If you stopped paying close attention to generative AI sometime in 2024, the landscape in mid-2026 is barely recognizable. The blurry, melting-fingered clips that defined early text-to-video have given way to outputs that are often indistinguishable from professionally shot footage on a phone screen. Still images now render legible text on signs and packaging. Voices can be cloned from a minute of audio and made to speak fluent Japanese.

But…

First off while A.I. can give you images and video clips that are sort-of what you want. You will often find you can’t get exactly what you want. So it looks professional and people say it looks great - but it’s not exactly what you want.

Second, there is a wide gap between “AI can do remarkable things with pictures and clips” and “AI can make a movie.” This piece is a quick tour of where that line currently sits.

A Bearmore Christmas

What works today

For still images, the field has crossed a quality threshold and stayed there. Models from Black Forest Labs (Flux), Google (Imagen, Nano Banana), OpenAI, Midjourney, and ByteDance (Seedream) produce 4K output that professional photographers struggle to distinguish from their own work in blind tests. Legible in-image text — once almost philosophically hard — is now routine. Traditional retouching has collapsed into three browser operations any user can invoke: background removal, inpainting to erase or replace objects, and outpainting to extend a frame. For marketing imagery, product photography, concept art, and storyboards, AI is the fastest path to a usable result.

For short-form video, the production-ready frontier sits with Google Veo 3.1, Kuaishou’s Kling 3.0, ByteDance’s Seedance 2.0, Runway Gen-4.5, and Alibaba’s Wan 2.6. Four of the six major models now generate synchronized audio — dialogue, ambient sound, effects — in the same pass as the video. Veo outputs true 4K at up to 60 fps; Kling generates up to two minutes in a single pass. (OpenAI’s Sora, the early headline-maker, is being discontinued in 2026.)

Around these generators sits a mature support stack. Descript lets editors cut talking-head footage by editing its transcript. OpusClip and CapCut turn long videos into short vertical clips automatically. ElevenLabs clones voices convincingly from short samples and dubs video into 29-plus languages while preserving the speaker’s tone. Suno, Udio, and AIVA generate music and film scores from a text prompt. Inside professional editors — Premiere, DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut — AI now handles auto-reframing, scene detection, speech enhancement, and generative fill.

A single person with a laptop and a few hundred dollars per month in subscriptions can now do, in days, work that recently required a crew and weeks — for anything shipping in pieces under roughly two minutes.

What still has to happen before AI can make a movie

A 90-minute feature is not a longer version of a two-minute clip. Several distinct problems remain genuinely open, and they are not all “scale the existing models” problems.

Long-form narrative coherence. No single-pass video model maintains a coherent story for even five minutes. Research systems like HoloCine push toward that range, but holding a character’s psychology, a room’s geography, and a story’s causal logic stable across thousands of shots is unsolved. Ten-minute coherent generation is plausible by late 2026 or 2027; feature-length single-pass output is several years out at minimum.

Character consistency. Holding the same face, body, and clothing across hundreds of shots, lighting conditions, and emotional states still breaks. Many AI filmmakers route around this with masks, distance shots, or characters seen from behind. The field expects substantial improvement within roughly eighteen months.

Physics and complex interaction. Hands pass through surfaces, fluids behave like gelatin, balls change size mid-bounce. Progress here is incremental, model by model, with no specific breakthrough expected. Action films will likely be the last genre AI handles convincingly.

Performance, not just appearance. A generated actor can look like someone and lip-sync to dialogue. They cannot yet deliver the small choices of timing, breath, and gaze that distinguish a memorable scene. Practical solutions for the next several years will likely involve real performances augmented by AI, not fully synthetic actors carrying a film.

Directorial intent. A movie is thousands of decisions about framing, pacing, and when to cut. AI tools that meaningfully assist these decisions are arriving now and will be standard within two to three years. AI that is itself a competent director is not on a clear timeline.

Several full-length features marketed as “first AI-generated movie” are in release in 2026, including India’s Maharaja In Denims and the Cannes-debuted Captain. They are real, but they look closer to a 1990s independent film than to a current studio release, and they work around the medium’s limits rather than overcoming them.

The honest range of expert opinion — including from Cannes Next’s Sten Saluveer and the directors and researchers cited below — is three to five years for an AI feature that holds up against a competent independent film, and longer for anything comparable to a Hollywood studio release.

The takeaway

AI has become extremely good at the components of filmmaking — image, sound, voice, music, individual short clips, editing assistance — and is now in the awkward middle of the much harder problem of assembling those components into long-form narrative. Each component is closer to “solved” than to “in progress.” The integration is the opposite.

For short-form video, marketing, training content, and product imagery, the question in 2026 is no longer whether to use these tools but how to combine several into a workflow. For anyone trying to make a movie, AI is a force multiplier on every individual task — and the movie itself still has to be assembled with substantial human judgment in the loop. That gap is closing fast, but it is worth resisting the temptation to flatten the distinction between “an AI can do this task” and “an AI can make a movie.”