Graham died Saturday night at 71, days after coming home from Kyiv. His last working trip on this earth was to a country fighting for its life against Vladimir Putin. That tells you something true about the man — something worth saying before the partisan machinery grinds his memory into talking points.

So let’s say it: there were two Lindsey Grahams. One of them deserves our genuine respect.

Senator Graham in Kyiv

The Ukraine Hawk Who Never Wavered

Whatever else you want to say about Graham — and I’ll say plenty — he was one of Ukraine’s most relentless friends in Washington. While much of his party drifted toward Putin apologetics, Graham kept pushing. More weapons. Tougher sanctions. No sellout peace deals that reward invasion.

He spent over a year championing a crushing Russia sanctions bill with Democrat Richard Blumenthal — a genuinely bipartisan effort in an era when that phrase usually means a photo op. On July 10, the day before he died, he was in Kyiv meeting with Zelensky and touring a Ukrainian drone factory. A 71-year-old senator, fresh off a NATO summit, spending his final days working every colleague he could find on a strategy to end the war on Ukraine’s terms.

He understood something too many politicians in both parties forget: that American power means nothing if it won’t stand between a democracy and the tank column rolling toward it. On this, Graham was right, he was consistent, and he was brave. Senators of both parties are now saying the best memorial would be to pass his sanctions bill. They’re correct.

The Gang of Eight

Rewind to 2013. Graham joined seven other senators — four Republicans, four Democrats — to write the most serious immigration reform this country has attempted in a generation.

The Gang of Eight bill wasn’t a liberal wish list or a conservative crackdown. It was that rarest of Washington artifacts: an actual compromise. A path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants — earned over years, with background checks, fines, and back taxes. Paired with billions in border security. More visas for the workers our economy actually needs.

It passed the Senate 68 to 32. Sixty-eight votes. In this century.

Then the House Republican leadership refused to even bring it to the floor, and America’s immigration system has been a broken, cruel, politically radioactive mess ever since. Every family separated, every Dreamer in limbo, every farm without workers — trace the line back and you find the corpse of the bill Lindsey Graham helped write. He took real heat from his own base for it. He did it anyway, because he thought it was right.

That was a senator doing the job the Founders designed: deliberation, compromise, courage.

And there’s more …

The Gang of Eight wasn’t a one-off. For a long stretch of his career, Graham was the Republican that Democrats could actually work with — and it kept costing him with his base, and he kept doing it.

In 2009 and 2010, he teamed up with Democrat John Kerry and independent Joe Lieberman on comprehensive climate-and-energy legislation — a Republican senator from South Carolina putting his name on a bill to price carbon. The effort ultimately collapsed, but Graham went further than nearly any Republican of his era in admitting that climate change was real and that Congress had a duty to act.

As a former military lawyer — a JAG officer who rose to colonel in the Air Force Reserve — Graham objected to the Bush administration’s legal theories blessing harsh interrogation. He knew what torture memos written around the Geneva Conventions would do to the honor of the military he served in, and he said so, out loud, when his party’s president was the one pushing them. That took a spine.

When Barack Obama nominated Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan to the Supreme Court, Graham voted to confirm them both. Not because he agreed with their judicial philosophy — he plainly didn’t — but because he held the old-fashioned view that elections have consequences and qualified nominees deserve confirmation. Try to imagine that sentence being written about almost any Senate Republican today.

And he supported the First Step Act, the criminal justice reform law that shortened absurd federal drug sentences and gave thousands of people a path out of prison. Real reform, real lives changed.

Climate. Torture. Judges. Prison reform. Immigration. Ukraine. That’s not a cherry-picked list — that’s a genuine record of a senator who, at his best, believed the institution was for solving problems.

Then Trump Took His Soul

Here’s the part Graham’s Republican eulogists will skip.

In 2016, Graham told us exactly who Donald Trump was. He called him a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.” He warned that nominating Trump would destroy the Republican Party — “and we will deserve it.” He was, once again, right.

And then, piece by piece, the man who co-wrote the Gang of Eight bill became a reliable defender of family separation and mass deportation. The man who called Trump unfit became his golf buddy, his floor general, his most quotable loyalist. The John McCain wingman became the Mar-a-Lago wingman.

Nothing captures the hollowing-out like the Supreme Court. In 2016, while Republicans blockaded Merrick Garland, Graham made a promise on camera: if a vacancy opened in an election year under a Republican president, he’d hold the seat open too. “Use my words against me,” he said. Fine, Lindsey. In 2020, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died six weeks before the election, and Graham — the same senator who confirmed Sotomayor and Kagan on principle — rammed Amy Coney Barrett through in record time. The man who once believed elections have consequences decided that only some elections do. That’s not a flip-flop. That’s a principle dying in real time, on C-SPAN.

This is the thing about Trump that we’ve now watched play out dozens of times, with cabinet secretaries and generals and senators and true believers: everything he touches loses its soul. Not its power — Graham kept his committee chairmanship, his influence, his safe seat. Its soul. The part that co-writes bipartisan immigration bills and tells hard truths to its own voters. Trump doesn’t destroy his allies. He hollows them out and lets them keep walking around.

The tragedy of Lindsey Graham is that we know the soul was real, because we watched it work. We saw it in the Gang of Eight. We saw it, right up to his final week, in Kyiv. The Ukraine cause was the one room in the house Trump never fully got into — the one place Graham stayed the man McCain knew.

So here’s my eulogy, from across the aisle: mourn the senator who stood with Ukraine until his last breath. Honor the man who tried to fix immigration when it cost him something. And let the rest of his story stand as a warning label for every ambitious politician who thinks they can ride the tiger and keep their soul.

They can’t. Nobody has yet.