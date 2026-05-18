The Seven Stages of A.I. Grief
Most people are stuck between 2 and 4. Here's how to tell — and how to get out.
When it comes to A.I., I see a lot of people going through something that looks an awful lot like the seven stages of grief. And I mean that literally. This isn’t a metaphor I’m reaching for — it’s the pattern. Watch your coworkers. Watch your family. Watch yourself.
Almost nobody has made it to stage 7. My honest guess? Most people are stuck somewhere between 21 and 4, and they don’t know it.
Here’s the map.
1. Shock & Disbelief. What even is A.I.? Does this actually affect me? People in this stage are still trying to figure out if the conversation includes them. (Spoiler: it does.)
2. Denial. A.I. can’t really do anything useful. It’s just fancy autocomplete. This is where a huge number of smart people have parked themselves and refuse to leave. If A.I. isn’t real, it can’t hurt them. Comfortable. Wrong.
3. Anger. With everything else going on — this too? How dare this thing threaten my job, my craft, who I am? The anger is real, and it’s earned. But anger isn’t a strategy.
4. Bargaining. I’ll ban it from my classroom. I’ll refuse to use it at work. I’ll just keep doing things the old way and it’ll blow over. It won’t blow over.
5. Depression. My job is unrecognizable. Every interaction now runs through this scary new tool. Nothing is stable. This stage is brutal, and most people hate uncertainty more than they hate almost anything else.
6. Testing. You start using it. Maybe because you chose to, maybe because you had no choice. Either way, you notice something uncomfortable: huh, that actually helped. The new world isn’t just survivable. In places, it’s better.
7. Acceptance & Hope. A.I. empowers you. You get more done, you reach into corners of work and play you couldn’t before, and the idea of going back feels absurd. Why would I give this up?
I’ll say the quiet part out loud. I’m an excellent programmer. I’ve spent decades getting good at this. And a lot of what I know how to do, A.I. now does as well as I can, or better. The job I trained for has changed under my feet.
This sucks. It’s also life.
Remember the end of Hidden Figures? The female computers walk into a room with the new IBM mainframe — the machine that just made their jobs obsolete2 — and learn to program it. In the movie, they all make the leap. In real life, some of them didn’t. And every single one of the ones who did had to be terrified.
That’s where a lot of us are right now. Staring at the IBM. Our replacement. But just as the IBM computer needed people to learn how to program it, A.I. needs people to leverage it.
If you’re stuck at 1 through 5, that’s okay. It’s a hard transition and you’re not weak for finding it hard. But don’t camp there. The people I know who’ve reached stage 7 — without exception — say their lives are bigger now, not smaller. Different, yes. Gigantic improvements are different by definition.
Keep working your way to Acceptance & Hope. There is a happy ending if you’ll get yourself there.
And if this maps onto someone you know who’s stuck in anger or denial — send it to them. Sometimes naming the stage is what gets a person to take the next step.
My inspiration for this post is from a couple of people who are emotionally locked into denial.
So fully took over their job that it took the name of their job from them.
When individualized productivity increases, the individual retaining their cash flow becomes the winner of a competition.
There are two common reflections by the winners; smugness or compassion for those whose livelihoods are lost. Confident smugness will always elide self-recognition by resorting to secular faith in the shibboleth of "infinite progress will take care of the losers in this competition that I just won."
Compassion grapples with the reality of Darwinian competition for finite resources, and thinks "there, but for the grace of God, go I."
The winning competitors should by all means enjoy their "day in the sun;" the hard rain inevitably falls on us all.
No contemplation of AI is relevant when it elides advanced humanoid robotics and modular industrial design, correlated with economic amortization rate accelerants.
An advanced coder speaking to loser junior coders, speaks to an audience soon to become an empty hall; the true "echo chamber."
Competition is evolutionary, and evolution never stops.
As an old man, I can look back through the decades, remembering many a smug individual proclaiming "I got mine, everyone else is on their own," until their time came and another beggared them.
The essay draws on Kubler-Ross's work on grief, and is accurate enough in one sense, but it also stamps the AI/robotics correlation with the imprimatur of inevitability that Kubler-Ross reserved for death.
There is a certain poignant symmetry to that.