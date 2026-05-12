Report on HB26-1326

Every five to eleven years, the legislature has the opportunity to rewrite the rules under which the Public Utilities Commission operates. House Bill 26-1326 is that bill this session. It will pass — the PUC has to be reauthorized or it expires September 1, 2026 — but the legislature can use the sunset vehicle to direct the commission, change the criteria it applies, and adjust the statutes it enforces. The 2019 PUC Sunset, for example, established the minimum value for the social cost of carbon used in resource planning, which has shaped every Electric Resource Plan since.

That makes this the most consequential piece of energy legislation moving this year, even though most of the press coverage has been about Uber drivers and gas-line fines. The decisions baked into HB26-1326 will govern Colorado’s grid through the end of the decade — exactly the window in which Xcel itself has warned reserve margins are “razor thin” and “all things will need to go to plan” to avoid blackouts.

The recommendations below are organized around a simple idea: the PUC’s primary job, under statute, should be delivering reliable power at the lowest reasonable cost. Climate goals matter — I share them — but they are not a substitute for keeping the lights on or for protecting ratepayers from cost-spikes.

1. Restore “least-cost” as the PUC’s organizing principle

What to add: Amend the PUC’s statutory mission so that “just and reasonable rates” and “reliable service” sit unambiguously above all other policy considerations, and require the commission to document, in every major proceeding, the lowest-cost reliable portfolio available before approving any plan that costs more.

Why: The PUC’s current stated mission is to deliver “safe, reliable, and reasonably-priced services consistent with the economic, environmental and social values of our state.” That last clause has effectively swallowed the rest. Since 2019, the commission has been operating under a stack of legislative mandates — the Clean Energy Plan, social cost of carbon, disproportionately impacted community considerations, electrification programs — that point in the same direction: build more, spend more, and decarbonize faster, with affordability treated as a constraint to be argued against rather than a target.

The result is showing up in bills. Xcel filed a request in November 2025 to raise residential rates roughly 9.9% — about $10 a month on a typical bill — driven by a five-year, multi-billion-dollar capital plan. PUC Chairman Eric Blank himself has said the 13.82 cents/kWh charge in 2024 could rise 55% to 72% by 2029. The average Colorado residential bill rose roughly 30% between March 2021 and March 2026, and Colorado now has the highest residential rates in the eight-state Mountain region. None of that is consistent with “reasonably priced.”

A simple statutory fix in HB26-1326: require the PUC to identify the least-cost reliable resource portfolio in every Electric Resource Plan proceeding, and require any deviation from that portfolio to be justified in writing with a quantified consumer cost. Don’t repeal the climate goals. Just force them to be priced honestly.

2. Require an explicit reliability test before approving any retirement

What to add: Bar the PUC from approving the retirement of any dispatchable generating unit until the replacement capacity is operating, accredited, and deliverable to load.

Why: Xcel’s own filings show capacity shortfalls of 77 MW in 2026 and 445 MW in 2027 before slipping into a thin surplus in 2028. The utility has had to ask the PUC twice to extend the life of Comanche 2 — once approved by the commission in December 2025 to keep it running through the end of 2026 — and has now proposed running all four of its coal units through 2030 to close the gap. Xcel told regulators that, absent extensions, “the absence of Comanche Unit 3 creates a sizable gap that the company is likely unable to solve through market purchases in 2026 and 2027.” Tri-State has confirmed it does not currently have capacity to sell into the gap.

This is precisely the situation Wade Haerle at Club 20 Foundation flagged: there is no accountability mechanism for the PUC if it approves retirements that turn out to be premature. The Sunset bill should add one. A reliability gate — replacement capacity must be online, not just contracted — would not block the energy transition. It would simply require the commission to sequence it.

The bill should also explicitly direct the PUC to weight capacity accreditation in resource planning, not just energy output. NREL’s resource adequacy work is clear that reliability depends on dependable capacity during stress periods, and that wind, solar, batteries, and gas each contribute differently to that. Four-hour lithium batteries cover evening ramps; they do not solve multi-day winter low-renewable events.

3. Strike the renewable-vs-alternative cost comparison back into the statute

What to remove from the bill as currently drafted: The provision in Sections 10–13 that aligns the Renewable Energy Standard with the Clean Energy Plan and strikes the RES requirement that renewable mandate costs be calculated “net of alternative sources of electricity supply from noneligible energy resources that are reasonably available.”

Why: This is the single most consequential change buried in the current bill, and almost no one is talking about it. The Renewable Energy Standard, passed by Colorado voters as Amendment 37 in 2004, requires the PUC to compare the cost of renewable procurement against the cost of conventional alternatives that are reasonably available. The Clean Energy Plan, passed by the legislature in 2019 and tightened since, does not require that comparison.

HB26-1326 lets utilities that comply with the CEP opt out of the RES, in effect making the CEP the governing framework — and strikes the cost-comparison language entirely. That removes the only statutory mechanism that requires regulators to ask whether renewables are actually cheaper for ratepayers in a given procurement. The justification offered is that Colorado is “no longer pursuing” conventional generation, but that is precisely the problem: the cost guardrail is being removed because the policy has made the comparison inconvenient, not because the comparison is no longer relevant.

It should stay in. If renewables are genuinely cheaper — and at the energy-only level they often are — the test does no harm. If they aren’t cheaper once firming costs are included, ratepayers deserve to know that before the procurement is approved.

4. Keep the PUC accountable: 5-year sunset, with a fresh performance audit

What to add (and what’s already partly there): The original bill proposed an 11-year reauthorization; an amendment in House Energy & Environment cut it to seven. That’s better, but it’s still longer than Colorado’s standard 5-year cycle, established by the General Assembly in 1976. Cut it back to five, and direct the Office of the State Auditor to conduct a performance audit of PUC operations within the next 18 months.

Why: The PUC makes decisions involving tens of billions of dollars in customer-paid infrastructure spending — Xcel alone plans $17.6 to $22 billion in Colorado capital spending over the next four to five years. The last broad performance audit of the commission was in 2012. That audit found commissioners weren’t disclosing email communications at all, were filing disclosure memos as many as 189 days after meetings, and were omitting participant affiliations in nearly half of all filings. The commission agreed to reforms. No one has independently verified those reforms held up.

The argument for a longer sunset is that the legislature passes energy bills frequently anyway, so the sunset review is redundant. That gets it backwards: the more legislative mandates the PUC is asked to implement, the more important it is to verify that it’s implementing them in the public interest. Five years has been the standard for half a century. It should stay five years.

5. Drop the closed-door deliberation provision — or, at minimum, require full recording and timely release

What to remove: Section 3 of the bill, which permits commissioners to engage in nonpublic communications regarding adjudicatory matters after the close of the evidentiary record.

Why: An amendment in committee narrowed this, but the underlying provision remains a “dramatic departure from traditional notions of open meetings” — those are the words of the COPRRR report itself. The PUC is a quasi-judicial body that sets rates for monopoly utilities; the public has the same interest in seeing how it deliberates that we have in seeing how a court reasons. The proposed safeguard — that commissioners speak publicly about their decision after the private meeting — is an announcement of a conclusion, not a deliberation. It does not substitute for one.

This is especially troubling given the 2012 audit findings on commissioner communications, which have never been independently re-verified. The legislature should not loosen open-meetings standards for an agency whose transparency compliance has not been audited in over a decade.

Fallback if the closed-door provision survives: If the legislature insists on keeping any form of nonpublic commissioner deliberation, the Sunset bill should require that every such session be audio & video recorded in full, that the recording be archived by the commission, and that it be released publicly no later than 90 days after the final order in the underlying proceeding. Limited redactions for genuinely privileged content — active litigation strategy, personnel matters — would be permitted on a sentence-by-sentence basis, not by withholding entire sessions. A one-year hold, which has been informally floated, is too long: by the time the recording is released, the rate case is final, the procurement is underway, and political accountability has evaporated. Ninety days preserves the option for commissioners to think out loud without an active audience while keeping the deliberation reviewable while it still matters.

6. Expand the PUC to five commissioners — with geographic, partisan, and professional diversity

What to add: Expand the commission from three to five members, with the following requirements written into statute:

Geographic: Two at-large appointments and three representing defined regions — Front Range, Western Slope, and Eastern Plains. This was proposed in HB25-1126 last session.

Partisan: No more than three of the five commissioners may be members of the same political party. This brings Colorado in line with the structure used by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (capped at three of five from one party), the Federal Communications Commission, the SEC, the NRC, and most state utility commissions of comparable jurisdictional scope.

Professional: At least one commissioner must have substantive professional experience in electrical engineering, power system operations, or grid planning; at least one must have substantive experience in utility finance, ratemaking, or consumer advocacy; and the remaining seats should be filled with consideration of regulatory law, energy economics, or related professional backgrounds. The commission makes engineering and financial decisions; it should be staffed accordingly.

Why: The current three-member commission is appointed by the governor with no statutory requirement of geographic, partisan, or professional diversity. The Independence Institute pointed out in its April 2026 testimony that the current PUC effectively represents Boulder, Chaffee, and Eagle Counties — and no one from the Eastern Plains, the San Luis Valley, the Western Slope, or rural Colorado, whose economies depend just as heavily on PUC decisions as the Front Range. All three sitting commissioners were appointed by Governor Polis. That is structurally identical to having all five FERC commissioners appointed by one president and from one party, which Congress prohibits for good reason.

Some have suggested the bill should specify that one commissioner be “pro-renewables,” one “pro-gas,” and one “pro-nuclear.” I’d resist that framing. Mandating technology preference is a category error: the commission’s job is to evaluate evidence and apply least-cost-reliable analysis to whatever resource mix delivers reliable power at the lowest cost. A commissioner who walks in committed to a specific technology is part of the problem the PUC currently has, not the solution. Professional qualifications and partisan balance get you the same diversity of viewpoint without locking in technology bias before the evidence is heard.

The fiscal note on two more commissioners is small relative to the billions of dollars in decisions the commission makes every year. Bill sponsors declined to include this in the committee process, citing complications; the Senate should put it back in.

7. Pull back the Section 10–13 expansion of PUC authority over local land use

What to remove or substantially narrow: The provision in the bill clarifying that “a municipally owned utility, cooperative electric association, independent transmission developer, or independent power producer may appeal to the commission a local government’s decision to deny a land use permit or application for a major electrical or natural gas facility.”

Why: Under current law, only PUC-regulated utilities can appeal local land-use denials to the commission. The bill extends this right to independent transmission developers and independent power producers — including independent solar and wind developers not otherwise subject to PUC oversight. If their permit is denied by a county, currently they must go to district court, which is the appropriate forum for a dispute that overrides elected local officials’ decisions on land use.

The Colorado Municipal League, Colorado Counties Inc., and local-government advocates have all flagged that this provision undermines local control. It also gives the PUC a much larger role in siting decisions, in a session where the commission has just been challenged for overruling Elbert County on Xcel’s $1.7 billion Power Pathway transmission line. Shifting siting authority from elected county officials to an appointed state agency is a significant policy change that deserves its own standalone bill, not a paragraph buried in a sunset reauthorization.

Transmission line appeals to the PUC — sure. By definition they go through counties that gain nothing from them. But a solar farm of gas generator — what is it doing there if it has no benefit to that location?

8. End ratepayer-funded subsidies for rooftop solar, EVs, and heat pumps — fund them through general appropriations or not at all

What to add: Direct the PUC, by rule, to prohibit any utility tariff, surcharge, or program that produces a net cost shift from non-participating customers to participating customers, unless the legislature specifically authorizes the cost shift, identifies the funding source, and the program passes a documented cost-of-service test demonstrating that non-participants are not subsidizing participants on net.

This means, in plain terms: no more rooftop solar net-metering credits that pay above the wholesale value of the exported power. No more EV charger rebates funded through electric rates. No more heat-pump incentives buried in utility tariffs. No more Transportation Electrification Programs Adjustment line items. No more Renewable Energy Standard Adjustment surcharges that fund incentive payments to participating customers. If the legislature wants these programs to continue, fund them through general fund appropriations, where they are visible, debatable, and subject to normal budget discipline.

Why: This is the single biggest source of regressive cost pressure in Colorado utility rates today, and it has been quietly metastasizing. Every rooftop solar net-metering credit paid above the wholesale value of the exported power, every EV charger rebate, every heat-pump incentive, and every electrification grant paid through utility rates is funded by all ratepayers — including the renters and lower-income homeowners who can’t afford the rooftop panels, the EV, or the heat pump in the first place.

The actual demographics here are not subtle. Rooftop solar adopters in Colorado, like nationally, skew strongly higher-income, higher-credit-score, and homeowner rather than renter. EV adopters skew even more strongly so — the median new-EV buyer in the United States earns approximately twice the median household income. Heat-pump retrofit programs disproportionately reach single-family homeowners with the capital to co-fund installation. Each of these technologies has its place in a clean grid, and I am a participant in two these programs. But subsidizing my behavior through a surcharge that lands on a renter in Pueblo paying $2.07 per kWh-equivalent on a low-income utility allocation is not progressive climate policy. It is regressive climate policy with progressive branding.

There is a real argument that distribution-sited rooftop solar offers some grid value beyond wholesale energy — it can defer feeder upgrades on specific circuits, and during summer peak it produces locally. That value exists, and the bill’s rule should let it be recognized — but only at its actual measured value, not at the much higher residential retail rate that current net-metering rules use. The test is straightforward: can the program be shown, by transparent cost-of-service analysis, to leave non-participants no worse off? If yes, keep it. If no, pull it out of the rate base and put it in the general fund where it belongs.

This recommendation does not eliminate climate policy. It moves regressive climate subsidies out of the utility bill — where they’re hidden, indefensible, and politically poisonous — and into the state budget, where they can be debated, prioritized against other state spending, and funded by the progressive income tax that already exists. That is better policy and better politics.

Xcel itself has now proposed a $5 million Electric Affordability Program contribution funded by the company, not customers, as part of its 2025 rate case, in recognition that bill stress is real. That’s the right model for targeted assistance to low-income customers: paid by shareholders or the state, not cross-subsidies extracted from other customers. The same principle should apply to every other behavior-incentive program currently financed through the rate base.

9. Direct the PUC to plan honestly for the bridge: coal to gas, then gas to clean firm

What to add: Require the PUC, in its next Electric Resource Plan cycle, to evaluate scenarios that explicitly include replacing retiring coal with modern combined-cycle natural gas as a bridge resource through 2035, with the gas fleet itself transitioning to clean-firm alternatives (nuclear, long-duration storage, deep geothermal) as those technologies become cost-competitive and commercially available.

Why: This is the part of the energy debate that almost everyone in Denver refuses to say out loud. The fastest, cheapest, and most reliable way to cut Colorado’s power-sector emissions in the next decade is to replace coal with gas — not to skip gas entirely. Natural gas combined-cycle generation produces roughly half the CO₂ per MWh of coal, and dramatically lower levels of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, mercury, and particulates. It is dispatchable. It backstops wind and solar. It is exactly how the U.S. power sector achieved most of its emissions reductions over the past 15 to 20 years.

Colorado in 2024 was still 27% coal, 30.4% natural gas, 30% wind, 8.4% solar, and 2.9% hydro. The state added 1.5 TWh of wind in 2024 and continues to expand solar. Even Xcel’s own approved Colorado portfolio includes 670 MW of new natural gas for local reliability needs alongside 1,840 MW of wind, 1,720 MW of solar, and 1,850 MW of storage. Reality is already pulling toward this answer. The statute should let the PUC plan for it openly.

The Clean Energy Plan’s 90% by 2035 emissions target makes this honest discussion harder, because it forces utilities to either pretend gas isn’t needed (and then ask for extensions when reliability fails) or to over-build wind, solar, and storage well past the point of cost-effectiveness. The Sunset bill should add a statutory finding that explicitly authorizes gas-for-coal substitution as a CEP-compliant pathway when the PUC determines it is the least-cost reliable option for a given resource need.

When clean-firm technologies are commercially available at competitive cost — small modular reactors, long-duration storage, advanced geothermal — the PUC should procure them. Until then, we should not be forcing the grid to depend on resources that cannot yet carry the reliability burden.

10. If the legislature wants carbon reductions, use a carbon price — not mandates

What to add: Direct the Colorado Energy Office and the PUC, jointly, to deliver to the legislature by January 1, 2028 a study evaluating replacement of the current stack of technology-specific mandates (RES, CEP, electrification subsidies, EV mandates) with a single, broad, revenue-neutral carbon price applied across the state’s emitting sectors.

Why: The Clean Energy Plan, the Renewable Energy Standard, the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap, the Clean Heat targets, the Building Performance Standards, the EV mandate — they overlap, they conflict, and they push utilities to specific technologies rather than to specific outcomes. Economists across the political spectrum, including Republican and Democratic Treasury secretaries, agree that the most efficient way to reduce emissions is to put a price on them and let companies and consumers figure out the cheapest way to respond.

A revenue-neutral carbon price — one that returns proceeds either as dividends to households or by replacing a more distortionary tax, such as the business personal property tax — would reduce emissions at a far lower cost per ton than the current rules-based regime. It would protect lower-income households. And it would let companies make capital decisions on a stable price signal rather than chasing the next legislative session’s mandate.

