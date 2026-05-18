When it comes to A.I., I see a lot of people going through something that looks an awful lot like the seven stages of grief. And I mean that literally. This isn’t a metaphor I’m reaching for — it’s the pattern. Watch your coworkers. Watch your family. Watch yourself.

Computers who became programmers

Almost nobody has made it to stage 7. My honest guess? Most people are stuck somewhere between 2 and 4, and they don’t know it.

Here’s the map.

1. Shock & Disbelief. What even is A.I.? Does this actually affect me? People in this stage are still trying to figure out if the conversation includes them. (Spoiler: it does.)

2. Denial. A.I. can’t really do anything useful. It’s just fancy autocomplete. This is where a huge number of smart people have parked themselves and refuse to leave. If A.I. isn’t real, it can’t hurt them. Comfortable. Wrong.

3. Anger. With everything else going on — this too? How dare this thing threaten my job, my craft, who I am? The anger is real, and it’s earned. But anger isn’t a strategy.

4. Bargaining. I’ll ban it from my classroom. I’ll refuse to use it at work. I’ll just keep doing things the old way and it’ll blow over. It won’t blow over.

5. Depression. My job is unrecognizable. Every interaction now runs through this scary new tool. Nothing is stable. This stage is brutal, and most people hate uncertainty more than they hate almost anything else.

6. Testing. You start using it. Maybe because you chose to, maybe because you had no choice. Either way, you notice something uncomfortable: huh, that actually helped. The new world isn’t just survivable. In places, it’s better.

7. Acceptance & Hope. A.I. empowers you. You get more done, you reach into corners of work and play you couldn’t before, and the idea of going back feels absurd. Why would I give this up?

I’ll say the quiet part out loud. I’m an excellent programmer. I’ve spent decades getting good at this. And a lot of what I know how to do, A.I. now does as well as I can, or better. The job I trained for has changed under my feet.

This sucks. It’s also life.

Remember the end of Hidden Figures? The female computers walk into a room with the new IBM mainframe — the machine that just made their jobs obsolete — and learn to program it. In the movie, they all make the leap. In real life, some of them didn’t. And every single one of the ones who did had to be terrified.

That’s where a lot of us are right now. Staring at the IBM. Our replacement. But just as the IBM computer needed people to learn how to program it, A.I. needs people to leverage it.

If you’re stuck at 1 through 5, that’s okay. It’s a hard transition and you’re not weak for finding it hard. But don’t camp there. The people I know who’ve reached stage 7 — without exception — say their lives are bigger now, not smaller. Different, yes. Gigantic improvements are different by definition.

Keep working your way to Acceptance & Hope. There is a happy ending if you’ll get yourself there.

And if this maps onto someone you know who’s stuck in anger or denial — send it to them. Sometimes naming the stage is what gets a person to take the next step.