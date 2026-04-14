Colorado wanted to decommission Craig Unit 1. Who needs coal when we have our wonderful renewables future in place and growing.

Except…

The DOE used a 90 day emergency to keep it operational. You know, the Trump Administration forcing us to keep coal plants we no longer need.

Except…

Friday it was brought online to keep our grid reliable. Yep, our renewables are so unreliable that we’re having to use coal plants we had scheduled to shut down.

So tell me again why we’re going to build more renewables instead of a couple of very reliable CCGTs? Because if the wind isn’t blowing and the sky is overcast it doesn’t matter how many wind and solar farms we have - there’s no power from them.

And batteries to last 48 hours? Ha ha ha ha ha. Not happening anytime soon.

Anyways, thank you Trump Administration for stopping our PUC from causing us potential rolling blackouts.