Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
17h

Yeah, gratitude stings a bit, doesn’t it?. In NYS, we’ve gotten rid of coal, so we’re trying blindly to replace gas with “renewables” (plus a couple hours of battery storage). Uh huh. Now THAT development has stalled as wind and solar developers wring their hands over tariffs. There’s finally talk of repowering older gas generatiion w/CC turbines and adding advanced nuclear. Never thought I’d be grateful for tariffs, but presently I am (at least very slightly).

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