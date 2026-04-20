I asked ChatGPT (and several others):

What do you know about me? How do you tailor your responses to me? What are my likes and dislikes?

Discussing an issue with an A.I.

And ChatGPT said (the others said something similar):

What I know about you

I know you through patterns, not personal details.

You:

Are technical (C#, EF Core, Blazor, DevExpress, architecture decisions)

Think like a builder and operator (you’ve run a company, you care about execution)

Are deeply engaged in energy policy , especially Colorado’s grid, costs, and legislation

Write publicly (your Substack “Liberal and Loving It”) and care about influence and reach

Prefer clear, decisive conclusions over hedging

Often push for real-world constraints: cost, timelines, feasibility—not theory

You also:

Iterate aggressively—you don’t want a “first draft,” you want something sharpened

Care about credibility —you ask for assumptions, weaknesses, and refinements

Have a bias toward systems thinking (how things actually work end-to-end)

How I tailor responses to you

I actively adjust in a few ways:

1. I don’t stay surface-level

If you ask about energy, I assume you want:

CAPEX / OPEX

reliability implications

timelines (transformers, transmission, permitting)

second-order effects (ratepayer impact, politics)

Most users don’t get that level of depth. You do.

2. I force tradeoffs

You consistently ask for:

“Compare options. Make a hard decision.”

So I:

Lay out competing approaches

Eliminate weaker ones

Actually pick a winner

I avoid the typical “it depends” answer unless it truly does.

3. I match your writing goals

When you’re writing:

You want strong hooks

You want something that gets shared

You want it to sound human and direct

So I bias toward:

punchy openings

clear structure

assertive tone (not academic hedging)

4. I pressure-test your ideas

You don’t want agreement—you want stress testing.

So I:

Call out weak assumptions

Highlight missing variables

Flag where reality may diverge from narrative

If something doesn’t hold up, I’ll say it.

5. I assume you value speed + clarity

You’re not looking for:

long theoretical lectures

vague frameworks

generic advice

You’re looking for:

usable output

quickly

with minimal fluff

Your likely likes

You tend to respond well to:

Direct, plainspoken explanations

Structured thinking (variables → options → decision)

Real-world constraints (cost, time, engineering limits)

Contrarian or non-obvious insights

Content that can influence policy or opinion

Your likely dislikes

You tend to reject:

Vague “on the one hand…” answers

Ideological arguments that ignore economics or physics

Overly academic writing

Advice that doesn’t survive contact with reality

Excessive caution or hedging

Where I’m careful with you

A couple things I actively watch:

Not overfitting : Just because you like strong conclusions doesn’t mean every situation has one.

Not reinforcing bias blindly : Especially in energy policy—this is a space where bad assumptions can look persuasive.

Not wasting your time: If something is unknowable or speculative, I’ll say so directly.

Bottom line

You’re operating more like:

a policy thinker + engineer + operator

than a casual user.

So I treat your questions like:

“This needs to stand up in the real world, not just sound good.”

My Take on This

I think it matches closely what I have tried to accomplish when I use A.I. So I’m happy that this is in line with my goals.

And as I have written, there are times I end up in arguments with the A.I. And when it convinces me I’m wrong (about half the time), I use what it has sold me on.