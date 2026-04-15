I’m quite liberal. I think TABOR is harmful. I want to see a progressive income tax here. I want Colorado to do more for those struggling.

In addition I was thrilled when Jared Polis was elected. It wasn’t just that he is a Democrat, but his background is similar to mine (high tech) and his approach to a lot of issues I think make a lot of sense.

So what I have learned over the last year has been disappointing for me. On the electricity issue I figure everyone has their blind spots and the renewables approach sounds so good. Hell, until I dug into the numbers, I agreed with that. So give them a pass on that.

But then we learn about HCPF. This was not a surprise. This has been an ongoing clusterfuck for the last several years. With the state doing nothing to address the issue. The fundamental job of the Governor is to administer the state. This strikes me as raw negligence on the part of Governor Polis and his staff.

But wait, there’s more

I figured with something this gigantic so ineptly run, there might be more. One or two more. I hoped that no, this was a single outlier. But I dove in and… there’s a ton of unaddressed problems. Overspending, underserving, fraud, waste, & abuse. AARGH!

And I get it - there is a bureaucracy. At Windward Studios, at a bit under 50 employees, we had places where we wasted time, money, resources. Efforts we made that were a mess. Products that didn’t solve a serious need. The list goes on.

But what we have here is so far beyond that. This is not the inefficiencies that come from a government bureaucracy. These are the problems that come from operational rot, complex mandates, and lack of administrative oversight. And they are problems that have been growing for years.

Here’s what I found in a couple of hours using A.I. to find serious issues in the administration of our state government.

1. CDHS and the Cost of Due Process

The Department of Human Services (CDHS) is currently caught in a legal vice. For years, the state has been under a federal consent decree because it cannot provide timely “competency restoration” for inmates with mental illnesses.

The Financial Hit: We aren’t just paying for care; we’re paying fines. Colorado has been slapped with tens of millions of dollars in court-ordered fines for failing to move people out of jails and into state hospitals fast enough.

Service Degradation: While the state “stabilizes” the budget, the waitlist grows. People are sitting in county jails for months without treatment—violating their basic constitutional rights and turning our local lockups into de facto mental wards.

2. Unemployment Insurance & FAMLI

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment where the state auditor found: $10.6 billion in accounting adjustments, $781 million in net misstatements, & A formal designation of material weakness.

Add in the now layer in FAMLI - the new paid leave program. You’ve now got: Complex eligibility rules, Wage-based benefits, Employer reporting dependencies, & Time-sensitive payments. That combination is fragile.

The Financial Hit: Hundreds of millions in misstatements already identified & high risk of overpayments, underpayments, and trust fund imbalance

Service Degradation: Delays when people need money most (job loss, illness, childbirth); Incorrect payments that later get clawed back; & Employers and workers losing trust in the system.

3. Early Childhood & Universal Pre-K: The Quiet Cost Explosion

The state is scaling it quickly, and the warning signs are already there: $20 million+ cost increases tied to provider reimbursement changes, A projected $29 million funding cliff within a few years, & Additional spending required because participation exceeded expectations.

And more importantly, this system depends on: Private providers, Attendance tracking, & Eligibility verification. All areas where the state historically struggles to maintain tight control.

This is how programs go from “great idea” to “budget problem” in under five years.

The Financial Hit: Rapidly escalating annual spending & Structural deficits already projected.

Service Degradation: Instability for providers (uncertain reimbursements), Families facing program changes or reduced access when funding tightens, & Pressure to prioritize volume over quality

4. Department of Corrections (DOC)

If you think HCPF has a math problem, look at the DOC. We are currently staring down an $800 million General Fund shortfall, yet the prison population is surging back to 2011 levels.

The Financial Hit: It costs roughly $57,000 a year to house a single inmate. The Joint Budget Committee (JBC) was recently forced into a corner: they initially rejected a request for 788 new beds due to the budget gap, only to reverse course because, quite frankly, there is nowhere else for these people to go.

Service Degradation: We have the beds, but we don’t have the people. Hundreds of beds sit “unfunded” or “unstaffed.” This leads to modified lockdowns, which spike recidivism rates. When prisoners aren’t being rehabilitated because there aren’t enough guards to let them out of their cells for programs, they come back to the system faster. It is a self-funding cycle of failure.

5. The Air Pollution Control Division (APCD)

We often talk about the environment in aspirational terms, but at the APCD, it’s a matter of administrative disaster.

The Financial Hit: After years of being “coy” about their data, a 2025 audit confirmed systemic backlogs. The real cost here is economic: the inability to meet EPA ozone standards (23 exceedance days in 2025 despite “favorable weather”) puts Colorado at risk of federal “non-attainment” penalties. That means higher gas prices and massive “mitigation fees” for every business in the Front Range.

Service Degradation: The division is currently drowning in a backlog of over 3,500 facility reports. When a regulatory agency can’t process the paperwork, we get the worst of both worlds: businesses can’t grow, and the air doesn’t get cleaner.

6. The “MyDMV” Digital Transformation (Dept. of Revenue)

While not as “human-critical” as healthcare, the DMV’s massive IT overhaul (launched in February 2026) has been a significant point of failure for public trust.

Systemic Rollout Glitches: The transition to the new DRIVES system and the “myDMV” portal has seen periods of “heavier than normal” call volumes and technical roadblocks that prevent residents from renewing licenses or registrations online.

Audit Scrutiny: Similar to HCPF’s audit issues, the DMV’s IT projects are frequently flagged for cost overruns and vendor management problems.

7. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) – Public Health Laboratory: Data Manipulation and Testing Shutdowns

Starting in late 2023, investigations revealed that at least one chemist had intentionally manipulated quality-control data for water and environmental testing (including metals like copper, barium, and chromium under EPA Method 200.7). The problems dated back to around 2020 and affected thousands of samples, primarily from smaller drinking-water systems. EPA audits led to revoked certifications, effectively shutting down significant portions of the chemistry lab. The lab director was placed on administrative leave and later fired amid a reported “culture of fear” and outdated equipment.

Financial costs: No single headline figure in the tens of millions, but the state has had to contract with private certified labs for outsourced testing—adding operational expenses and administrative burden. A broader review of nearly 33,000 samples (2018–2024) flagged some for recall out of caution, though reanalysis mostly showed low or no public-health risk.

Service degradation: Drinking-water and food-safety testing was suspended or delayed for months, leaving local systems and the public without timely state-backed assurance on contaminants. Even though most retests didn’t reveal widespread dangers, the episode damaged trust in public-health data. Smaller water systems (about 3% of Colorado’s total) were hit hardest, and the scandal highlighted deeper operational unraveling that could slow responses to future contamination events.

In Conclusion

I’m not only upset about all this, I’m pissed. The argument is supposed to be that we Democrats are competent at governing. Give us adequate taxes and we’ll make life better for everyone. I do not call the above competent governing.

In addition the legislature had to cut $1.5 billion when we’re wasting all this money, and providing degraded services. We don’t have money to spare on this.

This is so widespread I don’t think the Polis Administration is capable of addressing any of these issues. They’re the ones that allowed all these problems to grow. I don’t know if it’s because their focus is elsewhere, or that they’re incompetent, or ??? But the bottom line is they clearly are not up to the job.

My hope is the legislature will step up and dive in to these problems. And come up with ways to address each. It’s not simple and the solutions are likely to be multi-faceted and different for each. But with the administration out to lunch the legislature is our only hope until we elect our next Governor.

I also want to point out all of these issues have been reported on by the various news media in the state. Yes newspapers have taken a big hit over the last 20 years. But we have a multitude of local news sources that are doing a stellar job.