEX Summary

Putting the Numbers in Context

$34.75 billion. That is roughly equivalent to building 35 Colorado Convention Centers, or about one-third the annual GDP of Colorado. For a state of approximately 6 million people, it represents roughly $5,790 per person—and this is for just one gigawatt, or about 5% of the state’s total electricity demand.

To power Colorado’s entire electricity system (roughly 20 GW of average demand) on this model would extrapolate to something in the neighborhood of $600–$700 billion—before accounting for the additional storage needed as you go from 5% renewable to 100% renewable, which becomes geometrically more expensive as the hardest-to-fill gaps remain. This does not mean it is impossible; it means it is a multigenerational infrastructure investment on the scale of the interstate highway system.

The battery problem is the real story. Of the $34.75 billion total, the battery storage system alone accounts for $29.15 billion—84% of the total cost. Solar and wind generation together cost only about $4.1 billion. The hardware to make the sun and wind work around the clock costs seven times more than the hardware that harvests the energy in the first place. This is the fundamental economic reality that discussions of renewable energy often sidestep.

Wind and solar complement each other in Colorado. This is the strongest argument for the split design. Solar is most productive in summer afternoons; wind peaks in spring and fall and blows at night. Colorado’s eastern plains are among the best wind resources in the nation. Combining both resources reduces the depth of the battery storage needed compared to an all-solar or all-wind design.

Land area in perspective. The 75,000 acres of total wind farm boundary sound enormous, but remember that nearly all of it remains in active agricultural use. Cattle graze between turbines on Colorado’s plains today. The 8,400 acres of solar panels and ~17,000 acres of battery storage are a more genuine land-use commitment—roughly 40,000 acres of land taken out of other uses entirely. For comparison, Denver International Airport occupies about 35,000 acres. The entire system’s “hard” footprint is smaller than one of America’s busiest airports.

What This Analysis Does Not Include

To keep this analysis tractable, several important real-world costs were not included:

Grid stabilization services. Wind and solar provide no inertia to the grid (unlike spinning generators), requiring additional investments in synchronous condensers or grid-forming inverters to maintain frequency stability.

Distribution system upgrades. Connecting new generation to the existing distribution grid requires extensive upgrades beyond the transmission lines analyzed here.

Permitting and environmental review. Siting a 117-square-mile wind farm in Colorado currently takes 3–5 years and millions of dollars in environmental studies, permitting fees, and legal challenges.

Battery replacement. Utility-scale LFP batteries degrade over time and typically need partial replacement (augmentation) every 10–15 years. Over a 25-year project life, this adds billions to the total cost.

The cost of the remaining 5%. Our design targets 95% reliability, meaning approximately 18 days per year when demand cannot be fully met. Covering that last 5%—the truly extreme events—would require either additional storage, a gas peaker plant kept as backup, or demand curtailment.

Conclusion

Building a reliable 1 GW renewable power system in Colorado is physically achievable. The land is available. The wind blows, and the sun shines. The technology exists today. But the honest accounting reveals why this is harder than it often sounds in public debate:

You need 3,000 MW of generating capacity to reliably deliver 1,000 MW.

You need approximately 106 GWh of battery storage —enough to run a 3-day blizzard—and that storage dominates the cost at roughly $29 billion .

The total unsubsidized capital cost comes to approximately $34.75 billion for one gigawatt of reliable, around-the-clock renewable power.

The physical footprint—roughly 26,000 acres of “hard” use for solar and batteries—is real and substantial, though wind’s land impact is mostly compatible with continued agricultural use.

None of this is an argument against renewable energy. Wind and solar costs have fallen dramatically and will likely continue to fall. Battery costs are declining too, though more slowly at the system level than the cell level. But policymakers, ratepayers, and voters deserve an honest picture of the scale of investment involved—not just the nameplate megawatts of a new solar farm ribbon-cutting, but the full stack of generation, storage, and transmission required to keep the lights on during the next Colorado blizzard.

The energy transition is real, necessary, and achievable. It is also genuinely, staggeringly expensive—and the more honestly we account for that, the better the decisions we will make about how to get there.