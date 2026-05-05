Generated by Claude.

In the ongoing debate over America’s energy future, one question keeps surfacing: if we’re going to transition away from coal, or if renewables fall short, what would it actually cost to build reliable, around-the-clock power using natural gas? I’m not interested in handwaving or talking points from either side. I want numbers — real, sourced, defensible numbers.

So let’s do this properly.

For this analysis, I’ll calculate what it would cost to build 1 gigawatt (GW) of reliable, continuous electricity generation for Colorado using modern combined-cycle natural gas turbines. One gigawatt is a useful benchmark: it’s roughly equivalent to powering 700,000 to 1,000,000 homes, and it represents a meaningful chunk of Colorado’s roughly 14 GW of total installed generating capacity.

Before we get into the dollars and cents, a quick word on what “reliable continuous power” means, because it matters enormously.

A CCGT power generation station

The Difference Between Capacity and Reliability

When engineers talk about a power plant’s nameplate capacity, they mean how much power it can produce when running at full tilt. But running at full tilt 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, is not realistic for any machine. Turbines require scheduled maintenance, occasional unplanned repairs, and periodic inspections. The real-world measure of how much energy a plant actually delivers over time relative to what it theoretically could deliver is called the capacity factor.

For combined-cycle natural gas (CCNG) plants operated as baseload generators — meaning they’re intended to run around the clock, not just when demand peaks — the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports typical capacity factors ranging from 55% to 87%, depending on how hard the plant is dispatched. The average U.S. combined-cycle fleet ran at roughly a 57% capacity factor in 2022. However, a plant designed and operated specifically to provide reliable, firm power — the kind that grid operators can count on in advance — typically runs at a much higher capacity factor, often 85% or above.

To deliver a reliable, uninterrupted 1,000 MW (1 GW) net output to the grid at all times, the installed capacity must be sized to account for:

Scheduled maintenance outages: Major gas turbine maintenance (called “hot gas path inspections” and “major overhauls”) typically occurs every 20,000–30,000 fired hours. A single 500 MW combined-cycle unit might be offline for four to eight weeks at a time during major maintenance. Forced outages (unplanned failures): The industry average forced outage rate for combined-cycle plants is roughly 4–6%. Altitude derating in Colorado: Gas turbines produce power roughly proportional to the density of the air they compress. At Denver’s altitude of 5,280 feet above sea level — and across much of Colorado’s Front Range and plains — air density is approximately 15–17% lower than at sea level. This directly reduces a gas turbine’s power output. An H-class gas turbine with a sea-level rating of 570 MW might only deliver 475–500 MW in Denver. This is not a minor detail.

To ensure that 1,000 MW is available to the grid at all times, accounting for planned and unplanned outages, we need to install roughly 1,200–1,300 MW of nameplate capacity — a 20–30% margin above the required firm output. This is standard practice in utility planning and is often called the “reserve margin.”

For this analysis, I’ll use 1,250 MW of installed nameplate capacity (already adjusted for Colorado’s altitude), sized to reliably deliver 1,000 MW net to the grid at all times.

How Many Turbines?

The most efficient large combined-cycle gas turbine plants in service today use H-class turbines — the latest generation of gas turbines from manufacturers such as GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, and Mitsubishi Power. These machines are technological marvels, operating at turbine inlet temperatures exceeding 2,600°F (1,430°C) and achieving thermal efficiencies of 60–64%.

In a combined-cycle configuration, the hot exhaust from the gas turbine — which exits at roughly 1,100°F — is routed through a heat recovery steam generator (HRSG), where it boils water to produce steam. That steam then drives a separate steam turbine, capturing energy that would otherwise be wasted. Think of it as using the “exhaust” from your car engine to power a second, smaller engine. The result is that combined-cycle plants extract nearly twice the electricity from a unit of natural gas as a simple-cycle (open cycle) plant.

A standard H-class combined-cycle configuration uses a 2x1 arrangement: two gas turbines, two HRSGs, and one steam turbine. GE’s 7HA.02 in a 2x1 configuration delivers roughly 1,083 MW at ISO conditions (sea level, 59°F, relative humidity 60%). At Colorado’s average altitude, this same configuration would deliver approximately 900–950 MW net output after derating.

