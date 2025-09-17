Electricity demand is climbing fast. And it’s not just datacenters. It’s more people moving here. It’s hotter summers that push air conditioning to the limit. It’s the rise of EVs. It’s families swapping out gas stoves for electric. The list goes on.

Long term, this is good. Electrifying everything is the right path—it makes our energy system cleaner, more efficient, and more flexible. But in the short term? We’ve got a serious problem.

Pollution is better than black-outs.

Five Years Out

Where does the extra power come from? Let’s run the numbers:

Gas turbines: 4–5 year backlog on orders. Nuclear: 5–9 years to permit and build. Wind & solar: you can put up panels and turbines in 6–18 months, but transmission lines take 4–7 years. Imports from neighbors: they’ve got the same constraints, plus 5–8 years for new transmission. New TOU pricing: the Public Utilities Commission and Xcel keep trying, but uptake is tiny. Most folks can’t charge their cars at work—they have to charge at home, when demand is already peaking.

In other words: every single new power option is five years out or more. No shortcuts.

Rolling Blackouts = Real Consequences

If we shut down coal before replacement power is online, there’s only one outcome: rolling blackouts. Those blackouts will hit hardest on the hottest summer days. And that means real-world consequences—heat-related deaths.

And let’s be blunt about who suffers. Wealthy families will ride it out with rooftop solar and battery backups. They’ll stay cool. Middle-class and working-class families? They’ll roast.

That’s the future Governor Polis is marching us toward if he keeps shutting down coal without waiting for new capacity.

The Polis Problem

The Polis Administration loves to talk about Colorado’s green transition. But they never tell us the part that matters: it won’t be painless. Closing plants before replacements exist doesn’t make us greener. It makes us weaker.

Colorado can and should lead on clean energy. But leadership means building the next system before you tear down the old one. Governor Polis is putting the cart before the horse, and Colorado families are going to pay the price.

We need to keep our coal plants open—until the replacements are actually here.