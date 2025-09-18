Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
10h

Thank you, David. As a liberal, you are prescribing strong, but long-overdue medicine. Today's political elites should take time to learn how FDR achieved societally- important priorities, including diminishing wealth inequalities.

New Thinks
5h

Maybe you should run for governor ;)

"They don’t oppose trans rights — they oppose being told that trans rights are more urgent than their mortgage."

Yep. We can't solve your important problems, so we are going to focus on pronouns. Think about how insulting that is to everyone. How infantilizing and humiliating.

re, taxes, set a fixed rate for EVERYONE. No deductions. Right now, the only people paying taxes are the middle class - rich people avoid taxes using loopholes, and poor aren't taxed. Hence rich can virtue signal by giving more money to the poor, money which is extracted from the middle class. This is a disastrous system of government.

I used to write NEPA documents - I remember when they were 100 pages and written in a month. Activists have made them 10-year processes with thousands of pages and hundreds of meetings Part of the problem is the ever-expanding definition of " environmental resources" that must be protected. My favorite is "view shed". That is the nice view. We have gone so far beyond what past what people would consider an actually environmental impact. I'd re-write NEPA to limit it to 4 things - air quality, water quality and quantity, vegetation, and wildlife. That would cut the size of the document in half, maybe 2/3. And slim the time frame down to a few months. Which is, by the way, the way we used to do these things.

