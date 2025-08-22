A lot of the discussion revolves around the insanity of wind/solar and what impact that will have on utility bills and reliability. That discussion is important, but aside from that, there are some other fundamentals to keep in mind.

First, upgrading the distribution system is a gigantic expense. If we go gas instead of wind/solar, it will still drive prices up at close to the rate of inflation. Why? A couple of reasons:

Upgrading has been put off. Speak to almost any lineman and they’ll tell you they are replacing lines that are often 70 years old or more. They’re often replacing copper which hasn’t been used for 50+ years. Prices have shot up for wiring and even more so for transformers. Way above the rate of inflation. For most transformers ordering one today means receiving it in 5 years. That gives the manufacturers the ability to increase the price. We need a more sophisticated system to handle rooftop solar and other micro generators. The existing distribution system is designed around power coming from the transmission lines to the homes/offices/manufacturing/farms. It is not designed for power at times coming from those end points. A little bit of that can be handled with the existing system. Significant amounts need a two way system. We may need more capacity to end points as we electrify everything. It’s in Xcel’s, etc. interest to build that additional capacity because they make a larger profit and people get really mad if they have to have rolling blackouts. With that said, it’s not clear more is needed. For homes we’re looking at peak adding electric stoves/ovens and a small percentage of cars charging during late afternoon/early evening peak time. And heat pumps use less power that A/C so we may not need more.

Second, if we chase data centers, that will mean added capital expenditures that will in part go on everyone’s electric bills. We can avoid this but I think the allure of the additional income to Xcel and the fairy tale that the data centers will be overcharged reducing rates for others will be too enticing to Xcel, the PUC, and the legislature.

One thing that makes me hopeful here is that data centers have zero interest in power from intermittent sources. If Colorado continues down the wind/solar/battery path, the AI and other companies will site their data centers elsewhere. They need 24/7 reliable constant power. That means gas, nuclear, coal, and large hydro.

So the one good thing about Colorado’s wind/solar stupidity is it is causing the people building data centers to look elsewhere.

Third, permitting for transmission lines takes 5 - 7 years. And that permitting increases the cost substantially. Some of it is federal including NEPA. On that we’re unable to change things at the state level.

But a large part is also at the county and individual level. Elbert & El Paso Counties recently rejected applications for a transmission line that Colorado needs (both endpoints are in state) but that does not help those counties. No one wants transmission lines ruining their view.

Fourth, rooftop solar and EV subsidies rob from the poor and give to the rich. Who puts solar on their roof? People like me that can afford the cost. Who buys an EV? People like me that buy more expensive cars. It’s not people in the bottom 20% and likely very few in the bottom 60%

What those people that don’t get the subsidies do is pay more in their utility bills to cover the cost of those subsidies. So the bottom line is these subsidies jack up the utility bill of the poor who get no benefit from it.

And the state legislature and PUC are working on additional subsidies to push homes and businesses from gas to electric. So the poor will continue to subsidize the rich who take advantage of these subsidies.

Fifth, we’re close to losing sufficient inertia for our grid. Once we do we’ll get a repeat of what happened in Spain where the power sources to the grid got out of sync and none of them were large enough to force a steady wave that the others had to match.

Even if we go gas instead of wind/solar/batteries, we need to have a few large gas generators that can enforce the inertia on all the other sources in the state, including smaller gas turbines.

There are people claiming that wind/solar can provide sufficient inertia. But no one has implemented a clearly workable solution. We’re still in the experimental phase here. Not something you want to bet the grid in this state on.

Keep in Mind

So please keep in mind the above. The above five points can get forgotten in the discussion of if we should or should not continue down the wind/solar path. They shouldn’t be because they matter - a lot.

If we go gas for now and nuclear in the near future, the distribution upgrades will be the source of the largest upgrades on people’s electric bills. The rest of the above will also have a significant impact.

And if we do go down the wind/solar/battery path, the distribution upgrade costs on top of the wind/solar/battery costs will mean extraordinary increases in everyone’s electric bill. And the transmission line issue will be even larger.