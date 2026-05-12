Every five to eleven years, the Colorado legislature has a chance to rewrite the rules under which the Public Utilities Commission operates. This session it’s HB26-1326, the PUC Sunset Bill. It will pass — the PUC has to be reauthorized or it expires September 1, 2026 — but the legislature can use the sunset vehicle to do almost anything: direct what the commission does, change the criteria it applies, restructure how it makes decisions.

The 2019 sunset is the reason the PUC uses a social cost of carbon in resource planning. That single provision has shaped every Electric Resource Plan since. Sunset bills are not housekeeping. They are policy bills with policy bill consequences.

So why is the press coverage almost entirely about Uber drivers, gas-line fines, and a securitization fight between Xcel and the bill’s sponsors?

Colorado Powered Up

Because that’s where the lobbyists are pushing. The actual stakes — what the commission is required to consider, how transparent it has to be, who it answers to, whether it’s required to ask whether renewables are actually cheaper — are buried in sections 10 through 19 of a 43-section bill. Most legislators voting on it will never read those provisions. They’ll vote yes because of their ignorance, and we’ll live with the consequences for seven to eleven years.

I sat down with a detailed analysis of the bill and came up with fifteen things the legislature should do before this gets to Governor Polis’s desk. Some of them are in the current draft. Most of them are not. A few of the things in the current draft should come out.

The full report is linked at the bottom with all the citations. Here’s the short version.

💡 What the bill should ADD

1. Restore “least-cost reliable” as the PUC’s actual job

The PUC’s stated mission today is to deliver “safe, reliable, and reasonably-priced services consistent with the economic, environmental and social values of our state.” That last clause has effectively swallowed the rest.

Result: Xcel filed a request in November 2025 to raise residential rates 9.9% — about $10/month on a typical bill. PUC Chairman Eric Blank himself has said rates could rise 55% to 72% by 2029. Colorado now has the highest residential electricity rates in the eight-state Mountain region. None of that is “reasonably priced.”

The fix: require the PUC, in every major proceeding, to identify the lowest-cost reliable portfolio before approving anything more expensive — and to quantify, in writing, what customers are paying for the deviation.

2. Bar coal/gas retirements until the replacement is operating , not just contracted

Xcel’s own filings show capacity shortfalls of 77 MW in 2026 and 445 MW in 2027. Comanche 2 was supposed to retire at the end of 2025. The PUC quietly extended it through 2026. Xcel is now proposing to run all four coal units through 2030. The utility told regulators that, absent extensions, the gap “is likely unable to solve through market purchases.”

⚡ This is what happens when you retire dispatchable capacity before the replacement is online. Sequence matters. The bill should require it.

3. Make the PUC plan for a coal-to-gas bridge — out loud

Natural gas combined-cycle produces roughly half the CO₂ of coal per MWh, and dramatically less SO₂, NOx, mercury, and particulates. It’s dispatchable. It backstops wind and solar. It’s exactly how the U.S. cut power-sector emissions over the last 20 years.

Colorado is already doing this — Xcel’s approved portfolio includes 670 MW of new gas alongside the wind, solar, and storage. The legislature just refuses to say so out loud, which forces utilities to either pretend gas isn’t needed or to over-build renewables past the point of cost-effectiveness.

The Sunset bill should add a statutory finding that gas-for-coal substitution is a CEP-compliant pathway when the PUC determines it’s the least-cost reliable option. Stop forcing the regulatory process to lie to itself.

4. Require an annual “Clean Energy Plan Reality Report”

Colorado’s 2030 target is 80% emissions reduction from 2005 levels. The 2030 power-sector reality: 27% coal, 30.4% gas, capacity shortfalls, the largest coal unit (Comanche 3) offline for repair, PUC chair saying rates may rise 55-72% by 2029.

The math does not get to 80% by 2030 without either retiring coal the grid still needs (the PUC already declined) or massively overbuilding at customer cost (the PUC chair says is unaffordable).

