I wasn’t going to write about this but it has been gnawing at me. This is from a text that Senator Bennet sent out. His words, from him. (I asked Senator Bennet’s campaign if he had anything to say about this. No reply.)

From text sent by Senator Bennet

I, and I think most others in Colorado, assumed that Senator Bennet was doing what he could to fight Donald Trump. I never considered the possibility that he was just sitting on the sidelines watching Trump damage our country.

There are about 20 senators here who do all the work, and there are about 80 who go along for the ride... I want to do things

— Senator Mitt Romney

This is disillusioning. Apparently Senator Bennet is in the 80 who are going along for the ride. And he’s comfortable enough with this that he flat out admits it.

Senator, if you’re not going to do the job, then please consider resigning. We need someone in there that will fight for us every day and never sit on the sidelines. I know it’s cool to be treated by everyone as a Senator. But we need someone in that position who will work their ass off for us.

And if you win the race for Governor - the last thing we need is a Governor who will sit on the sidelines. Again, we need someone who will work for us every day. If you’re not capable of that, then consider dropping out of the race in favor of someone who will show up for work every day ready to do their best for our state.