One tidbit in the SpaceX prospectus that is listed inside is the plans to build solar cells on the moon. Primarily for the data centers in space they’re going to put up.

This is gigantic. But not for the solar panels themselves.

This is what expanding off earth looks like.

Developing mining, refining, manufacturing, etc. on the moon has a giant chicken vs. egg problem. A lot of efforts in this line make sense — if all the pieces are in place there to support another industry. This is why it’s hard to create a new Silicon Valley or Hollywood — they depend on a large number of ancillary businesses. Without those, it’s expensive. Very expensive.

Musk will figure out a way to build the panels on the moon cheaper than building and then lifting them from earth. His initial focus will almost certainly be on that one effort - solar panels.

But that brings all the associate infrastructure that will require. So then SpaceX, or another company, can then build capsules, engines, computer racks, computer chassis, etc. on the moon. Because now they only have the costs for the extra efforts specific to what they are building. They’ll have to pay for the services & materials/equipment they purchase from SpaceX. But it will all be available.

Manufacturing and assembling on the moon makes missions to Mars and the asteroids a lot less expensive. And while Mars is what gets SciFi nerds like me the most excited, bringing asteroids back to earth orbit to mine their minerals - that’s gigantic. And the cost to then ship that down to earth? Trivial.

Short term other parts of SpaceX are going to be the most valuable. But medium term, setting off manufacturing in space will be by far the most impactful and most profitable.