Everyone in the regulatory process knows the 2030 target will be missed. Everyone in the political process pretends otherwise. The Sunset bill can’t repeal the target — that’s a separate fight. But it can require the PUC to publish, every July 1, an honest scorecard. Sunlight will do more work than any other provision in the bill.

Oh, and require the commissioners to testify, under oath, that the report is accurate.

5. Make all PUC and utility data available via real-time API

This is the lowest-cost, highest-value structural reform in the entire bill. Modern ISOs — PJM, ERCOT, CAISO — publish real-time generation by fuel type, real-time prices, and load forecasts via public APIs. CAISO updates every five minutes.

Colorado’s PUC publishes 200-page unsearchable PDF orders months after the fact and has no programmatic interface for any of it.

🔌 Every serious analysis of Colorado’s grid — including this blog — has to be reconstructed from scratch by individual researchers reading individual filings. That’s pure deadweight loss. And there’s no organized opposition to fixing it. Xcel won’t testify against it. Environmental groups will love it. The data-center industry needs it. Independence Institute will applaud it. Put it in the bill.

6. Probabilistic import modeling — because the neighbors aren’t there when we need them

A lot of Colorado’s energy planning quietly assumes that if we run short, we’ll buy power from neighbors. That assumption is increasingly false, and WECC’s own data is unambiguous.

WECC’s 2025 Western Assessment of Resource Adequacy found that even if every planned resource is built on schedule, the Western Interconnection faces 463 loss-of-load hours over the next decade starting in 2029. If only 67% of planned resources come on time (the actual three-year average), that rises to 2,144 loss-of-load hours. The 2025 Summer Reliability Assessment was direct: “expansive areas affected by heat waves significantly limits import capabilities from surrounding regions.”

When Colorado is short during a July heat wave, so are Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City. The neighbors don’t have spare power to send. They’re rationing their own.

Xcel told the PUC: “Relying on other utilities is becoming increasingly challenging.” Tri-State confirmed it has no spare capacity. The bilateral market we’ve leaned on is shrinking. The bill should require the PUC, in resource planning, to discount import capability during correlated regional stress events — not nameplate transmission capacity.

7. Real numbers on clean-firm capacity, including AP1000

The current bill quietly admits that least-cost service in 2040 will require new firm clean technologies. But nobody has actually run the numbers for Colorado.

The bill should require a technology-neutral cost study by January 1, 2028 covering AP1000, AP300 and other SMRs, advanced geothermal, long-duration storage, and gas-with-carbon-capture — with Colorado-specific siting and labor data, not generic national averages.

Vogtle 3 and 4 cost roughly $30-37 billion against a $14 billion estimate, driven by first-of-a-kind problems, Westinghouse’s bankruptcy, supply-chain failures, and a post-Fukushima containment redesign. MIT and DOE follow-up analyses suggest a “next AP1000” on a brownfield site could come in materially lower — possibly competitive with firmed solar-plus-storage.

Or it might not be. The honest answer is: nobody has done the study for Colorado. The Sunset bill should require it. Before we commit another $50 billion in capital spending over the next decade, we deserve real numbers.

8. Expand the PUC to five commissioners with real diversity requirements

Three commissioners, all appointed by one governor, all from one party, all from the Front Range. That is structurally identical to having all five FERC commissioners appointed by one president from one party — which Congress prohibits for good reason.

The bill should require:

Five commissioners, with three representing defined regions (Front Range, Western Slope, Eastern Plains)

No more than three of five from one political party (matching the FERC, FCC, SEC, NRC model)

Professional qualifications: at least one with substantive engineering or grid-planning experience, at least one with utility finance/ratemaking/consumer-advocacy background

And maybe have four of them appointed to staggered 4 year terms with the chairperson appointed by the Governor at the start of their term.

