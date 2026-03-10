The biggest risk in writing about this bill is overstating certainty. Colorado-specific cost outcomes will depend on load growth, federal tax-credit durability, gas prices, transmission siting, curtailment levels, winter reliability events, and how aggressively planners count imports.

Another risk is pretending nuclear is a near-term answer for this bill’s deadlines. The evidence does not support that. Nuclear may matter later, but it is not the likely backbone of Colorado’s 2035 compliance path.

A third risk is understating the value of the bill’s off-ramps. They are real. If costs or reliability go sideways, the bill allows delay. But those off-ramps do not change the direction of travel; they mostly change how painful the trip becomes.

Will Boulder support the required HVAC lines across the flatirons?

Read the bill closely and the answer is not mysterious: Colorado is choosing a grid built around massive wind and solar expansion, huge battery additions, major transmission buildout, and a longer-than-advertised dependence on gas unless a credible clean-firm option arrives in time.

Colorado legislators and utility insiders should stop talking about this bill as if it were a moral statement. It is an engineering and cost decision. And if you read the draft instead of the press release version, its implications for the grid are plain.

The bill requires investor-owned utilities to cut greenhouse-gas emissions associated with electricity sales 90% from 2005 levels by 2035 and 95% by 2040, with a 100% goal by 2050, subject to off-ramps if reliability would be compromised or if costs exceed the bill’s ceiling. That is not incremental. That is a mandate to redesign the generation stack on a short clock.

Start with where Colorado is today. According to EIA, in 2024 natural gas and wind each supplied 29% of Colorado’s net generation, coal still supplied 27%, and renewables overall supplied 43%. Colorado has already made real progress. Coal is down. Wind is up. Solar is growing. But the current system still leans heavily on dispatchable fossil generation, especially when wind output falls, solar disappears at sunset, or extreme weather reshapes demand.

That matters because the bill’s destination is not “less coal.” It is “almost no carbon.” The draft’s own legislative declaration says the Colorado Energy Office estimates that meeting anticipated 2040 load at lowest cost will require nearly three times the wind and five times the solar currently deployed in the state, and will very likely require new low- or zero-carbon firm technologies as well. The bill also explicitly points to the need for transmission to make the whole thing work. In other words, the bill itself concedes that wind and solar alone are not the whole answer.

So what gets built first? Wind and solar.

That is not ideology. That is math. EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2025 shows onshore wind and solar with lower average LCOE than new combined-cycle gas and far below advanced nuclear. EIA also warns, correctly, that LCOE by itself is not enough because it ignores system value. Still, for bulk energy, wind and solar are the cheapest new supply options on the board. If Colorado utilities are told to remove carbon fast, they will buy a lot more of the cheapest low-carbon megawatt-hours available.

That means the bill implies a Colorado grid where wind and solar become even more dominant in the energy mix. Not because they solve every problem. Because they are the least painful way to reduce the first 70% to 85% of emissions.

Then come batteries.

Again, that part is already visible in actual procurement. Xcel’s approved Colorado Clean Energy Plan portfolio includes 1,840 MW of wind, 1,720 MW of solar, 1,850 MW of storage, and 670 MW of natural gas, while the broader plan approved in 2022 aims for at least an 85% carbon reduction by 2030 and retirement of coal by the end of 2030. That is the blueprint in miniature: cheap renewables for energy, batteries for shifting solar into the evening, and some new gas where local reliability requires it.

This is where the bill’s public sales pitch begins to break down.

Batteries are excellent at intraday shifting. They are not magic. NREL notes that wind and solar do not replace thermal capacity one-for-one, and that storage’s capacity value depends on duration and on when the system’s net peak occurs. A four-hour battery is useful in a summer evening ramp. It is much less of a complete answer for long winter events, low-wind periods, or multi-day renewable droughts. NREL’s recent work on long-duration storage says exactly what serious grid planners already know: long-duration storage may be valuable for prolonged renewable shortfalls and multi-day adequacy, but it still faces cost, modeling, and commercialization gaps.

So yes, this bill implies a lot of batteries. It does not imply that batteries eliminate the need for firm capacity.

Which brings us to gas.

The clean-energy talking point is that gas is a bridge fuel on the way out. The actual implication of this bill is more awkward: gas likely remains on the system longer than supporters want, even as its annual utilization falls.