The Sunset bill is not the right vehicle to enact this. But it is the right vehicle to require the study, so the legislature has a credible alternative on the table the next time it considers another mandate.

11. Speed up the process — but without sacrificing transparency

What to add: Statutory time limits on major PUC proceedings, page limits on filings, and consolidation of overlapping dockets — paired explicitly with a prohibition on reducing public input opportunities.

Why: Major Colorado PUC proceedings can run two to three years from filing to final order, with cycles of testimony, rebuttal, surrebuttal, settlement, and litigation that often re-litigate the same questions across multiple proceedings (Electric Resource Plan, Clean Energy Plan, individual rate cases, securitization applications, transportation electrification plans). The Independence Institute and several utility-side stakeholders have flagged that the same parties testify on the same issues in three or four overlapping proceedings, slowing decisions without improving them.

Specific reforms the Sunset bill could include:

Hard statutory deadlines for major proceeding categories — e.g., 18 months for an Electric Resource Plan from filing to final order, 12 months for a rate case

Page limits on testimony and exhibits, with the burden on parties seeking to exceed them to justify the request

A standing requirement that the commission identify, in any Notice of Inquiry, what overlapping dockets cover the same subject matter, and consolidate where appropriate

Standardized data templates so utilities aren’t asked for the same load data in six different formats across six proceedings

What this should not do: reduce public input, shorten comment periods, limit intervenor participation, or move deliberation behind closed doors. Speed without transparency is worse than the slow status quo. The right model is the federal court system, which moves vastly more complex cases through to judgment in less time than a Colorado rate case takes — without giving up adversarial process or public access.

12. Acknowledge the 2030 emissions targets cannot be met on time — and require annual reality-check reports

What to add: Direct the PUC to publish, by July 1 each year, a public “Clean Energy Plan Reality Report” comparing actual emissions trajectory to the statutory targets, identifying the cost and reliability impact of forcing literal compliance, and recommending revised statutory targets where the original schedule is no longer achievable without unacceptable cost or reliability impact.

Why: Colorado’s Clean Energy Plan target is 80% reduction from 2005 levels by 2030. The current power-sector reality, as documented in Xcel’s own filings: 27% coal and 30.4% natural gas in 2024, capacity shortfalls of 77–445 MW in 2026–2027, four coal units that may need to run through 2030 to maintain reliability, the largest unit (Comanche 3) offline for repair, and the PUC chair publicly saying rates may rise 55%–72% by 2029. The math does not get you to 80% by 2030 without either retiring coal that the grid still needs (which the PUC has already declined to do) or massively overbuilding renewables and storage at customer cost (which the PUC chair has flagged as unaffordable).

This is the open secret in Denver. Everyone in the regulatory process knows the 2030 target will be missed; everyone in the political process pretends otherwise. The Sunset bill cannot repeal the target — that’s a separate fight in a separate bill — but it can require the PUC to publish, every year, an honest scorecard of what’s achievable, at what cost, on what schedule. Sunlight will do more work than any other single provision in the bill.

The legislature can choose what to do with each year’s report: revise the target, accept higher rates, extend the timeline, or stay the course and accept the consequences. But it should have to make that choice with the numbers in front of it, in public, every year — not by quietly approving Comanche extensions in December PUC orders that no one reads.

13. Make all PUC and utility regulatory data available via real-time API

What to add: Direct the PUC to publish, via a public API and machine-readable formats, all non-confidential filings, hearing transcripts, commissioner orders, rate-case data, load forecasts, capacity accreditation methodology, emissions data, and resource adequacy filings — with target latencies measured in hours, not weeks, and with raw data, not just PDF summaries. Direct utilities, as a condition of PUC-regulated operation, to provide standardized real-time generation, load, and emissions data on the same terms.

Why: This is the lowest-cost, highest-value structural reform available in the bill. Modern ISOs and RTOs — PJM, ERCOT, CAISO, MISO — publish real-time generation by fuel type, real-time prices, load forecasts, and capacity data via public APIs that researchers, journalists, ratepayers, and policy analysts use daily. CAISO’s “today’s outlook” page updates every five minutes. ERCOT publishes generator-level data with about 60-day delay. Colorado’s PUC, by contrast, publishes 200-page PDF orders that are unsearchable, releases compliance filings months after the fact, and has no programmatic interface for any of it.

