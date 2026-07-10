From Wired:

A single wording mistake cost the government millions. Now Estonia is using AI to spot legal errors before they become law—and to automate more of the state.

Read the article. They’re incorporating A.I. into their system everywhere appropriate. And it’s working. And the key item is appropriately.

It’s also something the prime minister knows and worries about, too. He’s careful to draw a line between AI as an assistant in Estonia and AI as an authority. “AI does not replace democratic institutions, the constitution, or the will of voters,” he says. “If AI identifies a mistake in legislation, it is no different from a human spotting one. The responsibility to correct it remains with parliament, the courts, or the public administration.”