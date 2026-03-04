Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Mar 5

I thought California was the champion in making electric power grid aspirational goals that contravene the laws of physics and engineering. Colorado's emission reduction goals are a match for California's absurdities. The big problem is the means favored by political liberals who lack a science and engineering background are solar, wind, and batteries. None of those generation means produce significant amounts of synchronous grid inertia (SGI) or reactive power. SGI is an essential reliability service to maintain grid frequency stability. In Colorado, SGI is produced by generators that combust carbon or hydrocarbons. For technical details, please see "Why is Grid Inertia Important? Without sufficient synchronous grid inertia, the grid

becomes unstable and a blackout occurs," By Gene Nelson, Ph.D., March 4, 2024, GreenNUKE

Substack. https://greennuke.substack.com/p/why-is-grid-inertia-important

This article appeared almost 14 months before the April 28, 2025 Iberian Peninsula Blackout in which at least eleven people who depended on reliable electric power died. The economic harms

from this blackout caused by lost productivity and damaged production equipment were denominated in the equivalent of billions of U.S. dollars.

For readers interested in additional technical details, please see this December, 2015 NERC report:

"Essential Reliability Services Task Force Measures Framework Report.;" https://www.nerc.com/globalassets/programs/rapa/ra/erstf-framework-report---final.pdf

This report has 375 instances of "Frequency" as in the 60 Hertz grid frequency standard in the U.S.

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Paul Antony's avatar
Paul Antony
Mar 4

This bill is dumb AF and written for one specific municipal utility that screwed the pooch and failed to execute on its RFP request from 2023 in a timely manner and is trying to move the goalposts after being caught with it's pants down. It has a snowballs chance in hell of passing given the legislative sponsors and the opponents (every single IOU, muni, and co-op that are already moving on meeting the 80% by 2030).

Be serious, David.

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