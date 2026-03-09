I beseech you, in the bowels of Christ, think it possible you may be mistaken.

— Oliver Cromwell

Oliver Cromwell - one of the most brilliant political minds in history

Governor Jared Polis & your energy appointees;

I know what it’s like to fall in love with an idea. And your focus becomes how to implement the idea, never looking back to verify that the idea still makes sense.

And in the cause of reducing carbon emissions, it becomes almost a religious quest to save the earth. That’s a powerful idea. One that can accomplish great things. And one that requires great effort against entrenched opposition.

But what if you’re mistaken?

Not about the need to reduce carbon emissions, but about the best way to accomplish it? That there’s a better approach. One that provides dispatchable power 24/7/365. One that does not drive many ratepayers into bankruptcy.

In addition look into your heart. Is the goal of 100% renewable by 2050 because you think that is the best trade-off of costs vs. reductions? Or is it you want to put your name on the accomplishment? Because having your name on something that jacks up everyone’s power rates is not something that I think history will treat kindly. In addition, when that happens the response may require an absolute stop on any carbon reduction efforts. Voters do not take kindly to having their utility bills spiking.

As you consider your energy policy, I beseech you, in the bowels of your deity, think it possible you may be mistaken.

ps to Will Toor: You have a PhD in Physics. With the education you have it is incumbent on you to always follow the facts no matter where they lead. For shame.