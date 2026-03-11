Writing this, I’m trying to not overstate certainty on cost. Nobody can honestly give a single definitive number from this bill alone, because actual costs will depend on load growth, gas prices, tax credits, transmission siting, storage duration, and what clean-firm technologies are commercially ready when utilities need them.

An additional risk is understating the bill’s environmental logic. There is one. The state is trying to force reductions in a sector that helps decarbonize everything else. But even granting that goal, the technical and economic problems remain.

But Renewables…

The problem is not that the bill wants lower emissions. The problem is that it promises deep decarbonization on a schedule that collides with reliability, transmission, and cost reality.

Colorado’s latest electricity bill has a clean moral pitch and a dirty engineering problem.

Read the draft closely and the issue is not hard to find. The bill demands that investor-owned utilities cut greenhouse-gas emissions associated with electricity sales 90% below 2005 levels by 2035 and 95% by 2040, with a 100% goal by 2050 if reliability, feasibility, and the public interest allow it. It lets utilities delay only if they can show the targets would break reliability standards or exceed the bill’s cost threshold. That is not a modest adjustment to planning. That is an attempt to force near-total power-sector decarbonization on a short regulatory clock.

The first big problem is that the bill’s cost protection is weaker than it sounds.

Supporters will point to the 1.5% number and tell you the bill protects customers. That is misleading. The draft defines the “maximum retail cost impact” as a 1.5% annualized increase relative to a “reference case portfolio,” not relative to the grid we have now. And that reference case already assumes the utility gets to at least 90% emissions reduction by 2040 and 95% by 2045.

💸 In other words, the bill is not comparing itself against a conventional least-cost system. It is comparing itself against another already deeply decarbonized system. That means the 1.5% threshold is measuring the cost of one aggressive decarbonization path against another aggressive decarbonization path, not the total cost to customers of the clean transition itself.

💸 Then the bill weakens the cap again. The commission may approve a plan with costs above that threshold if it finds the plan is in the public interest and customer impacts are “reasonable.” So the headline cost protection is not a hard ceiling. It is more like a preferred starting point that regulators can step past.

That matters because the bill’s own text admits how large the required buildout is likely to be. Its legislative declaration says Colorado Energy Office analysis found that the lowest-cost way to serve expected 2040 load would require nearly three times the current wind fleet and five times the current solar fleet, and would very likely also require new low- or zero-carbon firm technologies plus transmission expansion. That is the second big problem: the physical scale of the buildout.

People hear “more wind and solar” and think in slogans. Grid planners hear “triple wind, quintuple solar, add firm capacity, build transmission, and do it fast” and think in lead times, interconnection queues, land use fights, and financing.

DOE’s National Transmission Planning Study found that the lowest-cost reliable future U.S. systems require substantial transmission expansion, with the total transmission system growing to 2.1 to 2.6 times the 2020 system by 2050 in the modeled cases. That is national modeling, not Colorado-specific law, but the lesson is obvious: deep decarbonization without major transmission growth is fantasy.

💸 And transmission is not a side detail. It is the project. High-renewables systems need a lot of wire. Remote resources have to be connected. Congestion has to be managed. Geographic diversity only helps if the grid can move power where it needs to go. The bill recognizes this by explicitly preserving transmission planning requirements, but recognizing a need and solving it are not the same thing. Transmission projects are politically difficult, legally slow, and expensive.

The third big problem is reliability.

Colorado already has a grid where natural gas and wind each provided 29% of net generation in 2024, with coal still at 27%. That is not a fossil-free system hiding under the bed. It is a system where dispatchable thermal generation still does a lot of the hard work when weather does not cooperate.

NREL’s resource-adequacy work explains the problem better than political speeches do. Reliability is not about annual energy. It is about dependable capacity during stress periods. That is why capacity accreditation exists. Wind, solar, batteries, gas, and nuclear each contribute differently to reliability, depending on timing, duration, and system conditions.

A grid that replaces thermal generation with variable resources and short-duration storage can lower emissions fast, but each additional step gets harder because the remaining problem is not average energy. It is peak and multi-hour or multi-day adequacy.

That is why batteries are not a magic answer. They are extremely useful. Colorado should build plenty of them. But today’s mainstream utility-scale battery deployment is still centered on shorter-duration lithium-ion systems. NREL’s latest battery cost work focuses on four-hour systems, and its long-duration storage work makes clear that longer-duration storage has promise but still faces valuation, planning, and commercialization challenges. Four-hour batteries help with evening ramps. They do not by themselves solve prolonged winter tightness or long low-renewable periods.

