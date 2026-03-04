A historian named Herodotus, tells of a thief who was to be executed. As he was taken away he made a bargain with the king: in one year he would teach the king’s favorite horse to sing hymns. The other prisoners watched the thief singing to the horse and laughed. “You will not succeed,” they told him. “No one can.” To which the thief replied, “I have a year, and who knows what might happen in that time. The king might die. The horse might die. I might die. And perhaps the horse will learn to sing.

Our present goal of reduced carbon emissions by 2030, via renewable energy, is doubly damned stupid. This bill pushes that deadline out to 2040. And who knows, battery technology might improve by two orders of magnitude. We might get inexpensive fusion power. The horse might learn to sing.

The horse learns to sing

Delaying impossible requirements is a good thing. And this bill does that. Delays those impossible requirements.

Here’s the bill as summarized by ChatGPT:

Here is a structured synopsis of Senate Bill 26-022 (75th General Assembly) — concerning flexibility for utilities that cannot meet the 80% greenhouse gas reduction target by 2030.

SB26-022: Clean Energy Plan Flexibility for Reliability & Affordability

Purpose

This bill creates a flexibility pathway for certain electric utilities that are unable to meet Colorado’s requirement of an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (relative to 2005 levels) without:

Threatening electric reliability, or

Increasing average annual electricity rates by more than 1.5%.

It is framed as a consumer-protection and reliability measure during the clean energy transition.

Background

Under current law:

Certain utilities must file a Clean Energy Plan (CEP) .

Those plans must achieve 80% emissions reduction by 2030 .

Entities may notify the state if they are encountering challenges meeting that target.

What This Bill Changes

1. Extends Notification Deadline

Moves deadline to report challenges from March 31, 2026 → May 31, 2026 .

Clarifies that both mandatory and voluntary plan filers may report challenges.

2. Creates an Extended Compliance Option (to 2040)

If a qualifying entity:

Notifies the Division of Administration (CDPHE) of challenges by May 31, 2026,

It may submit an updated clean energy plan by December 31, 2026 that:

Identifies the earliest year (no later than 2040) it can reach 80% reduction,

Without: Violating North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) standards, Violating RTO reliability standards, Increasing average annual electric rates by more than 1.5%.



In short:

Utilities can delay from 2030 to as late as 2040 — but only if they demonstrate reliability and affordability constraints.

3. Limits State Regulatory Authority

The bill prohibits:

The Air Quality Control Commission and

The Division of Administration

from taking actions that would:

Impair the utility’s ability to meet reliability standards, or

Increase its average annual electric rates by more than 1.5%.

This is significant. It constrains regulatory enforcement authority.

Who This Primarily Affects

The legislative findings strongly reference:

Cooperative electric associations

Municipal utilities

Utilities joining the Southwest Power Pool (SPP)

Utilities facing transmission access constraints

It does not primarily target investor-owned utilities under PUC jurisdiction — it appears focused on co-ops and municipals that face structural limitations.

Legislative Rationale (as stated)

The bill cites:

22% increase in residential electricity prices over 6 years

Growing low-income energy assistance demand

Energy affordability crisis

Military base reliability requirements (99.9% uptime)

Transmission bottlenecks

Federal subsidy uncertainty

Supply chain disruptions

Risk of early retirement of dispatchable generation

Resource adequacy concerns

The General Assembly declares that:

Environmental goals remain important, but must not impose undue financial burden or reliability risk.

What This Does NOT Do

Does not eliminate the 80% target.

Does not change net-zero 2050 goals.

Does not automatically grant extensions — utilities must file updated plans.

Does not apply broadly to all utilities without conditions.

Practical Effect

If enacted: