Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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David Thielen's avatar
David Thielen
Apr 16

And another (from ColoradoPols comment):

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cpr.org%2F2026%2F04%2F16%2Fpossible-funding-cuts-stricter-rules-homeschool-erboces%2F%3A43ZcSCPohDqXx1FX-GhbqJJf2sI&cuid=7776414

But a new strain of homeschool enrichment programs funded with state dollars has exploded in recent years, raising red flags for state lawmakers about the cost, content, and structure of these classes. The new programs rely on private contractors and operate with little state oversight. They include offerings that public school parents would have to pay for, such as horseback riding, soccer camp, and jiu-jitsu classes.

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Kate Rau's avatar
Kate Rau
8d

I sincerely appreciate your information on the Polis debacles. I voted for him twice. He is a huge disappointment. Outlining his ineptitude at governing and his ridiculous statements about RFK, Jr, possible clemency for Tina Peters, & proposing building 2 more prisons while foregoing the early release of convicted teens who served long sentences seem so counter productive. I feel he lost his way at the end of his first term. Hope Weiser get elected! Thanks for your analysis.

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