Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Scott Grout's avatar
Scott Grout
7d

trump did not win the last decade, Democrats lost. For the last decade a badly broken party, even more broken than the GOP. They need a hostile take-over or MAGA stays in power for the foreseeable future.

https://needsofthemany98.substack.com/p/the-hostile-takeover-america-needs?r=gwg0&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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Les Price's avatar
Les Price
6d

I had a dilemma. Should I deplore this post as simply another rant from a deranged mind? No. This post came from a mind that often posts accurate and inciteful views on important energy issues. Or is it simply sad and laughable that the same mind is aligned with the party whose hero was accurately characterized by Senator Kennedy as having "a billy goat mind and a mockingbird mouth". I decided to go with sad and laughable. OK, while Trump's behavior is often deplorable, his performance has been outstanding. Give me a President who thinks at the strategic level, acts to rebuild the military, acts to reverse the misguided actions that were leading to an inadequate and unreliable electrical grid, makes skin color more important than merit, has the courage to act against a terrorist nation that attacks a reliable US ally, ….and much more.

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