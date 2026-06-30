The conventional wisdom goes like this: AI is coming for white-collar jobs, blue-collar workers are already screwed, and if you went to a good school and built a respectable career, you’re probably fine. That’s wrong on almost every count.

Here’s what’s actually happening. Companies in the most AI-exposed sectors recorded 34% productivity growth since 2018, compared to 24% for companies least able to use AI. More striking: the top 20% of AI-exposed companies achieved average labor productivity growth of 163% — nearly five times higher than the rest. The economy isn’t just growing unevenly. It’s splitting into two different planets.

The workers getting hurt first aren’t who you’d expect. Research out of MIT and Stanford finds that since the release of ChatGPT, early-career workers ages 22–25 in the most AI-exposed occupations have experienced a 13% relative decline in employment. These are the college-educated kids who did everything right — studied hard, got the degree, landed the knowledge-economy job — and are now finding that the entry-level work they were supposed to cut their teeth on is getting automated before they ever touch it.

Meanwhile, the workers who swing hammers, pull wire, and fix pipes? Physical jobs remain largely unaffected because automating dexterous sensorimotor skills turns out to be harder than automating high-level reasoning — something researchers call Moravec’s Paradox. A robot can pass the bar exam before it can hang drywall. The trades aren’t dying. They’re having a moment.

But here’s the real opportunity — and this is the part most people are missing.

The split isn’t between white-collar and blue-collar. It’s between people who use AI as a tool and people who don’t. And that line has almost nothing to do with your degree.

Workers with AI skills now command a 62% wage premium over peers doing the same job without those skills — up from 25% just two years ago. That’s not a gradual trend. That’s a market repricing in real time, and it’s accelerating. Jobs requiring specific AI skills are growing roughly eight times faster than the overall job market.

The good news — real good news — is that these skills aren’t locked behind a four-year degree. Prompt engineering, knowing how to direct an AI agent, understanding what these tools can and can’t do well: you can learn this. A motivated 40-year-old factory worker willing to figure out how AI fits into their workflow has a better shot at riding this wave than a 23-year-old philosophy major who thinks their diploma exempts them from having to adapt.

I was a programmer for decades. Watching skills I spent decades building lose value overnight is disorienting. But I also know what it felt like to write every unit test by hand. AI writing 95% of them isn’t a tragedy. It’s a relief. The job got better. The question is whether you’re going to be in that job or outside looking in.

If you don’t like change, you’re going to like irrelevance even less.

— General Eric Shinseki

Every major technology transition in history has produced the same pattern. The horse-drawn plow was better than hoeing by hand. The tractor was better than the horse. Running a CNC machine beat machining parts manually. In each case, the workers who adapted didn’t just survive — they landed better jobs than the ones they left. The ones who refused to adapt didn’t preserve their old jobs. Those jobs just disappeared around them.

This transition is the same, except faster. The share of large firms using generative AI specifically jumped from 33% in 2023 to 79% in 2025. This isn’t a pilot program anymore. It’s the new operating environment.

The K-shape is forming right now. One arm goes up, one goes down. The dividing line isn’t your education, your income, or your job title. It’s whether you’re treating AI as a threat to manage or a tool to master.

Pick one.