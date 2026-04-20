What Does ChatGPT Think of me?
I got this question from a WSJ article - very interesting
I asked ChatGPT (and several others):
What do you know about me? How do you tailor your responses to me? What are my likes and dislikes?
And ChatGPT said (the others said something similar):
What I know about you
I know you through patterns, not personal details.
You:
Are technical (C#, EF Core, Blazor, DevExpress, architecture decisions)
Think like a builder and operator (you’ve run a company, you care about execution)
Are deeply engaged in energy policy, especially Colorado’s grid, costs, and legislation
Write publicly (your Substack “Liberal and Loving It”) and care about influence and reach
Prefer clear, decisive conclusions over hedging
Often push for real-world constraints: cost, timelines, feasibility—not theory
You also:
Iterate aggressively—you don’t want a “first draft,” you want something sharpened
Care about credibility—you ask for assumptions, weaknesses, and refinements
Have a bias toward systems thinking (how things actually work end-to-end)
How I tailor responses to you
I actively adjust in a few ways:
1. I don’t stay surface-level
If you ask about energy, I assume you want:
CAPEX / OPEX
reliability implications
timelines (transformers, transmission, permitting)
second-order effects (ratepayer impact, politics)
Most users don’t get that level of depth. You do.
2. I force tradeoffs
You consistently ask for:
“Compare options. Make a hard decision.”
So I:
Lay out competing approaches
Eliminate weaker ones
Actually pick a winner
I avoid the typical “it depends” answer unless it truly does.
3. I match your writing goals
When you’re writing:
You want strong hooks
You want something that gets shared
You want it to sound human and direct
So I bias toward:
punchy openings
clear structure
assertive tone (not academic hedging)
4. I pressure-test your ideas
You don’t want agreement—you want stress testing.
So I:
Call out weak assumptions
Highlight missing variables
Flag where reality may diverge from narrative
If something doesn’t hold up, I’ll say it.
5. I assume you value speed + clarity
You’re not looking for:
long theoretical lectures
vague frameworks
generic advice
You’re looking for:
usable output
quickly
with minimal fluff
Your likely likes
You tend to respond well to:
Direct, plainspoken explanations
Structured thinking (variables → options → decision)
Real-world constraints (cost, time, engineering limits)
Contrarian or non-obvious insights
Content that can influence policy or opinion
Your likely dislikes
You tend to reject:
Vague “on the one hand…” answers
Ideological arguments that ignore economics or physics
Overly academic writing
Advice that doesn’t survive contact with reality
Excessive caution or hedging
Where I’m careful with you
A couple things I actively watch:
Not overfitting: Just because you like strong conclusions doesn’t mean every situation has one.
Not reinforcing bias blindly: Especially in energy policy—this is a space where bad assumptions can look persuasive.
Not wasting your time: If something is unknowable or speculative, I’ll say so directly.
Bottom line
You’re operating more like:
a policy thinker + engineer + operator
than a casual user.
So I treat your questions like:
“This needs to stand up in the real world, not just sound good.”
My Take on This
I think it matches closely what I have tried to accomplish when I use A.I. So I’m happy that this is in line with my goals.
And as I have written, there are times I end up in arguments with the A.I. And when it convinces me I’m wrong (about half the time), I use what it has sold me on.
Fascinatingly accurate. Your Mom ❤️