Alternatively, GE, Siemens, and Mitsubishi offer 1x1 configurations (one gas turbine plus one steam turbine) in the H-class tier, delivering approximately 450–500 MW net at altitude in Colorado.

To achieve our target of 1,250 MW installed capacity (delivering 1,000 MW reliably), the most practical configurations are:

Option A : One 2x1 H-class CCNG plant (~950 MW at altitude), plus one 1x1 H-class plant (~450 MW at altitude) = 1,400 MW total installed. This slightly exceeds our reserve margin target and provides operational flexibility.

Option B: Three 1x1 H-class CCNG plants (~450 MW each at altitude) = 1,350 MW total installed.

Option B provides better redundancy — if one unit is offline for maintenance, the other two can still deliver 900 MW, allowing the grid operator to maintain near-target output. This analysis will use Option B: three 1x1 H-class combined-cycle plants, each rated approximately 450 MW net at Colorado altitude, for a combined nameplate capacity of 1,350 MW.

Each of these three plants contains:

1 H-class gas turbine

1 heat recovery steam generator (HRSG)

1 steam turbine

Auxiliary equipment: air intake systems, exhaust stacks, cooling towers, water treatment, fuel gas conditioning, control systems, substations, and balance-of-plant equipment.

Part 1: Capital Expenditure (CAPEX)

The Price of a Gas Plant Today — And Why It’s More Than You Think

The capital cost of a new combined-cycle gas turbine plant has risen sharply in recent years, driven by strong demand for new generation capacity (particularly from data centers and industrial electrification), supply chain constraints for major turbine components, and rising construction labor costs.

The U.S. EIA’s most recent reference data, published by Sargent & Lundy for the AEO2025 study, placed the overnight capital cost of a combined-cycle plant at $921/kW in 2023 dollars for a 1x1 F-class configuration. However, a September 2025 analysis by GridLab, Energy Futures Group, and Halcyon — which examined actual market data from recent projects rather than modeled estimates — found that recent costs of combined-cycle gas turbine projects routinely report costs of $2,000/kW, significantly outpacing reported costs of plants scheduled for completion in 2026 and 2027, at $1,116/kW to $1,427/kW respectively.

The AEO2026 update from the EIA acknowledged that costs for new natural gas-fired plants have increased significantly in recent years due to supply shortages and tight markets for both materials and labor for combustion turbines, resulting in about a 40% increase in simple-cycle turbine costs and a 20% increase in combined-cycle plant costs compared to their prior estimates.

A separate 2024 report from Gas Turbine World noted that an H-class 1,100 MW multi-shaft combined cycle plant in a multi-shaft configuration rated 1,083 MW and 59.4% efficiency costs $958 million total, or $950/kW installed at the equipment level — but this figure does not include owners’ costs, financing, permitting, or interconnection, all of which add significant cost.

For this analysis, I will use a mid-range current market cost of $1,800/kW for an H-class 1x1 combined-cycle plant, reflecting:

The EIA’s updated AEO2026 estimate (approximately $1,100/kW, then adjusted upward by 20–30%)

Recent market data showing many projects coming in at $2,000/kW or above

A recognition that Colorado is not the Northeast (where costs are highest) but also not Texas (where costs are lowest)

This $1,800/kW figure is conservative relative to current market peaks but realistic for a well-sited Colorado project near existing infrastructure.

CAPEX Calculation: Three 1x1 H-class plants @ 450 MW net each = 1,350 MW total

This CAPEX covers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) costs, including turbines and generators, HRSG and steam turbines, cooling systems (air-cooled condensers are standard for water-scarce Colorado), control systems and instrumentation, the plant substation and step-up transformer, site civil work and foundations, and owner’s costs and contingency (typically 10–15% of EPC cost).

Part 2: Transmission Line Costs

Getting Electricity from the Plant to the Grid

Our assumption states the plants will be located near existing transmission infrastructure, which is realistic for eastern Colorado, the San Luis Valley, or the Front Range — all of which have 115 kV to 345 kV transmission infrastructure already in place.

