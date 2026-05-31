I understand that politics is a contact sport. It’s a good thing that candidates will call out the negatives of their opponent. And this includes reasonable opinions of the other.

But there are limits. Calling Phil Weiser an “extremist opponent” is bullshit. He’s no more an extremist than you are. This is a flat out lie and you know you’re lying. Second, you’re pulling a Democratic primary down in to the gutter. That only helps the Republicans.

Weiser is not an extremist. He’s a mainstream Democratic attorney general who has won two statewide elections, filed dozens of lawsuits defending Coloradans’ rights, and built a strong record on healthcare, consumer protection, and the environment. Slapping the ‘extremist’ label on him isn’t a contrast — it’s disinformation. The kind we expect from the Republicans.

You owe Phil and all of us Democrats an apology for this. Equally important, you need to tell your fundraising teams there are limits to what you think is acceptable. I know your campaign is floundering and your team is getting desperate. But you don’t want to lose this election as someone willing to do anything, no matter how odious, to try and win. Leave that to Ken Paxton and his ilk.

You owe your own campaign the dignity of winning — or losing — on a comparison of Phil’s and your actual records.

Postscript