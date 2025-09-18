We preach climate, DEI, and trans rights to people drowning in debt. No wonder they’re voting for Trump.

Democrats have become the party of the professional class that services, rationalizes, and benefits from modern-day robber barons. Our world is fine: six-figure salaries, meritocratic ladders we climbed, neighborhoods where the Wi-Fi never drops. So we lecture the rest of the country about what they should care about — while they’re choosing between insulin and the electric bill. And then we wonder why they hate us.

Let’s be brutally honest: we’ve swapped solidarity for signaling. When we care more about pronouns in HR handbooks than whether the guy stocking shelves can afford his kid’s asthma meds. When we throw “everything bagel” requirements on every goddamn infrastructure bill — then act shocked when factories don’t magically appear in Ohio.

Harry Hopkins put shovels in hands within days of FDR signing the relief bill. Biden’s team brags about “robust community engagement” — which is DC-speak for “nothing gets built for five years.”

Meanwhile, real people are living on economic fumes. One flat tire. One missed shift. One surprise medical bill — and it all collapses. They don’t give a damn about your climate summit if their heat bill doubled last winter. They don’t want their kid’s teacher fired for misgendering — they want their kid’s teacher to show up sober. They don’t oppose trans rights — they oppose being told that trans rights are more urgent than their mortgage.

And yes — a lot of white guys (and gals) are convinced the system is rigged against them. You can call them racist. Or you can admit they’re half-right: the avenues for advancement are closing. Not because of DEI — because of monopolies, credentialism, and a party that stopped fighting for them.

Here’s the fix — and it’s not gentle:

Tax the rich. Actually. Roll back every Trump tax cut for the top 1%. Fund it with a wealth tax. No loopholes. Break up monopolies. Not just Big Tech. Big Pharma. Big Ag. Big Hospitals. Big Banks. All of them. Hire the damn qualified person. DEI should mean investing in pipelines — not punishing the guy who showed up on time for 20 years. If you can’t do the job, you don’t get the job. Period. Build. Fast. Gut NEPA. Slash permitting red tape. If a factory or transmission line serves the national interest, it gets built in 12 months — not 12 years.

Do that — and watch how fast “secondary issues” become tolerable. When people feel secure, they’re generous. When they’re terrified, they’re tribal.

Keep ignoring this? Keep lecturing? Keep layering boutique priorities onto every economic bill?

Then don’t be surprised when they keep voting for the guy who says he’ll burn it all down.

Because right now? He’s the only one speaking their language.