The downstream effects are enormous. Right now, every serious analysis of Colorado’s grid — your blog, my report, the Independence Institute’s testimony, the Western Resource Advocates’ filings, even the PUC chair’s affordability remarks — has to be reconstructed from scratch by individual researchers reading individual filings. That’s pure deadweight loss. Standardized real-time data would let academics build resource-adequacy models, let environmental groups track emissions in real time, let ratepayer advocates audit cost recovery, let businesses planning Colorado expansions assess grid reliability, and let journalists explain to ordinary customers why their bills are what they are. None of that hurts anyone except parties whose case depends on opacity.

This is also the one provision in this report that has no organized opposition. Xcel will not testify against it; environmental groups will love it; the data-center industry needs it; the Independence Institute will applaud it. Put it in the bill.

14. Require a competitive, technology-neutral clean-firm capacity cost study — including AP1000

What to add: Direct the PUC, in consultation with the Colorado Energy Office, to commission and publish by January 1, 2028 a technology-neutral cost study for clean-firm generating capacity sited in Colorado. The study must include explicit Colorado-specific cost projections (capital, O&M, fuel, decommissioning, regulatory) for:

Westinghouse AP1000 large reactor (1,100 MW class)

Westinghouse AP300 and other small modular reactor designs (BWRX-300, NuScale, X-energy)

Advanced geothermal (closed-loop, enhanced geothermal systems)

Long-duration energy storage (8-hour through multi-day technologies)

Natural gas combined cycle with carbon capture

New large hydropower or pumped storage where geographically feasible

Why: Colorado will need clean-firm capacity. NREL’s deep-decarbonization modeling, the CEP’s own legislative declaration, and every honest grid planning study reach the same conclusion: a high-renewables grid still needs firm dispatchable capacity for the hours and days when wind and solar don’t show up. The current bill quietly acknowledges this by directing the PUC to study “joint procurement... with regard to advanced technology generation resources” — but doesn’t require the actual numbers.

The case for including AP1000 specifically: it is the only large-reactor design currently licensed and operational in the United States. Vogtle 3 and 4 came online in 2023 and 2024 after well-known cost overruns — the two units cost roughly $30–37 billion against an initial $14 billion estimate, with overruns driven by first-of-a-kind problems, Westinghouse’s bankruptcy, supply-chain failures at the Shaw modular facility, and a containment redesign post-Fukushima. The MIT and DOE follow-up analyses suggest a “next AP1000” built on a brownfield site could come in significantly lower — DOE estimated approximately $7,000/kW overnight cost — with LCOE potentially in the $112–163/MWh range over a 30-year financing period and lower over 80-year operating life, especially with federal Investment Tax Credit support.

That range is roughly competitive with firmed solar-plus-storage on an apples-to-apples basis. Or it isn’t. The honest answer is: nobody knows for Colorado specifically, because nobody has done the study. The Sunset bill should require it. If the answer comes back that AP1000 is genuinely competitive at Colorado labor rates, regulatory cost, and siting realities, that’s important to know before the next ERP cycle. If the answer comes back that SMRs or advanced geothermal are more cost-effective for Colorado’s specific situation, that’s important to know too. Either way, the legislature, the PUC, and ratepayers deserve real numbers, not slogans, before betting $50 billion in capital spending on the next decade’s procurement decisions.

The study should be technology-neutral, transparent, peer-reviewed, and based on Colorado-specific siting and labor data — not generic national averages.

15. Address the “imports will save us” assumption — properly

What to add: Direct the PUC, in evaluating resource adequacy, to discount available import capability during regional stress events using probabilistic modeling drawn from the WECC Western Assessment of Resource Adequacy. Require utilities to demonstrate, in every Electric Resource Plan and reserve margin filing, that planned imports remain deliverable during simulated regional weather events — heat waves, cold snaps, wildfire smoke days, and prolonged low-wind periods affecting multiple subregions simultaneously.

Why: This is one of the most important under-discussed issues in Colorado energy planning. When Colorado runs short on capacity, the assumption baked into much of the policy is that we can buy power from neighbors — Wyoming, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, the wider Western Interconnection. That assumption is increasingly false, and the data is unambiguous.

