One thing that has been really dispiriting for me in my blogging about energy & power is the people who are blindly pushing really bad ideas in this area have all been Democrats. We’re supposed to be the good guys — supporting effective policies and stopping bad ones.

And yes, most Democrats have followed the facts and have opposed the expensive ineffective policies pushed by the Polis Administration, CEO, & PUC. But all the people I have seen/heard pushing these dumb proposals to date have been Democrats. Until now. Now we have a senior Republican signing on to some of the stupidity.

In yesterday’s Denver Post we get this gem from Bill Owens:

Colorado’s economy needs data centers. Let’s bring them here on our terms. (Opinion) House Bill 1030 gives Colorado the chance to be on the forefront of innovation

How on earth does having a data center here provide innovation. Most of the money spent here is constructing big box buildings. Everything in them, the servers, wiring, etc. comes from elsewhere.

And all of us using A.I. - we don’t care where the servers are. I have a colleague who is building models on servers in Japan as that’s where he gets the best price.

Data centers operate behind the scenes as the digital engines that power our daily lives and support the key industries that fuel Colorado’s economy.

Very true. And they do it very well running elsewhere. Have you heard a single hi-tech company say that lack of data centers in Colorado is a problem? Nope.

First he lists how they will bring us so much:

We can then leverage data center development to create thousands of jobs, strengthen our grid and infrastructure, boost our renewable energy industry, support the state’s thriving tech sector, and provide needed economic investment and tax revenue for communities

And then in the next paragraph admits the truth:

Each center also typically supports up to 100, high-paying, permanent roles.

And those high paying roles? The biggest permanent position is security guard.

And then we get this whopper:

There is a reason other states are working aggressively to attract data centers

Uh, no. People in state after state are pushing back saying they don’t want data centers.

We’re Not a Good Location for Data Centers

We also have a fundamental problem — Colorado is a terrible location for data centers. Why? First off, they use a lot of water (for cooling). Do we have a lot of extra water? We’re looking at water rationing this year. Data centers will have a difficult time getting rights to sufficient water. And it will be expensive.

Second, we are already facing power limits. A couple of weeks ago they had to engage the Craig coal plant because of a lull in solar and wind power. The Comanche plant is going to be brought back on line who knows when. You know we’re in trouble when, instead of shutting down coal plants, we’re bringing them back up to handle our growing needs.

Data centers will overload our power generation capabilities. That will lead to increased prices across the board as well as rolling blackouts. And you can kiss goodbye shutting down any of our existing plants.

Because of these problems it’s unlikely anyone will put a data center here when they’ll be facing expensive water, expensive power, and the likelihood of either/both being shut off when we face shortages. I worked at Microsoft — the Big Tech companies aren’t stupid. They’ll go where they can get reliable water & power. That’s not us.

The one group that will benefit from this bill is the few data centers, if any, that need to be in Colorado for some reason. That have to be here in spite of the negatives. They’ll happily take the free money to do something they would do anyways.

To Sum Up

This is harmful for our state. And the only companies that will take advantage of this would build here regardless.

And again, thank you Bill Owens for making data center stupidity a bi-partisan effort.