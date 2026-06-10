Standard disclaimer - this is not financial advice and I have no special knowledge. This is just my opinion.

Spacexopolis

Here’s why I’m buying in to the IPO.

This is the big play for making money in space. It’s buying IBM when the first computers shipped, Ford when the Model T first shipped, etc. They have made lifting content to space a trucking line. The only one to accomplish this so far. Starlink is incredibly valuable and nothing else comes close. Datacenters in orbit are going to be a giant business. We’ll have those running within 18 months. We’ll likely have a ton of datacenters in orbit. Building on earth is too slow due to delays of permitting and equipment shortages. Building solar panels on the moon will be incredibly lucrative. Elon believes in his mission to expand the human race into the solar system. He needs SpaceX stock to increase in value so he can raise additional funds if/when needed to accomplish this. If the price tanks, that will slow/stop a lot of his dreams. He doesn’t need more cash. He needs a SpaceX growing in value to get us to Mars. For every person buying for a quick sell & profit, there are 10 - 100 who are like me. Hold as we see it increase 10x and then 100x. The big private investors holding SpaceX have learned their lesson from Amazon, Google, etc. Hang on to the stock as it continues to grow. The future increases will likely dwarf their profits to date.

I don’t like who Elon is. But I do believe that he will pull this off. And this will be a large driver of a resurgence of upwing growth in our knowledge, engineering, manufacturing, & economy.

Henry Ford also had a lot of awful beliefs. But he knew how to build great cars and grew Ford to become a giant company.