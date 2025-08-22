Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Jonke's avatar
Patrick Jonke
Aug 22

[smacks head on table] "They need 24/7 reliable constant power. That means gas, nuclear, coal,³ and large hydro" _and_ geothermal, which Colorado has in abundance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Thielen and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David thielen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture