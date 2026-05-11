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The next biggest moat in AI - Jaya Gupta

It’s pretty obvious to everyone that everything in AI is converging. Companies I couldn’t have imagined competing with each other are today. The application layer is collapsing into infrastructure, infrastructure companies are moving up into workflows, and almost every startup is rebranding itself as some version of a transformation company. The words change every few months: context graph, system of action, organizational world model. A new category gets named, every website absorbs it, and within weeks the market is filled with companies claiming to be the inevitable platform for how work will change.

When models improve quickly, interfaces converge, and product velocity becomes cheap, the visible parts of company-building get easier to imitate. The harder thing to copy is the institution underneath: the way a company attracts exceptional people, organizes their ambition, concentrates judgment, distributes authority, and turns work into a compounding system no other company can reproduce.

The best companies have always known that people are not an input to the company, but rather are the company. But in AI, that truth becomes sharper because everything else is moving so fast. If products can be copied, categories can be renamed, and technical advantages can collapse in months, then the enduring question is what kind of organization you build around the people capable of building it.

The shape of the company itself is becoming the moat.

Great companies are organizational inventions

The most important companies are actually organizational inventions. They create a new kind of institution around a new kind of work, and in doing so, they make a new kind of person possible.

OpenAI did not look like academia, a corporate research lab, or a traditional software company. At its center was frontier model training as the organizing activity. Safety, policy, product, infrastructure, and deployment all orbited that gravitational center. The structure changed what kind of researcher could exist there: someone who wanted to operate at the edge of science, product, geopolitics, and civilizational risk at the same time.

Palantir invented a new kind of operating institution for broken systems. Forward deployment was not just a go-to-market motion. It was a status hierarchy, a talent model, and a worldview. The company took work that would have been low-status elsewhere, sitting with customers, absorbing institutional mess, translating politics into product and made it central. It created a protagonist who did not fit cleanly into software engineering, consulting, or policy, but could operate across all three.

None of these companies fit the boxes that existed before them. None of the people who built them did either. Great companies are not just places where talented people go. They are structures that let a certain kind of talent finally express themselves.

Shape determines who can exist there

The best companies in the world do not only compete on category, market, or compensation. They compete on identity. Ambitious people tend to value a few things intensely: feeling special, being close to power, becoming undeniable, staying full of optionality, belonging to a mission, being in the room where history bends but they often do not know which of these they are actually optimizing for yet. That is why the strongest institutions find people early and are recruiting at the most top tier universities when they are freshman. They reach them before their self-concept has hardened, before they know what they want to be famous for or what their values are, before they can distinguish between the work they are good at and the person they are trying to become.

A great company gives them a language for their own ambition. It says: the thing you have been circling around but have not known how to name can happen here. You can become the person who moved the Mars timeline, the person who was in the room when the frontier shifted, the person who could operate inside broken institutions, the person whose work became undeniable.

This is why great institutions are wrappers around a kind of person.

Many compete on cash, which is the least interesting form of talent competition for legendary companies (maybe Jane Street or Citadel though). Cash can close people, but it rarely converts them (ask some of the neolabs or Alex Wang). The best people are most loyal when the company can offer something more specific than money: a path to becoming the version of themselves they already wanted to be, or did not yet know they wanted to be.

Each emotional promise is also a structural promise. If the company says customer proximity matters but customer-facing work is low status, the promise is fake. If it says ownership matters but decision rights are centralized, the promise is fake. If it says mission matters but the mission offends no one, selects for no one, and costs nothing, the promise is fake.

So what do people want to feel?

People want to feel special: rare, seen, not interchangeable. The pitch lands as only you could do this. Only you are unique enough to come build it here. It targets the quiet insecurity most high performers carry: the suspicion that their excellence is fragile, that someone else could probably do the job, that they have not yet been truly seen. It only works inside a shape small enough that one person actually can shift the company’s trajectory.

They want to feel destined: that their life is bending toward something inevitable. Anthropic is the cleanest example right now. We are one of two or three companies that will determine how this technology gets deployed safely, and the people in this room are the ones doing it. This emotion is potentially only credible inside a shape structurally positioned to be one of those two or three institutions.

They want to feel they are not missing out: that they are inside the room where the compounding is happening. Look at how many CTOs of iconic companies Anthropic just hired this quarter. Talent density is itself a shape decision: downstream of how the company recruits, pays, organizes work, and concentrates the best people in the same physical room.

They want to feel they have something to prove. This is the investment banker who has been polished and credentialed and told they are impressive their whole life, and who has started to suspect that none of it actually proves anything. Or optionality. McKinsey perfected this. The shape of the firm: generalist staffing, two-year analyst cycles, and optionality to exploring industries since god knows what you want to do at 21.