However, “near” is not “at.” A new generation facility this large requires its own interconnection infrastructure: a high-voltage substation at the plant, one or more substation upgrades at the point of interconnection, and a short transmission spur line connecting the plant to the existing grid.

For a 1 GW-class facility, the typical interconnection involves:

A 345 kV (kilovolt) spur line from the plant to the nearest 345 kV bus. For a well-sited project, this might be 5 to 20 miles.

New or upgraded substations at both ends.

Network upgrades to the regional grid as required by the grid operator (in Colorado’s case, the Southwest Power Pool, or SPP, and Xcel Energy’s Public Service Company of Colorado).

According to C Three (now Yes Energy), each mile of new high-voltage capacity added to the grid in 2023 cost about $3.95 million — nearly triple the per-mile cost recorded in 2008. For 345 kV construction in Colorado’s relatively open terrain, a cost of $3.5–$4.5 million per mile is a reasonable current estimate. I’ll use $4 million per mile.

The NREL 2024 Annual Technology Baseline assigns a standard grid connection cost of $100/kW for a new natural gas plant located near a load center, representing typical spur line and interconnection costs. That yields $135 million for our 1,350 MW facility at the baseline level — but this is a floor estimate for a well-sited plant.

For a more detailed bottom-up estimate:

For this analysis: $135 million in transmission interconnection costs (approximately $100/kW, consistent with NREL’s ATB guidance for a well-sited plant).

Important caveat: If the plant is sited more than 20 miles from existing 345 kV infrastructure, or if significant network upgrades are required to prevent grid congestion, this figure could double or triple. This is one of the largest variables in any generation project cost estimate.

Part 3: Natural Gas Pipeline Costs

Fuel is Useless Without a Way to Deliver It

A 1,350 MW combined-cycle plant running at high capacity factor consumes an enormous volume of natural gas. Let’s calculate how much.

Fuel consumption calculation:

A modern H-class combined-cycle plant has a heat rate of approximately 6,200–6,500 BTU per kilowatt-hour (kWh) — meaning it uses roughly 6,350 BTU of natural gas to produce 1 kWh of electricity. This corresponds to a thermal efficiency of approximately 54% (since there are 3,412 BTU in one kWh: 3,412 ÷ 6,350 = 53.7%). The EIA uses a benchmark heat rate of 7,000 BTU/kWh for a fairly new and efficient natural gas combined-cycle generator; H-class units perform somewhat better at around 6,350 BTU/kWh under optimal conditions. We’ll use 6,700 BTU/kWh as a realistic operating average accounting for part-load operation and Colorado’s altitude-related efficiency penalty.

Running at an average output of 1,000 MW (1,000,000 kW) continuously:

Hourly fuel demand : 1,000,000 kW × 6,700 BTU/kWh = 6.7 billion BTU/hour = 6.7 MMBtu/hour × 1,000 = 6,700 MMBtu/hour

Daily fuel demand : 6,700 MMBtu/hour × 24 hours = 160,800 MMBtu/day

Annual fuel demand: 160,800 MMBtu/day × 365 days = 58.7 million MMBtu/year ≈ 58.7 trillion BTU/year

Converting to standard natural gas volumes (1 thousand cubic feet, or Mcf, of natural gas contains approximately 1,020 BTU × 1,000 = 1.02 million BTU per Mcf):

Daily volume: 160,800 MMBtu ÷ 1.02 MMBtu/Mcf = 157,600 Mcf/day, or roughly 157.6 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/day)

This is a significant but not unusual volume for industrial gas delivery. Colorado has substantial natural gas production (it was the 8th-largest gas-producing state in the nation in 2024 per EIA data) and a well-developed pipeline network crossing the state, particularly along the Front Range and in the Weld County/DJ Basin region.

Pipeline infrastructure cost:

Our assumption states the plant will be located close to existing gas pipelines, so we are not building an interstate transmission pipeline from scratch. Instead, we need a lateral connection — a pipeline segment running from the nearest major gas line (such as those operated by Colorado Interstate Gas, Xcel Energy, or Kinder Morgan) to the plant site.

