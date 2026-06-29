Brian Potter, who I think writes brilliant posts has a good review of how a lot of the price in a home is because of laws, codes, restrictions, & zoning. And how this limitation on reducing costs leads homebuilders to reduce quality in order to reduce price.

One blog he links to in the above article is well worth reading. It talks about the initial growth of the industrial revolution required overriding the NIMBYs of that time. And how they were able to get (most of) the landowners to support doing so.

And I’ll close this with an interesting bit of landowning trivia