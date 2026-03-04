SB26-022: Clean Energy Plan Flexibility for Reliability & Affordability
It kicks the can down the road (good) on our existing fanciful energy plan
A historian named Herodotus, tells of a thief who was to be executed. As he was taken away he made a bargain with the king: in one year he would teach the king’s favorite horse to sing hymns. The other prisoners watched the thief singing to the horse and laughed. “You will not succeed,” they told him. “No one can.” To which the thief replied, “I have a year, and who knows what might happen in that time. The king might die. The horse might die. I might die. And perhaps the horse will learn to sing.
Our present goal of reduced carbon emissions by 2030, via renewable energy, is doubly1 damned stupid. This bill pushes that deadline out to 2040.2 And who knows, battery technology might improve by two orders of magnitude. We might get inexpensive fusion power. The horse might learn to sing.
Delaying impossible requirements is a good thing. And this bill does that. Delays those impossible requirements.
Here’s the bill as summarized by ChatGPT:
Here is a structured synopsis of Senate Bill 26-022 (75th General Assembly) — concerning flexibility for utilities that cannot meet the 80% greenhouse gas reduction target by 2030.
SB26-022: Clean Energy Plan Flexibility for Reliability & Affordability
Purpose
This bill creates a flexibility pathway for certain electric utilities that are unable to meet Colorado’s requirement of an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (relative to 2005 levels) without:
Threatening electric reliability, or
Increasing average annual electricity rates by more than 1.5%.
It is framed as a consumer-protection and reliability measure during the clean energy transition.
Background
Under current law:
Certain utilities must file a Clean Energy Plan (CEP).
Those plans must achieve 80% emissions reduction by 2030.
Entities may notify the state if they are encountering challenges meeting that target.
What This Bill Changes
1. Extends Notification Deadline
Moves deadline to report challenges from March 31, 2026 → May 31, 2026.
Clarifies that both mandatory and voluntary plan filers may report challenges.
2. Creates an Extended Compliance Option (to 2040)
If a qualifying entity:
Notifies the Division of Administration (CDPHE) of challenges by May 31, 2026,
It may submit an updated clean energy plan by December 31, 2026 that:
Identifies the earliest year (no later than 2040) it can reach 80% reduction,
Without:
Violating North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) standards,
Violating RTO reliability standards,
Increasing average annual electric rates by more than 1.5%.
In short:
Utilities can delay from 2030 to as late as 2040 — but only if they demonstrate reliability and affordability constraints.
3. Limits State Regulatory Authority
The bill prohibits:
The Air Quality Control Commission and
The Division of Administration
from taking actions that would:
Impair the utility’s ability to meet reliability standards, or
Increase its average annual electric rates by more than 1.5%.
This is significant. It constrains regulatory enforcement authority.
Who This Primarily Affects
The legislative findings strongly reference:
Cooperative electric associations
Municipal utilities
Utilities joining the Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
Utilities facing transmission access constraints
It does not primarily target investor-owned utilities under PUC jurisdiction — it appears focused on co-ops and municipals that face structural limitations.
Legislative Rationale (as stated)
The bill cites:
22% increase in residential electricity prices over 6 years
Growing low-income energy assistance demand
Energy affordability crisis
Military base reliability requirements (99.9% uptime)
Transmission bottlenecks
Federal subsidy uncertainty
Supply chain disruptions
Risk of early retirement of dispatchable generation
Resource adequacy concerns
The General Assembly declares that:
Environmental goals remain important, but must not impose undue financial burden or reliability risk.
What This Does NOT Do
Does not eliminate the 80% target.
Does not change net-zero 2050 goals.
Does not automatically grant extensions — utilities must file updated plans.
Does not apply broadly to all utilities without conditions.
Practical Effect
If enacted:
Some utilities could legally move their 80% target date from 2030 to somewhere between 2031–2040.
State regulators would be constrained from forcing compliance if doing so exceeds the 1.5% annual rate impact threshold.
Reliability standards become a statutory guardrail in clean energy enforcement.
An impossible deadline and an extremely expensive goal.
The goal is ASAP with 2040 at the latest.
I thought California was the champion in making electric power grid aspirational goals that contravene the laws of physics and engineering. Colorado's emission reduction goals are a match for California's absurdities. The big problem is the means favored by political liberals who lack a science and engineering background are solar, wind, and batteries. None of those generation means produce significant amounts of synchronous grid inertia (SGI) or reactive power. SGI is an essential reliability service to maintain grid frequency stability. In Colorado, SGI is produced by generators that combust carbon or hydrocarbons. For technical details, please see "Why is Grid Inertia Important? Without sufficient synchronous grid inertia, the grid
becomes unstable and a blackout occurs," By Gene Nelson, Ph.D., March 4, 2024, GreenNUKE
Substack. https://greennuke.substack.com/p/why-is-grid-inertia-important
This article appeared almost 14 months before the April 28, 2025 Iberian Peninsula Blackout in which at least eleven people who depended on reliable electric power died. The economic harms
from this blackout caused by lost productivity and damaged production equipment were denominated in the equivalent of billions of U.S. dollars.
For readers interested in additional technical details, please see this December, 2015 NERC report:
"Essential Reliability Services Task Force Measures Framework Report.;" https://www.nerc.com/globalassets/programs/rapa/ra/erstf-framework-report---final.pdf
This report has 375 instances of "Frequency" as in the 60 Hertz grid frequency standard in the U.S.
This bill is dumb AF and written for one specific municipal utility that screwed the pooch and failed to execute on its RFP request from 2023 in a timely manner and is trying to move the goalposts after being caught with it's pants down. It has a snowballs chance in hell of passing given the legislative sponsors and the opponents (every single IOU, muni, and co-op that are already moving on meeting the 80% by 2030).
Be serious, David.