Typical lateral pipeline distances for a well-sited industrial gas customer range from 1 to 15 miles. A gas lateral for a large power plant must be sized to handle peak flow demands. For our 157 MMcf/day facility, a 16-inch to 24-inch diameter pipeline operating at 500–1,000 pounds per square inch (psi) is required.

Land pipeline construction costs in 2024 averaged approximately $7.8 million per mile for large-diameter interstate-scale pipelines, according to Oil & Gas Journal’s annual pipeline economics report. However, shorter, smaller-diameter plant laterals in favorable terrain — like eastern Colorado’s flat plains — are meaningfully cheaper. For a 16–20 inch lateral in open, accessible Colorado terrain, a cost of $3–5 million per mile is reasonable.

For this analysis: $65 million in natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

As with transmission, this number is sensitive to siting. If the nearest pipeline is 20 miles away, or if the terrain requires river crossings or significant environmental permitting, this cost could easily double. We’re assuming the ideal case as specified.

Part 4: Operating Expenditures (OPEX)

The Costs That Never Stop

Capital costs are a one-time (or rather, once-per-decade refinancing) expense. But operating a power plant generates continuous costs across three categories: fixed O&M, variable O&M, and fuel.

Fixed O&M

Fixed operations and maintenance (O&M) costs cover everything that doesn’t vary directly with how many kilowatt-hours are produced: plant staffing (operators, maintenance technicians, engineers, managers), property taxes, insurance, ongoing minor capital improvements, and scheduled maintenance contracts with the turbine manufacturer.

The EIA’s Sargent & Lundy report for AEO2025 estimated fixed O&M for a combined-cycle plant at approximately $10–12/kW-year in 2023 dollars. Gas Turbine World’s 2024 Handbook cites a fixed O&M of $12.20/kW for an H-class multi-shaft combined cycle plant. These figures are broadly consistent across industry sources.

For 1,350 MW of installed capacity at $12/kW-year:

Fixed O&M: 1,350,000 kW × $12/kW-year = $16.2 million/year

Variable O&M

Variable O&M includes costs that scale with electricity production: water consumption (for cooling and steam systems), chemical treatment, auxiliary electricity use, catalyst replacement for emissions controls, and consumable parts. For combined-cycle plants, variable O&M typically runs $2–4/MWh.

Annual electricity production at 1,000 MW output × 8,760 hours/year = 8,760,000 MWh/year (before applying a capacity factor; since we’re running at a high dispatch rate to deliver firm power, we’ll assume 90% availability on average across the three units, giving us about 7,884,000 MWh/year).

Variable O&M: 7,884,000 MWh × $3/MWh = $23.7 million/year

Fuel Costs

This is where the numbers become substantial — and where market risk is most significant.

Colorado’s natural gas prices for electric power consumers have generally tracked the national Henry Hub benchmark with a modest regional premium or discount. The Henry Hub spot price averaged approximately $2.20/MMBtu in 2024, but the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook has forecast prices of $4.00/MMBtu in 2025 and $4.90/MMBtu in 2026, driven by rising LNG exports and data center demand. Industrial prices in Colorado, which include pipeline transportation charges, typically run $0.50–$1.00/MMBtu above the Henry Hub spot price.

For this analysis, I will use a long-run planning price of $4.50/MMBtu — somewhat above recent lows but below the recent peaks — for Colorado electric-sector natural gas. This is a forward-looking assumption, not a guarantee.

Annual fuel cost:

58.7 million MMBtu/year × $4.50/MMBtu = $264 million/year

This single line item — fuel — is by far the largest ongoing cost. It dwarf everything else. And it never goes away.

Total Annual OPEX Summary

Part 5: Full Cost Summary

Let’s pull it all together.

Total Capital Costs (One-Time)

Annual Operating Costs (Ongoing)

Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE)

To make these numbers digestible, it helps to calculate the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) — the all-in cost per megawatt-hour delivered, averaged over the plant’s useful life (typically 25–30 years), accounting for both capital recovery and ongoing operating costs. This is the standard metric for comparing power generation technologies.