9. End ratepayer-funded subsidies for rooftop solar, EVs, and heat pumps

I have rooftop solar. I drive an EV. I am exactly the household these programs flow money to. They should not be funded through electric rates paid by people earning a fraction of what I earn.

💸 The actual demographics here are not subtle. Rooftop solar adopters skew strongly higher-income, higher-credit-score, and homeowner-not-renter. EV adopters skew even more strongly so — the median new-EV buyer earns roughly twice the median household income. Heat-pump retrofit programs disproportionately reach single-family homeowners with the capital to co-fund installation.

Each of these technologies has a place. But subsidizing my behavior through a surcharge that lands on a renter in Pueblo is not progressive climate policy. It is regressive climate policy with progressive branding.

The fix: require every utility-funded incentive program to pass a strict cost-of-service test demonstrating non-participants are not subsidizing participants on net. If it can’t pass that test, pull it out of the rate base and put it in the general fund — where it’s visible, debatable, and funded by the progressive income tax that already exists.

10. Speed up the process — but without sacrificing transparency

Major Colorado PUC proceedings can run two to three years from filing to final order. Same parties testify on the same issues across three or four overlapping dockets. Statutory deadlines, page limits, and consolidation of overlapping proceedings would help.

⚠️ But — and this matters — speed must not come at the cost of public input. “Faster decisions” is exactly the argument the bill currently uses to justify the closed-door deliberation provision. Federal courts move vastly more complex cases through to judgment in less time than a Colorado rate case, without giving up adversarial process or public access. That’s the model.

🚫 What the bill should REMOVE (or significantly narrow)

11. Put the renewable-vs-alternative cost comparison back into statute

This is the single most consequential change buried in the current bill, and almost no one is talking about it.

The Renewable Energy Standard, passed by Colorado voters as Amendment 37 in 2004, requires the PUC to compare the cost of renewable procurement against the cost of conventional alternatives that are “reasonably available.” The Clean Energy Plan, passed by the legislature in 2019 and tightened since, does not.

HB26-1326 lets CEP-compliant utilities opt out of the RES, effectively making the CEP the governing framework — and strikes the cost-comparison language entirely. The justification is that Colorado is “no longer pursuing” conventional generation. Which is precisely the problem: the cost guardrail is being removed because the policy has made the comparison inconvenient, not because the comparison is no longer relevant.

If renewables are genuinely cheaper, the test does no harm. If they aren’t cheaper once firming costs are included, ratepayers deserve to know that before the procurement is approved.

Keep it in.

12. Drop the closed-door deliberation provision

Section 3 of the bill lets commissioners deliberate on adjudicatory matters in private after the close of the evidentiary record. The COPRRR report describing this provision called it “a dramatic departure from traditional notions of open meetings.”

🔒 The PUC is a quasi-judicial body that sets rates for monopoly utilities. The public has the same interest in seeing how it deliberates that we have in seeing how a court reasons. The proposed safeguard — that commissioners “speak publicly about their decision after the private meeting” — is an announcement of a conclusion. It is not a deliberation.

This is especially troubling given the 2012 State Auditor performance audit, which found commissioners weren’t disclosing email communications at all, were filing disclosure memos as many as 189 days after meetings, and were omitting participant affiliations in nearly half of all filings. There has been no broad performance audit since. We don’t know if those reforms held.

If the legislature insists on keeping any form of closed deliberation, the bill should require:

Full video & audio recording of every closed session

Public release no later than 90 days after the final order in the proceeding

Sentence-level redactions only, for active litigation strategy or genuine personnel matters

Ninety days preserves the option for commissioners to think out loud without an active audience while keeping the deliberation reviewable while it still matters.

13. Pull back the expansion of PUC authority over local land use

The bill clarifies that “a municipally owned utility, cooperative electric association, independent transmission developer, or independent power producer may appeal to the commission a local government’s decision to deny a land use permit.” Currently, only PUC-regulated utilities can do this; everyone else has to go to district court.