WECC’s 2025 Western Assessment of Resource Adequacy found that even if every planned resource in the Western Interconnection is built on schedule, the region faces 463 loss-of-load hours over the next decade beginning in 2029. If only 67% of planned resources come online on time — which matches the actual three-year average — that rises to 2,144 loss-of-load hours across five subregions. The 2025 Summer Reliability Assessment was even more direct: “expansive areas affected by heat waves significantly limits import capabilities from surrounding regions.” When the Front Range is short on capacity during a July heat wave, so are Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City. The neighbors don’t have spare power to send; they’re rationing their own.

The same dynamic appears in winter: cold snaps tend to be regional. When Colorado is at -10°F and load is peaking, so is the rest of the Mountain West, and natural gas supply infrastructure is simultaneously stressed across the whole region. Winter Storm Uri in 2021 demonstrated this at catastrophic scale in Texas; the Mountain West is structurally similar.

Xcel’s resource adequacy filings have already flagged this: the company told the PUC in 2025 that “relying on other utilities... is becoming increasingly challenging, which means we need to ensure Xcel Energy has its own sufficient resources.” Tri-State confirmed it does not currently have spare capacity to sell into Xcel’s near-term gap. The bilateral market on which Colorado has historically leaned during stress events is shrinking.

The Sunset bill should require the PUC to plan accordingly. Specifically:

In capacity accreditation for resource planning, the value assigned to “available imports” must reflect probabilistic availability during correlated regional stress events, not nameplate transmission capacity

Every ERP must include a documented stress-event simulation: a multi-day high-load, low-wind, hot summer event affecting at least the Basin, Rockies, and Southwest subregions simultaneously, with imports modeled accordingly

Utilities relying on import-dependent reserves above a defined threshold (e.g., 10% of peak load) must file annual contingency plans showing what firm in-state resources or demand-response capability would cover the import shortfall

This costs nothing in legislative dollars, costs little in PUC administrative burden, and would substantially change how Colorado plans for the second half of this decade. Right now, the state is implicitly relying on a regional power market that the region’s own grid coordinator says cannot reliably support it.

Not everything in the bill is wrong. Several provisions are sensible and should be preserved:

Authorizing the PUC to direct securitization for major capital recovery (Sections 14–19). Securitization can roughly halve customer cost for some categories of spending — Xcel’s nearly $2 billion wildfire mitigation plan dropped from about $9/month to about $5/month on the customer bill once securitized. Letting the PUC require it, not just allow utilities to opt in, is a real ratepayer protection. Xcel has lobbied hard against this. They are wrong to.

The TNC safety provisions (Sections 21–22) for facial recognition and impersonation prevention are reasonable consumer protections.

Standardizing income-based energy assistance programs (Section 20) and studying their funding equity is overdue.

Aligning railroad regulation with federal law (Sections 27–33) cleans up obsolete provisions.

Modernizing PUC communications to email (Sections 4–9) is housekeeping that should have happened a decade ago.

The big picture

Colorado’s energy policy has been written in two distinct rhetorical registers: one for the press release, and another for the regulatory filing. The press release register talks about cheap renewables, a clean grid by 2040, and lower bills. The filing register — read Xcel’s resource adequacy filings, the PUC chairman’s affordability remarks, Tri-State’s capacity letters, NREL’s resource adequacy work, WECC’s regional assessments — describes capacity shortfalls, razor-thin reserve margins, transmission bottlenecks, import capability that disappears during regional weather events, and rate increases of 55% to 72% by 2029.

HB26-1326 is the legislature’s chance to reconcile those two registers. The honest version is this: Colorado can cut emissions, build out renewables aggressively, modernize transmission, and protect ratepayers — but only if the PUC is required to plan in the open, sequence retirements behind operating replacements, price firmness honestly, stop using the rate base as a hidden tax to subsidize the well-off, publish honest annual reports on whether the targets are achievable, and stop pretending the neighbors can bail us out when they’re in trouble too.

Some of these recommendations cost nothing. Real-time data via API. Annual reality-check reports. Probabilistic import modeling. Statutory deadlines on proceedings. Those are pure structural improvements with no organized opposition. Others — restoring least-cost analysis, ending cost-shift subsidies, expanding the commission with partisan balance — will be fought. But fought is not lost. Most of them have constituencies on both the left (consumer advocates, low-income ratepayer groups) and the right (chambers of commerce, free-market policy organizations, rural cooperatives). The political coalition for cost-realism in Colorado energy policy is larger than the political coalition currently shaping the bill.

Make these changes, and the bill works. Skip them, and Colorado is going to spend the rest of the decade explaining to families why their bills went up, their lights flickered, and the climate goals slipped anyway.

Sources