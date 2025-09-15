In late August, the Colorado Energy Office, PUC staff, the Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate, and Xcel jointly asked the PUC to fast-track approvals for ~4 GW of renewables (which can include batteries), plus some thermal capacity, by mid-2026 so projects can still qualify for federal tax credits. The PUC approved an expedited schedule.

First off, the UCA has conflicting goals - minimizing rate increases and reducing carbon emissions. In this case minimizing rate increases was ignored with the sole focus on reduced carbon emissions. I’m disappointed in them.

So what’s the biggie here? 4GW of Wind and/or Solar plus batteries. Which means at best 1GW of power as wind & solar are intermittent. And the cost of all this, including batteries? Generally 3 - 4 times what gas turbines will cost.

Stupid, Stupid, Stupid…

Now here’s where it gets really dumb. The goal is to build these wind & solar farms and battery parks ASAP to qualify for the soon to expire tax credits. And that can be done. These can be completed in 12 - 18 months.

But the transmission lines to connect those farms to the grid? 5 - 7 years. Yep, so everyone’s bill goes up to pay for the constructed farms, but no one (except Xcel) benefits from those farms for years.

If you’re going to do something this dumb, at least be semi-smart and build the farms after the transmission line is permitted, approved, and is 18 months away from completion.

Anyways, the fix is in. Prepare for increased electrical bills with no reduction in carbon emissions for 4 - 6 years. However, on the plus side, Governor Polis will be happy that we’ll be a bit more renewable. Someday…

And isn’t it worth increased bills to make Jared Polis happy?