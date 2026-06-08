Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Jane Feldman
Jun 8

He certainly hasn't been fighting for Colorado. He has voted to approve 8 of Trump's nominees-more than all but 9 Democratic Senators.

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