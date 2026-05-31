Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Beth L Karpf's avatar
Beth L Karpf
7d

Thanks for calling attention to this David. I got that same text from Michael Bennett where he tried to claim that “his opponent“ (we all know he means Phil Weiser) is an extremist. That is such BS. And I think you hit it on the head when you said that Bennett seems to be getting desperate. Or maybe Bennet just hired a Republican campaign manager and forgot to tell them that he was a Democrat?

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