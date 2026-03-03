SB26-102 - The Good, the Bad, and the Stupid
A summary of SB26-102 Concerning measures to ensure accountability for large-load data centers
Below is a summary of SB26-102 generated by ChatGPT (Gemini generated one that is similar). My comments are marked as quotes.
And before I dive in I want to make my biases clear. I’m quite liberal. I think global warming is a very serious problem. I think electrify everything is something that will improve our world. But I also have a brain and so I strive to accomplish what makes sense rather that useless virtue signaling.
TL:DR; This legislation is stupid. Granted it’s also bad but what surprises me is how dumb it is. The one good thing about this bill - no company is going to build a data center here if this passes.
Here is a structured synopsis of Senate Bill 26-102 (Colorado, 75th General Assembly) — “Concerning measures to ensure accountability for large-load data centers.” — ChatGPT
SB26-102: Large-Load Data Center Accountability Act
Purpose:
To regulate very large data centers in Colorado so they do not increase electric bills for other customers, undermine clean energy targets, strain water resources, or disproportionately impact vulnerable communities.
1. What the Bill Covers
Definition of “Large-Load Data Center”
Applies to:
New data centers over 30 MW peak load, or multiple facilities totaling 60+ MW
Existing data centers that expand by those amounts
(These are extremely large facilities — often AI/cloud-scale centers.)
2. Clean Energy Requirements
A. 100% Annual Renewable Energy (Starting Jan 1, 2031)
Operators must:
Supply 100% of their annual electricity consumption from renewable resources.
Use new and incremental renewable generation.
Retire associated renewable energy credits (RECs).
How the fuck are they going to accomplish this? Giant solar farms and battery packs to handle full power needs through the end of a week long blizzard? And note it’s renewable, not green. So nuclear and geothermal are out.
And then transmission lines crossing the state1 to the data center as the center itself must consume their own renewable resources.
B. Hourly Renewable Matching
By June 30, 2030, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) must determine whether 100% hourly matching (every hour of use matched with renewable generation) is technically and economically feasible.
If not feasible, the PUC sets the highest feasible percentage and updates it at least every 3 years.
Beginning in 2031, operators must meet this hourly matching requirement.
So the data center is dependent on Eric Blank2 determining if 100% matching is feasible. The individual who prior to the PUC spent decades working to increase wind & solar in the state? Yeah, that’ll fly.
3. Cost Protection for Ratepayers
A central feature of the bill: existing customers must not subsidize data centers.
Before interconnection, operators must:
Provide an upfront payment or
Enter into a minimum 15-year contract
They must pay for:
New generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure
Their share of existing system resources
Curtailment costs
Grid reliability and reserve costs
Any added system stress costs
Utilities are prohibited from offering discounted economic development rates to large-load data centers.
Utilities must also ensure:
No reliability degradation
No increase in greenhouse gas emissions for 15 years
No interference with clean energy targets
This part is good. really good. (See the Good, the Bad, and the Stupid.)
4. Demand Response & Flexibility
Utilities must offer:
Demand response programs, or
Flexible interconnection tariffs
These programs:
Encourage load shifting
Prohibit diesel generators for demand response
May allow expedited interconnection if 80% hourly matching by 2030 is committed
This is potentially a good idea. One item rarely mentioned, all software running on data centers can handle a machine shutdown at any time.3 This is normally for hardware failures like a network switch frying. But the law could require the shutting down of sufficient servers to respond to power shortages.
5. Backup Generation Restrictions
If backup generation is used:
Must prioritize renewable + storage first
Combustion allowed only after non-combustion options evaluated
Diesel generators limited to:
Emergencies
Testing (max 50 hours/year)
Must meet EPA Tier 4 emissions standards
No use for peak shaving or grid services
The most likely need for backup is that the wind is not blowing, the sun is not shinning, and the batteries are empty.
6. Water & Environmental Reporting
Starting June 30, 2028, annual reporting to CDPHE must include:
Total annual electricity consumption
Hourly usage data (8,760 hours)
Renewable vs nonrenewable supply breakdown
Backup generator hours
Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)
Total water consumption
Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE)
Water source (municipal, groundwater, surface)
Incentives received
CDPHE must publish an annual public report.
