Stop telling the most prosperous people in human history their lives are a disaster. Break up the monopolies, tax the Wall Street casino, enforce the border, gut the regulations that stop us from building — and prove we can run a government. A nine-point agenda for a party that wants to win.

Engineer: "Mr. Monteith, I have an insurmountable problem."

Monteith: "John, don't say you have a problem. What you have is an opportunity."

Engineer: "Mr. Monteith, I have an insurmountable opportunity."

Every post-election Democratic autopsy reaches the same conclusion: we need better messaging. Wrong. You can’t message your way out of a product problem. Voters aren’t confused about what the Democratic Party is selling — they understand it perfectly and they’re not buying. So here’s a different product. I don’t have all the answers, but this is a start.

What the Democratic Platform should be

Three things we have to get straight first

Stop saying life in America is a disaster. America is the most prosperous country in human history. We are the luckiest people who have ever lived. Voters know this. A party that opens every conversation by telling them their country is broken and their life is misery sounds like it’s from another planet — because on this point, it is.

Embrace what got us here: reasonably regulated free enterprise and the rule of law. I go into detail on this here and here. Stray from this and we don’t just fail if we win power — we don’t win power. The vast majority of Americans believe in this country and believe in free enterprise. What they’re honked off about is that the government has been captured by the people who control the economy, who run it for their own benefit and then lecture everyone else about what their social values should be.

Accept that fixing things is not one-and-done. Yes, FDR did a lot in his first 100 days. Some of it flopped — the National Recovery Administration was a failure, the Agricultural Adjustment Act got struck down, the Economy Act actually made the Depression worse. The programs we remember came later, through years of experimentation: the SEC and FHA in 1934, Social Security, the Wagner Act, the WPA, and rural electrification in 1935, the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938. FDR kept what worked and killed what didn’t. That’s the model. Time and experimentation, not a miracle first week.

So how do we start?

1. Prove we can run things. Competently administer the states and cities we already control. Josh Shapiro rebuilding a collapsed I-95 in twelve days is the model. California high-speed rail is the anti-model: voters approved it in 2008, and eighteen years and $18 billion later, the state is only now — in 2026 — starting to lay actual track, after the feds clawed back $4 billion for missed obligations. Nobody hands the keys to the country to a party that can’t build a railroad in two decades.

2. Kick out the cultural Jacobins. If we Democrats are so righteously non-discriminatory, why do we have quotas for gender, race, and everything else for the party officials we elect and the staff we hire? Every news story about it tells the vast majority of Americans: “We’re not like you — and we think we’re better.” That message loses elections, and it should.

3. Make anti-monopoly a core part of the program. Break up the four to seven most problematic monopolies through legislation, and fund the antitrust division to run twenty to forty simultaneous monopoly cases. This needs to be shouted, because right now a large part of the Democratic Party is captured by the monopolies and Wall Street — and voters can smell it.

4. Make killing overdone regulation a core part of the program. NEPA has outlived its usefulness and is now mostly a tool to delay projects and inflate their costs. Every regulation should be measured by its impact versus its cost. When environmental review delays a transmission line, coal plants run longer — that is not an environmental win.

This needs to be shouted, because we’ve built an ecosystem of left-leaning interest groups around these regulations, and they will scream. Let them. If we want abundant housing and cheap clean energy, we have to be the party that builds, not the party of the permit.

5. Regain control of Wall Street. One step that both picks the fight and brings sanity back to the market: a tax on every stock transaction. Yes, critics will point to Sweden’s botched version in the ‘80s — but Britain has taxed stock trades for centuries and still hosts one of the world’s great markets. Design matters.

Set the rate right and two things happen: Wall Street starts paying its share, and high-frequency trading — the business of skimming profits off tiny price movements millions of times a day — stops being profitable. That business adds nothing to the real economy. Tax it out of existence.

6. Enforce the border. If we don’t enforce our borders, we’re a location, not a country. We welcome immigrants — but we set the criteria, we set the system, and it’s open to those who qualify. We stop everyone going around it. And once we’ve shown we’re serious and effective, then we propose amnesty for those already here. In that order. Amnesty-first has failed politically for forty years; enforcement-first is the only sequence that can actually pass.

7. Equal opportunity, not equal outcomes. This is a giant chasm between most people in this country and most Democratic staffers and nonprofit employees. Americans hold as a core value that anyone can achieve anything — but it’s on you to get off your ass and do it. We need to make it unmistakable that Democrats are the party of equal opportunity. Which, more than anything, means fixing our schools.

8. Attack the cost of living — and notice most of this list already does. Affordability is the number one issue for voters, and it’s not close. The good news: the agenda above isn’t separate from that fight, it is that fight.

Break up monopolies and prices come down — concentrated industries charge what they want because you have nowhere else to go. Gut NEPA and the permit-everything machine, and we can finally build enough housing to stop rents from eating paychecks, and enough transmission and power generation to stop electricity bills from climbing. Rein in Wall Street and fewer of your dollars get skimmed on the way through the system.

None of this is charity or a subsidy — it’s removing the boots on the economy’s neck. The parts it doesn’t cover, like healthcare and childcare, still need work. But a party that says “we will make your life cheaper by making the economy honest” beats a party that says “here’s another means-tested program” every single time.

9. Then tell people what all this buys them. A more abundant life. Salaries that outpace inflation. Housing you can afford in the places the jobs are. A system that’s set up for everyone and no longer rigged for the rich. Not a lecture — a deal.

Look, there’s more to do. Industrial policy, funding science, foreign aid — all important. But they’re not what moves voters. The list above is what sells the country on handing Democrats the keys. First we have to show we deserve them.