Obviously, people want proximity to power & status as well.

And some people want to sacrifice to mean something larger than the paycheck, what most companies used to call mission, but what really functions as a cult around something the team believes in viscerally. Some of the newer value props in this neolabs category are sharper than the mission statements of the last cycle because each one picks a side. Open source commits you against closed labs. Sovereign AI commits you against the assumption that one country’s models will run the world. The strongest missions are the ones that make some people refuse to work there, because that is the same thing as making the right people desperately keen to be there.

Now people are people - the best companies have picked one or maybe two of these emotions that a specific candidate is starving for, and they have already built a shape for those people.

The question for founders

For founders, the real question is not: how do we tell a better story? It is: what kind of person can only become themselves here?

Most companies pitch the literal version of what they do. We are building a model. We are building a rocket. We are building a CRM for X. We are automating Y. It may be accurate and honest, but nowadays, accuracy is not enough to recruit exceptional people.

The best companies today are operating at a higher altitude, they describe the change their existence makes possible: the industry that gets revived, the institution that gets rebuilt, the civilizational bet that gets won, the class of human effort that becomes possible for the first time.

Sometimes, people make the mistake of feeling that the “extra” altitude is marketing and it’s also a different narrative than fundraising. The attitude of your story has to match the shape of your company which means that a grand story inside a small shape reads like hot air; a small story inside a grand shape leaves the best people on the table. The alignment of the two is what candidates are actually evaluating, even when they cannot articulate it.

If you believe customer proximity is the moat, then customer-facing work has to be high status. If you believe speed is the moat, then decision rights have to be pushed to the edge. If you believe talent density is the moat, then average people cannot be allowed to define the operating pace. If you believe deployment is the moat, then the people closest to reality need power, not just responsibility.

And for the people choosing

For the people choosing where to spend the next chapter of their lives, the lesson is different. You are committing years to a specific person’s vision and a specific organizational shape, and recruiting is unusually bad at revealing either one. It shows you the pitch, the mission, the talent density, and the imagined future. It rarely shows you the real structure of power, and almost never shows you how people behave under pressure.

That part appears later: when the company is strained, when your work becomes inconvenient, when you ask for something they did not want to give, when belief in your potential has to become title, authority, economics, scope, or resources.

For ambitious people, emotional validation can make people feel like owners before they are given ownership. High performers can end up working like founders, absorbing ambiguity like executives, and internalizing mission like principals, while still being paid and empowered like employees. The company captures founder-level intensity; the person receives belonging. When the structure catches up, that exchange can be beautiful. When it does not, it becomes asymmetric.

People that are older will give you advice that you are paying in identity what you do not want to pay in structure: specialness instead of title, proximity instead of authority, reassurance instead of economics, trust me instead of a written mechanism, because that is how someone can feel deeply valued and materially stuck at the same time.

While there are many different levers for employees like ownership and compensation, the most dangerous promises are denominated in time. Over time, this will become bigger. Over time, you will own more. Over time, the structure will catch up. However, time does not announce itself as it leaves. You arrive at a later version of your life and realize the future-tense promise never came to be (unless it does).

For ambitious people, you will have to realize that there is a difference between being chosen and being seen. Being chosen is emotional: you are special, we believe in you, you belong here. Being seen is structural: here is the scope, here is the authority, here is the economic participation, here is the decision right, here is what changes if you succeed.

If you have real potential, go where someone will actually see it, where the organization is willing to make your value real in the structure itself.

The new moats

You can read all of this cynically. You can decide every recruiting pitch is manipulation, every mission is a costume, every company is trying to make you feel special so it can rent your life at a discount.

Our psyche wants something to believe in. We want our work to matter, our sacrifice to mean something, our talents to be recognized by people who can actually do something with them. That does not make us naive. It makes us human. Great companies have always been new containers for that need. They are not just vehicles for products or profits. They are structures for ambition.

Silicon Valley loves its categories, technical, non-technical, researcher, operator, founder, investor, missionary, mercenary…. and then forgets that most great people do not actually live inside one box. They live among many, borrow from one, break another, combine a few that were never supposed to touch, and eventually build a shape other people mistake for obvious.

The opportunity now is not to become the next OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Palantir, or Tesla. But to ask what kind of company has not been possible before, and what kind of person has been waiting for it to exist.

AI will make many things easier to copy: product surfaces, workflows, prototypes, pitch language, even early velocity, but no matter how many pitches argue that AI will make it easier to build an institution, it will not make it easy to build a new institution. It will not make it easy to create a shape that concentrates the right people, gives them the right authority, puts them close to the right problems, and compounds their judgment over time.

The old talent market rewarded companies that made people feel chosen. The next one will reward companies built in shapes the old market could not have produced, and the people inside them will become something the old shapes could not have made possible.