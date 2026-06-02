Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Grout's avatar
Scott Grout
6d

I believe we will only build a fraction of announced data centers and the energy shortage is a bit of an illusion that will fade away. I wrote a piece on this a few weeks ago. Would value your feedback.

https://needsofthemany98.substack.com/p/the-two-bubbles-america-is-building?r=gwg0&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
4 replies by David Thielen and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David thielen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture