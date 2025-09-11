The Charlie Kirk Assassination Was an Attack on Our DemocracyResorting to violence degrades our democracyDavid ThielenSep 11, 202531ShareThis is awful regardless of anyone’s political views. That’s it - full stop.31Share
Yep.
Charlie Kirk disagreed with people but never advocated violence or hate and was always happy to debate anyone, anywhere, anytime, on any subject. He was the nicest possible version of the right, and absolutely the last guy something like this should happen to. I didn't support him, or especially like his message, but so what? Let him talk.
Anyone not actively condemning this heinous act needs to think very long and very hard about what sort of person they are, and what sort of world they want to live in.
This is also how you get MORE Trump, or Trump like politicians. Whatever side advocates for targeted political killing is going to lose the argument, all other policy considerations are irrelevant, American swill support whatever cause is against political violence.