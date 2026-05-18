Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Ted
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When individualized productivity increases, the individual retaining their cash flow becomes the winner of a competition.

There are two common reflections by the winners; smugness or compassion for those whose livelihoods are lost. Confident smugness will always elide self-recognition by resorting to secular faith in the shibboleth of "infinite progress will take care of the losers in this competition that I just won."

Compassion grapples with the reality of Darwinian competition for finite resources, and thinks "there, but for the grace of God, go I."

The winning competitors should by all means enjoy their "day in the sun;" the hard rain inevitably falls on us all.

No contemplation of AI is relevant when it elides advanced humanoid robotics and modular industrial design, correlated with economic amortization rate accelerants.

An advanced coder speaking to loser junior coders, speaks to an audience soon to become an empty hall; the true "echo chamber."

Competition is evolutionary, and evolution never stops.

As an old man, I can look back through the decades, remembering many a smug individual proclaiming "I got mine, everyone else is on their own," until their time came and another beggared them.

The essay draws on Kubler-Ross's work on grief, and is accurate enough in one sense, but it also stamps the AI/robotics correlation with the imprimatur of inevitability that Kubler-Ross reserved for death.

There is a certain poignant symmetry to that.

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