Why? Because the bill allows any resource type that helps satisfy reliability and public-interest tests, and because utilities are already procuring some new gas for local reliability. NREL’s reliability work also makes the broader point: resource adequacy is about dependable capacity, not just annual energy. If Colorado pursues a grid dominated by wind, solar, and short-duration storage, then gas turbines and combined-cycle plants remain the easiest commercially mature way to cover long-duration tight conditions unless another firm clean technology is ready and affordable.

That does not mean gas wins. It means gas lingers.

Coal, by contrast, is done. Xcel’s approved plan ends coal by 2030, and the deeper logic of this bill gives coal no plausible long-run role. Coal is too carbon-intensive to survive a 90%-to-95% emissions mandate unless paired with a carbon-capture pathway that is not the center of Colorado’s utility planning today.

Transmission is the other piece that people keep hand-waving past.

The draft bill goes out of its way to require transmission reporting and to identify the cost of new transmission, distribution upgrades, and interconnection facilities. That is smart, because high-renewables systems are transmission-hungry systems. Remote wind and solar have to be connected. Congestion has to be managed. Geographic diversity only helps if the wires exist. NREL says transmission can improve resource adequacy and reduce the need for additional generation capacity by allowing regions to share resources. DOE’s National Transmission Planning Study reaches the same broad conclusion nationally: the lowest-cost reliable future systems require substantial transmission expansion.

And here is where the real cost story lives.

💰 The bill’s 1.5% cost screen sounds reassuring until you read what it is compared against. The draft’s “reference case portfolio” is not today’s system. It is a portfolio that already reduces emissions at least 90% by 2040 and 95% by 2045. So the bill is not saying customer costs only rise 1.5% relative to the grid we have now. It is saying the incremental cost of meeting the bill’s exact timetable, versus another already deeply decarbonized case, should stay within that range unless regulators approve otherwise. That is a much smaller promise than many readers will assume.

The practical result is straightforward. Customer bills will increasingly be driven by capital recovery on generation, storage, transmission, distribution upgrades, and interconnection, with some fuel savings offsetting part of that burden. You can argue that this is worth doing. You cannot honestly argue that it is free.

What about nuclear?

For this bill’s real-world compliance timeline, nuclear is more likely to be a future escape hatch than the main plan.

There is a serious case for firm zero-carbon generation in a deeply decarbonized grid. NREL’s work notes that firm capacity resources can significantly lower the cost of decarbonization, and nuclear is one possible way to provide that service. But NREL also says new nuclear deployment is highly sensitive to major cost declines and that deep-decarbonization scenarios often do not bring large amounts of new nuclear online absent those declines. Another NREL review is even blunter: recent U.S. nuclear projects have suffered from high capital costs and chronic delays, meaning public de-risking is likely needed for early deployments.

So when people say, “Maybe nuclear will save this,” the honest answer is: maybe later, but probably not on the timetable that gets Colorado through 2035.

That leaves the true end state of this legislation.

Not a 100% wind-solar-battery utopia. Not a gas-free grid. Not a nuclear renaissance by next decade.

The most likely end result is a Colorado grid with much more wind and solar, a lot more batteries, a major transmission buildout, the near-elimination of coal, and continued dependence on gas for reliability through much of the transition. Then, sometime in the 2030s, Colorado will face the expensive part: whether to keep leaning harder into overbuild, curtailment, transmission, and longer-duration storage, or whether to bring in genuine clean-firm resources such as advanced nuclear, geothermal, hydrogen-capable generation, or some other technology that is not yet broadly commercial at scale.

The true face of this bill

This is the truth hidden inside this bill. It is not primarily a climate bill. Colorado already has climate goals. It is a grid-shape bill.

It chooses a system architecture. It says the state will pursue deep decarbonization mostly through massive renewable buildout first, storage second, transmission everywhere, and a messy reliability backstop from gas until somebody proves a better firm clean option at a price regulators can defend.

Legislators can vote for that, but they should at least admit what they are voting for.

The end result is not “cheap clean power.” The end result is a more capital-intensive grid, a less fuel-intensive grid, a more transmission-dependent grid, and a grid that will still need firm capacity long after the talking points say otherwise.

An inefficient expensive solution placed on the alter of renewable energy.