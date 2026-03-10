Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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G Hansen's avatar
G Hansen
Mar 10

So it sounds like Colorado wants expensive power with a power outages in the winter.

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1 reply by David Thielen
Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
7d

“Colorado legislators and utility insiders should stop talking about this bill as if it were a moral statement. It is an engineering and cost decision.” This is an essential point that gets lost everywhere I see these policies being implemented. Politicians are effectively making engineering decisions, with potentially disastrous results for reliability and affordability. They’ve read that solar and wind are cheap, and that sounds good. Transmission remains an afterthought (although I give them credit for having the thought at all, when it seems to have largely escaped the notice of many politicians in states like my own—NY). How do we put grid planning back in the hands of people qualified to do it? We can’t expect a transition based on raw emotion and moral imperatives to result in a reliable, affordable supply of electricity.

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