That leads directly to the fourth big problem: the bill is likely to keep gas on the system longer than its politics admit.

The draft allows portfolios containing thermal generating resources, demand response, virtual power plants, distributed energy resources, and advanced energy technologies. That is a quiet admission that the state cannot specify its way past physics. Xcel’s currently approved Colorado portfolio already includes 670 MW of natural gas for local reliability needs, alongside 1,840 MW of wind, 1,720 MW of solar, and 1,850 MW of storage. That is what real-world decarbonization looks like when utilities are still required to keep the lights on.

⛽ So no, this bill does not mean Colorado quickly becomes a wind-solar-battery system with gas pushed to the margins and forgotten. It means gas plants may run fewer hours, but they are still likely to be needed as reliability insurance unless another firm clean technology arrives on time and at scale. That is not an ideological statement. It is what current utility procurement and adequacy analysis already suggest.

The fifth big problem is that the bill leans on technologies the state does not yet have in commercial abundance.

Again, the draft itself says that least-cost service in 2040 will very likely require new low- or zero-carbon firm technologies. That phrase matters. It means the bill’s endpoint is not fully covered by the mature, cheap technologies everybody likes to name in press releases. Wind and solar are cheap energy. They are not complete substitutes for firm clean capacity.

Could nuclear eventually fill some of that gap? Possibly. But not honestly on the terms supporters imply. NREL’s review of nuclear in deep decarbonization found that future nuclear deployment is highly sensitive to cost reductions, and it notes that recent projects have suffered from high capital costs and chronic delays. EIA’s current cost work also continues to show advanced nuclear as far more expensive than wind and solar on conventional cost metrics. Nuclear may have a role later as firm clean capacity. It is not a serious excuse to pretend the bill’s 2035 problem is already solved.

The sixth big problem is measurement and compliance complexity.

The bill counts not only owned generation but also imported and purchased electricity in the emissions associated with retail sales. That is the right way to avoid simple accounting games, but it also makes compliance harder. Once you count purchased power, bilateral contracts, PPAs, and market participation, the system gets more honest and more administratively complicated at the same time.

The bill therefore requires detailed verification workbooks and Air Pollution Control Division review. That is sensible. It is also an admission that this is not a simple build-some-renewables bill. It is a highly technical carbon-accounting regime layered on top of utility planning.

And then there is the broader economic problem that honest people keep dodging.

Deep decarbonization changes the cost structure of the grid. A fuel-heavy system has ongoing commodity exposure. A deeply decarbonized system becomes more capital intensive. You spend less on fuel and more on generation buildout, transmission, storage, interconnection, and grid upgrades.

Some of that is good. Fuel risk goes down. But capital recovery goes up, and customers feel that in rates. EIA’s cost work and DOE’s transmission work both point in the same direction: the low-carbon path can deliver benefits, but it is not free, and it depends on getting a lot of infrastructure built successfully.

💸 This is where the bill’s biggest economic problem becomes obvious. It is trying to legislate an end state without owning the full cost of the road to get there. The bill can force utilities to model and procure. It cannot legislate shorter transmission timelines, cheaper firm clean technologies, or higher capacity credit for intermittent resources. It can only push those pressures onto the planning and rate-making process. That is what Colorado customers will eventually pay for.

So what is the likely end result of this legislation?

Not the public fantasy version.

The likely end result is a Colorado grid with much more wind and solar, a large increase in battery deployments, substantial transmission expansion, persistent dependence on gas for reliability longer than advocates admit, and higher capital-driven rate pressure than the bill’s political branding suggests.

The state may still hit meaningful emissions reductions. It probably will. But the path will be costlier, more transmission-constrained, and more dependent on reliability off-ramps and later clean-firm technology decisions than supporters are admitting now.

That is the honest case against the bill.

Not that lower emissions are bad.

Not that renewables are useless.

Not that Colorado should do nothing.

The case against it is that the bill.

Sells certainty where there is none.

Sells cost protection that is weaker than advertised

Sells a timetable that depends on infrastructure and firm clean capacity the state does not yet have.

This is not climate realism. This is legislative wishful thinking with ratepayer consequences.