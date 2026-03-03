Below is a summary of SB26-102 generated by ChatGPT (Gemini generated one that is similar). My comments are marked as quotes.

And before I dive in I want to make my biases clear. I’m quite liberal. I think global warming is a very serious problem. I think electrify everything is something that will improve our world. But I also have a brain and so I strive to accomplish what makes sense rather that useless virtue signaling.

TL:DR; This legislation is stupid. Granted it’s also bad but what surprises me is how dumb it is. The one good thing about this bill - no company is going to build a data center here if this passes.

Coming soon to your backyard

Here is a structured synopsis of Senate Bill 26-102 (Colorado, 75th General Assembly) — “Concerning measures to ensure accountability for large-load data centers.” — ChatGPT

SB26-102: Large-Load Data Center Accountability Act

Purpose:

To regulate very large data centers in Colorado so they do not increase electric bills for other customers, undermine clean energy targets, strain water resources, or disproportionately impact vulnerable communities.

1. What the Bill Covers

Definition of “Large-Load Data Center”

Applies to:

New data centers over 30 MW peak load , or multiple facilities totaling 60+ MW

Existing data centers that expand by those amounts

(These are extremely large facilities — often AI/cloud-scale centers.)

2. Clean Energy Requirements

A. 100% Annual Renewable Energy (Starting Jan 1, 2031)

Operators must:

Supply 100% of their annual electricity consumption from renewable resources.

Use new and incremental renewable generation.

Retire associated renewable energy credits (RECs).

How the fuck are they going to accomplish this? Giant solar farms and battery packs to handle full power needs through the end of a week long blizzard? And note it’s renewable, not green. So nuclear and geothermal are out. And then transmission lines crossing the state to the data center as the center itself must consume their own renewable resources.

B. Hourly Renewable Matching

By June 30, 2030, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) must determine whether 100% hourly matching (every hour of use matched with renewable generation) is technically and economically feasible.

If not feasible, the PUC sets the highest feasible percentage and updates it at least every 3 years.

Beginning in 2031, operators must meet this hourly matching requirement.

So the data center is dependent on Eric Blank determining if 100% matching is feasible. The individual who prior to the PUC spent decades working to increase wind & solar in the state? Yeah, that’ll fly.

3. Cost Protection for Ratepayers

A central feature of the bill: existing customers must not subsidize data centers.

Before interconnection, operators must:

Provide an upfront payment or

Enter into a minimum 15-year contract

They must pay for:

New generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure

Their share of existing system resources

Curtailment costs

Grid reliability and reserve costs

Any added system stress costs

Utilities are prohibited from offering discounted economic development rates to large-load data centers.

Utilities must also ensure:

No reliability degradation

No increase in greenhouse gas emissions for 15 years

No interference with clean energy targets

This part is good. really good. (See the Good, the Bad, and the Stupid.)

4. Demand Response & Flexibility

Utilities must offer:

Demand response programs, or

Flexible interconnection tariffs

These programs:

Encourage load shifting

Prohibit diesel generators for demand response

May allow expedited interconnection if 80% hourly matching by 2030 is committed

This is potentially a good idea. One item rarely mentioned, all software running on data centers can handle a machine shutdown at any time. This is normally for hardware failures like a network switch frying. But the law could require the shutting down of sufficient servers to respond to power shortages.

5. Backup Generation Restrictions

If backup generation is used:

Must prioritize renewable + storage first

Combustion allowed only after non-combustion options evaluated

Diesel generators limited to: Emergencies Testing (max 50 hours/year)

Must meet EPA Tier 4 emissions standards

No use for peak shaving or grid services

The most likely need for backup is that the wind is not blowing, the sun is not shinning, and the batteries are empty.

6. Water & Environmental Reporting

Starting June 30, 2028, annual reporting to CDPHE must include:

Total annual electricity consumption

Hourly usage data (8,760 hours)

Renewable vs nonrenewable supply breakdown

Backup generator hours

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)

Total water consumption

Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE)

Water source (municipal, groundwater, surface)

Incentives received

CDPHE must publish an annual public report.

This is useful.

7. Local Government & Land Use

The Department of Local Affairs must develop model codes (by June 30, 2027) addressing:

Zoning

Noise/light pollution

Water use

Community engagement

Wildlife impacts

Environmental justice concerns

Important:

Data centers cannot be zoned as “use by right.”

Developers must submit a detailed site assessment with development applications.

And everyone wonders why we can never build anything nowadays…

8. Disproportionately Impacted Communities

If proposed in an environmental justice community:

Required:

Third-party cumulative impacts analysis (developer pays)

Minimum 3 public hearings

Translated outreach materials

Public disclosure of impacts

Legally binding Community Benefit Agreement

At least 5 stakeholder meetings

Negotiation with community-based organizations

Local governments may deny permits if impacts are not sufficiently mitigated.

And everyone wonders why we can never build anything nowadays…

9. Labor Standards

Operators must:

Pay prevailing wages

Participate in registered apprenticeship programs

Require OSHA-10 training

Have no documented wage theft patterns

This is good but likely unnecessary. The high-tech industry tends to pay better than the prevailing wage and wants knowledgeable people.

Legislative Intent

The General Assembly declares that:

Rapid data center growth could shift costs to households

Electricity affordability is at risk

Colorado climate goals (net zero by 2050) must not be undermined

Water stress is a major concern

Environmental justice communities must be protected

Data center growth must not increase fossil fuel reliance

Net zero by 2050 is a pipe dream. Especially with Colorado’s focus on renewables (can’t accomplish it) instead of nuclear (might accomplish it). Data centers will increase water stress. No way around it without abundant cheap power (to cool without using water). Passing this legislation won’t change the issues we face. Facts are inconvenient things.

Overall Impact

This bill creates one of the strictest regulatory frameworks in the U.S. for hyperscale data centers by:

Requiring 100% renewable energy

Potentially requiring 100% hourly renewable matching

Eliminating ratepayer subsidies

Imposing long-term cost responsibility

Restricting fossil backup generation

Mandating environmental justice review

Requiring public transparency on energy and water use

Imposing labor standards

The Cost?

Back to me (end of the A.I. summation above). What would this cost? Well the hourly requirement is possible and Polis/Blank are willing to pay any price to get 100% renewable power. So we’re looking at:

For a 100 MW 24/7 load:

Likely Buildout:

1. Solar: 400–600 MW

2. Wind: 300–500 MW

3. Battery Storage: 400–800 MWh minimum

(and likely far more to cover multi-day lulls)

Why so large?

Because:

Solar produces nothing at night.

Wind can drop for 12–48 hours.

Winter production is lower.

You must cover worst-case hours.

To truly guarantee 100% hourly matching year-round without grid fossil support:

You’re realistically looking at:

3–5x renewable overbuild

6–12 hours of storage at minimum

Possibly multi-day storage to avoid failures

This becomes extremely expensive.

$600M–$1B in renewable generation

$200M–$600M in battery storage

Transmission buildout costs

Grid interconnection upgrades

Curtailment costs (which they must pay under the bill)

Total infrastructure exposure: $1–2 billion+

For a single 100 MW facility.

The Result?

No one is going to pay $1 - $2 billion for 100MW of power. The result of this bill will be no new data centers in the state. Which is not necessarily a bad thing. I do think the bill should be labeled the No new data centers in Colorado bill. That would be an honest description.

As to those that truly do want data centers here, but want them to pay their fair share and minimize their impact on our communities and the environment - this bill is not your answer.

Sorry.