Using a simplified LCOE calculation:

Capital recovery factor : Assuming a 25-year plant life and a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 8% (a reasonable assumption for a merchant gas plant without federal support, per NREL’s 2024 ATB financial assumptions for natural gas), the annual capital recovery payment on $2.63 billion is approximately $244 million/year .

Total annual costs : $244 million (capital) + $304 million (O&M and fuel) = $548 million/year

Annual generation : ~7,884,000 MWh

LCOE: $548 million ÷ 7,884,000 MWh = ~$69.50/MWh

This translates to roughly 6.9 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) at the bus bar — before the cost of distributing electricity to homes and businesses (which typically adds another 4–8 cents/kWh).

For context, Xcel Energy’s residential customers in Colorado currently pay about 14–16 cents/kWh all-in. The generation component of that bill is only a portion — but our 6.9 cents/kWh generation cost would represent a meaningful share.

Sensitivity to gas prices: Because fuel is the dominant cost driver, the LCOE is extremely sensitive to natural gas prices. At $3/MMBtu gas, the LCOE drops to approximately $55/MWh. At $6/MMBtu gas — which occurred in 2022 — the LCOE rises to approximately $90/MWh. This volatility is a fundamental characteristic of gas-fired generation that neither CAPEX efficiency gains nor operational excellence can fully hedge without long-term fuel supply contracts.

What This Analysis Tells Us

Several important conclusions emerge from these numbers.

1. The capital cost is large but manageable. At $2.63 billion, building 1 GW of reliable gas generation is a significant but not extraordinary investment for a utility serving 2–3 million customers. For comparison, Xcel Energy’s Power Pathway transmission project in Colorado carries a price tag of roughly $1.7 billion for transmission alone. Large power infrastructure is simply expensive.

2. The real financial risk is fuel. The $264 million annual fuel cost — at just $4.50/MMBtu gas — represents roughly 87% of total operating costs and 48% of total levelized costs. Over a 25-year plant life, at $4.50/MMBtu, cumulative fuel costs would be roughly $6.6 billion — more than twice the capital cost. And gas prices have historically been volatile. The winter of 2021 saw spot prices spike above $200/MMBtu in some regions of the country during Winter Storm Uri. A plant operator with no federal support, no cost-of-service regulation, and no long-term gas supply contract is fully exposed to that volatility.

3. The altitude penalty matters. Colorado’s high elevation imposes a real and significant efficiency penalty on gas turbines. A turbine that would deliver 570 MW at sea level may only deliver 475–500 MW in Denver. This means more installed capacity is required for the same reliable output, which increases CAPEX per unit of firm power.

4. Siting assumptions matter enormously. This entire analysis assumed proximity to existing gas pipelines and transmission lines. In the real world, that favorable assumption may not hold. If a plant must be built 30 miles from the nearest 345 kV line and 25 miles from the nearest major gas pipeline, the transmission and pipeline costs alone could add $200–$400 million to the project cost, pushing total CAPEX past $3 billion.

5. No federal support changes the math. Under current law, new fossil fuel generation is not eligible for the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) or Production Tax Credit (PTC) that significantly reduce the capital cost of solar, wind, and storage projects. Without these benefits, the gas plant’s effective capital cost — and thus its LCOE — is higher relative to subsidized alternatives. This is not an argument for or against the tax policy; it is simply a factual observation about the competitive landscape. A reader comparing technologies should apply consistent assumptions.

The Bottom Line

Building 1 GW of reliable, continuous electricity in Colorado using modern combined-cycle gas turbines would require:

Three H-class combined-cycle plants totaling ~1,350 MW of installed capacity

A total capital investment of approximately $2.63 billion

Annual operating costs of approximately $304 million per year , dominated by natural gas fuel

A levelized cost of electricity of approximately $69–70/MWh , sensitive primarily to gas prices

A construction timeline of roughly 4–6 years from permitting to commercial operation

The technology is proven, the fuel supply is abundant in Colorado, and the machines are available — though the turbine market is currently tight, with lead times for major H-class equipment stretching to 4+ years. If you need firm, dispatchable power that runs when you need it and doesn’t depend on the weather, natural gas combined-cycle remains the gold standard.