This is useful.
7. Local Government & Land Use
The Department of Local Affairs must develop model codes (by June 30, 2027) addressing:
Zoning
Noise/light pollution
Water use
Community engagement
Wildlife impacts
Environmental justice concerns
Important:
Data centers cannot be zoned as “use by right.”
Developers must submit a detailed site assessment with development applications.
And everyone wonders why we can never build anything nowadays…
8. Disproportionately Impacted Communities
If proposed in an environmental justice community:
Required:
Third-party cumulative impacts analysis (developer pays)
Minimum 3 public hearings
Translated outreach materials
Public disclosure of impacts
Legally binding Community Benefit Agreement
At least 5 stakeholder meetings
Negotiation with community-based organizations
Local governments may deny permits if impacts are not sufficiently mitigated.
And everyone wonders why we can never build anything nowadays…4
9. Labor Standards
Operators must:
Pay prevailing wages
Participate in registered apprenticeship programs
Require OSHA-10 training
Have no documented wage theft patterns
This is good but likely unnecessary. The high-tech industry tends to pay better than the prevailing wage and wants knowledgeable people.
Legislative Intent
The General Assembly declares that:
Rapid data center growth could shift costs to households
Electricity affordability is at risk
Colorado climate goals (net zero by 2050) must not be undermined
Water stress is a major concern
Environmental justice communities must be protected
Data center growth must not increase fossil fuel reliance
Net zero by 2050 is a pipe dream. Especially with Colorado’s focus on renewables (can’t accomplish it) instead of nuclear (might accomplish it).
Data centers will increase water stress. No way around it without abundant cheap power (to cool without using water).
Passing this legislation won’t change the issues we face. Facts are inconvenient things.
Overall Impact
This bill creates one of the strictest regulatory frameworks in the U.S. for hyperscale data centers by:
Requiring 100% renewable energy
Potentially requiring 100% hourly renewable matching
Eliminating ratepayer subsidies
Imposing long-term cost responsibility
Restricting fossil backup generation
Mandating environmental justice review
Requiring public transparency on energy and water use
Imposing labor standards
The Cost?
Back to me (end of the A.I. summation above). What would this cost? Well the hourly requirement is possible and Polis/Blank are willing to pay any price5 to get 100% renewable power. So we’re looking at:
For a 100 MW 24/7 load:
Likely Buildout:
1. Solar: 400–600 MW
2. Wind: 300–500 MW
3. Battery Storage: 400–800 MWh minimum
(and likely far more to cover multi-day lulls)
Why so large?
Because:
Solar produces nothing at night.
Wind can drop for 12–48 hours.
Winter production is lower.
You must cover worst-case hours.
To truly guarantee 100% hourly matching year-round without grid fossil support:
You’re realistically looking at:
3–5x renewable overbuild
6–12 hours of storage at minimum
Possibly multi-day storage to avoid failures
This becomes extremely expensive.
$600M–$1B in renewable generation
$200M–$600M in battery storage
Transmission buildout costs
Grid interconnection upgrades
Curtailment costs (which they must pay under the bill)
Total infrastructure exposure: $1–2 billion+
For a single 100 MW facility.
The Result?
No one is going to pay $1 - $2 billion for 100MW of power. The result of this bill will be no new data centers in the state. Which is not necessarily a bad thing. I do think the bill should be labeled the No new data centers in Colorado bill.6 That would be an honest description.
As to those that truly do want data centers here, but want them to pay their fair share and minimize their impact on our communities and the environment - this bill is not your answer.
Sorry.
Which require 5 - 7 years to get permitting & approvals.
Yes there’s 2 other commissioners. However they always agree with Eric.
Murphy’s law - it happens at the worst possible time in the program.
We do need to insure we don’t keep screwing over the same communities. I just don’t think more studies & process is the optimal way to accomplish that.
To be clear, they’re willing to have others pay any price to accomplish their dream.
What would be hilarious, in a weird way, is if this bill passes due to the votes of legislators who do not want any more data centers in the state.