I understand allowing the PUC to overrule counties for transmission lines. Those lines often cross a county with no benefit to the county. But shifting siting authority from elected county officials to an appointed state agency for energy generation is a significant policy change that deserves its own standalone bill, not a paragraph buried in a sunset reauthorization. The Colorado Municipal League and Colorado Counties Inc. have both flagged this. They’re right.

14. Cut the sunset back to five years, with a fresh performance audit

The original bill proposed 11 years. A committee amendment cut it to seven. Colorado’s standard sunset cycle has been five years since 1976. Cut it back to five, and direct the State Auditor to conduct a performance audit within 18 months.

The last broad audit was in 2012. Xcel alone plans $17-22 billion in capital spending over the next four to five years. Before the legislature gives the commission an extended sunset and expanded authority, an independent assessment of how it actually operates would be useful.

✅ What’s already in the bill that should stay

A few things in HB26-1326 are sensible and should be preserved:

Securitization authority for the PUC (Sections 14-19). Xcel’s $2 billion wildfire mitigation plan dropped from about $9/month to about $5/month on the customer bill once securitized. Letting the PUC require it, not just allow utilities to opt in, is a real ratepayer protection. Xcel has lobbied hard against this. They are wrong to.

TNC safety provisions (facial recognition, impersonation prevention)

Standardizing income-based energy assistance programs and studying their funding equity

Aligning railroad regulation with federal law

Modernizing PUC communications to email — housekeeping that should have happened a decade ago

15. If we want carbon reductions, use a carbon price

This one doesn’t belong in the Sunset bill, but the bill is the right vehicle to require the study.

Colorado has stacked CEP, RES, GHG Pollution Reduction Roadmap, Clean Heat targets, Building Performance Standards, EV mandates, electrification subsidies. They overlap. They conflict. They push utilities and consumers to specific technologies rather than to specific outcomes.

Economists across the political spectrum — Republican and Democratic Treasury secretaries alike — agree the most efficient way to cut emissions is to price them and let companies and consumers find the cheapest response. A revenue-neutral carbon price (dividends to households, or replacing the business personal property tax) would reduce emissions at a far lower per-ton cost than the current rules-based regime, protect lower-income households, and give companies a stable price signal instead of chasing the next session’s mandate.

The Sunset bill should require the CEO and PUC to deliver a study evaluating exactly this by January 1, 2028. So the legislature has a credible alternative on the table the next time someone files another mandate.

So why does any of this matter politically?

Look, I am a Democrat. I voted for every Democrat on my ballot. I want Democrats to keep winning Colorado.

The current energy policy is going to end that. Not because the goals are bad — the goals are fine. Because the execution is going to deliver an unreliable grid, expensive bills, and a Republican legislature in 2030. Then we will revert to sanity, but under a Republican state government. Which will be bad.

HB26-1326 is the legislature’s chance to reconcile the press-release version of Colorado energy policy with the regulatory-filing version. The honest version is this: Colorado can cut emissions, build renewables aggressively, modernize transmission, and protect ratepayers — but only if the PUC is required to plan in the open, sequence retirements behind operating replacements, price firmness honestly, publish annual reality checks, stop using the rate base as a hidden regressive tax, and stop pretending the neighbors can bail us out when they’re in trouble too.

Some of these recommendations cost nothing. Real-time data. Annual reality reports. Probabilistic import modeling. Statutory deadlines. Those are pure structural improvements with no organized opposition.

Others will be fought. But fought is not lost. The coalition for cost-realism in Colorado energy policy is larger than the coalition currently shaping the bill. Consumer advocates, low-income ratepayer groups, rural cooperatives, chambers of commerce, free-market policy organizations — they all want most of this. They just don’t currently coordinate.

The bill is on the House floor as I write. There are still days to amend it. The Senate gets it next. There is still time.

Call your legislator. At a minimum ask why cost & reliability are being removed as criteria.

Share