But nothing in energy is free. The fuel costs are large, the capital costs are substantial, and the gas price risk over a 25-year operating life is real and significant. Anyone who tells you natural gas power is cheap without accounting for fuel price volatility is giving you half the picture.

In future posts, I’ll apply the same rigorous methodology to wind, solar, and battery storage — including an honest accounting of what it would take to deliver the same 1 GW of reliable, 24/7 power using those technologies. The comparison is illuminating, and the numbers may surprise you in both directions.

Sources and References

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Capital Cost and Performance Characteristics for Utility-Scale Electric Power Generating Technologies (Sargent & Lundy, January 2024 / AEO2025). https://www.eia.gov/analysis/studies/powerplants/capitalcost/ GridLab, Energy Futures Group, and Halcyon, The New Reality of Power Generation: An Analysis of Increasing Gas Turbine Costs in the U.S. (September 2025). https://gridlab.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/GridLab_Gas-Turbine-Costs-Report-1.pdf American Public Power Association, New Report Finds Rising Cost of New Gas Plants Outpacing Planning Assumptions (September 2025). https://www.publicpower.org/periodical/article/new-report-finds-rising-cost-new-gas-plants-outpacing-planning-assumptions Gas Turbine World, 2024 Gas Turbine World Handbook — Capital Costs, https://gasturbineworld.com/capital-costs/ and https://gasturbineworld.com/gas-turbine-costs-kw/ Statista / NREL, Forecast Capital Expenditure of a Conventional F-Class Natural Gas Combined-Cycle Power Plant in the United States, 2025–2050 (November 29, 2024). https://www.statista.com/statistics/243707/capital-costs-of-a-typical-us-combined-cycle-power-plant/ National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), 2024 Annual Technology Baseline (ATB): Fossil Energy Technologies. https://atb.nrel.gov/electricity/2024/fossil_energy_technologies and https://atb.nrel.gov/electricity/2024/definitions U.S. EIA, Assumptions to the Annual Energy Outlook 2026: Electricity Market Module, https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/assumptions/pdf/EMM_Assumptions.pdf U.S. EIA, Electricity Monthly Update (April 2026), https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/update/print-version.php — for natural gas Henry Hub prices. U.S. EIA, Colorado State Energy Profile (2024), https://www.eia.gov/state/?sid=CO Energy Bad Boys Substack, Rising Natural Gas Costs Make Wind and Solar More Expensive, Too (September 2025).

Oil & Gas Journal, Pipeline Construction Costs Reach Record $12.1 Million/Mile (2025), https://www.ogj.com/pipelines-transportation/pipelines/article/55322093/pipeline-construction-costs-reach-record-121-million-mile Oil & Gas Journal, Cheaper Labor Helps Reduce Pipeline Construction Costs (October 2024), https://www.ogj.com/pipelines-transportation/pipelines/article/55233450/cheaper-labor-helps-reduce-pipeline-constructions-costs Robert Bryce / Substack, Out of Transmission Revisited (February 2024) — citing C Three/Yes Energy data on transmission line costs,

WECC (Western Electricity Coordinating Council), State of the Interconnection: Transmission — Colorado Power Pathway project details, https://feature.wecc.org/soti/topic-sections/transmission/index.html Power Magazine, Simple Cycle, Combined Cycle, or a Hybrid Approach? (October 2024), https://www.powermag.com/simple-cycle-combined-cycle-or-a-hybrid-approach/ U.S. EIA, Today in Energy Daily Prices — Spark Spread and Heat Rate Data, https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/prices.php

All cost figures are in 2024–2025 U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. This analysis reflects publicly available data and reasonable engineering assumptions. Actual project costs will vary based on specific site conditions, market timing, contractor negotiations, and regulatory requirements. This is an educational analysis, not investment advice.