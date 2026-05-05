Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Michael Turek
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David - thank you and Claude - living in the energy industry we often make these calcs too complicated or more importantly incomplete. Can you do same for Nuclear? Perhaps including SMR like BWRx?

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